Lawrence Cherono wins Boston Marathon in third-closest finish ever

By OlympicTalkApr 15, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT
BOSTON — Kenyan Lawrence Cherono won the Boston Marathon by two seconds, edging Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa in the third-closest men’s finish in the race’s 123-year history.

Cherono, a 30-year-old Kenyan, overtook a flailing, slowing Desisa in the final feet of the 26.2-mile event on Boylston Street to win his first major marathon in 2:07:57. Desisa, racing on the anniversary of his 2013 Boston Marathon win that was followed hours later by twin bombings, was seeking his third Boston title.

“It was something amazing,” Cherono said of the closest finish since Elijah Lagat beat Gezahegne Abera in the same time in 2000. “It was not easy.”

Ethiopian Worknesh Degefa won the women’s race, leading alone the last 22 miles and prevailing by 44 seconds over 2017 Boston champ Edna Kiplagat of Kenya. Americans Jordan Hasay and 2018 Boston winner Des Linden were third and fifth, respectively.

“I knew today was going to be a big task to defend,” Linden said on NBCSN. “I had a blast.”

BOSTON MARATHON: Results | Finish Line Camera

Degefa, who on Jan. 25 became the fourth-fastest female marathoner ever in pancake-flat Dubai, shockingly went off on her own in the fourth mile. She led by 90 seconds at 10 miles and nearly 2:30 at the halfway point. Degefa, 28, has never raced a marathon outside Dubai, and, according to TV commentators, did not do a pre-race course tour of Boston.

Though 39-year-old Kiplagat closed in the final miles, Degefa was able to celebrate down Boylston Street. She delivered on pre-race favorite status, having the fastest personal best of the field by two minutes.

“[My husband and coach] said you have good speed, when you have comfortable, just go,” Degefa said through a translator.

Cherono, too, had the fastest personal best in the men’s field, where the top American finishers were Scott Fauble and Jared Ward in seventh and eighth. Surprise 2018 Boston winner Yuki Kawauchi of Japan was 17th.

For the women, Hasay and Linden remain among the favorites for the U.S. Olympic Trials marathon in Atlanta on Feb. 29, though Linden is undecided on her next move at age 35. Top runners sometimes skip a fall marathon to prepare for trials, which determine the three Olympians per gender.

Other Olympic contenders include 2017 New York City champ Shalane Flanagan, who has said she may not race again and may be facing surgery, Molly Huddle, who races London in two weeks, and 2017 World bronze medalist Amy Cragg.

In the wheelchair division, Daniel Romanchuk became the youngest Boston Marathon champion at age 20 and the first American winner since 1993. His time, 1:21:36, gave him a near-three-minute win and the fastest time by a U.S. wheelchair racer ever in Boston. On Nov. 4, Romanchuk became the youngest male and first American male wheelchair racer to win the New York City Marathon.

Swiss Manuela Schär won the women’s wheelchair title for the second time three years. Schär, who prevailed by 7:16 over Tatyana McFadden in 1:34:19, now holds the current Boston, Berlin, Chicago, New York City and Tokyo Marathon titles.

Lawrence Cherono wins Boston Marathon in third-closest finish ever

Tiger Woods re-enters projected Olympic golf field

By OlympicTalkApr 15, 2019, 9:04 AM EDT
Tiger Woods‘ first Masters win since 2005 brought this ancillary benefit: he would make the 2020 Olympic golf field if chosen today.

Woods improved from seventh alternate for the U.S. two weeks ago to the No. 2 American behind Dustin Johnson in Olympic qualifying, according to golf rankings guru Nosferatu on Twitter. All thanks to his 15th major title at the biggest tournament thus far in Olympic qualifying, which runs through the 2020 U.S. Open.

Woods was in the provisional Olympic golf field after the first week of qualifying last summer but dropped out as others accumulated PGA Tour wins. Now, he’s just ahead of Xander Schauffele and Matt Kuchar, who would also make today’s Olympic golf field, according to Nosferatu.

The Official World Golf Ranking on the June 22, 2020 Olympic cutoff will look different, given the most weight is given to recent, major events. It’s paramount for Americans to perform at a top-10 level in the 2020 PGA Tour season given the nation’s depth.

Example: Brooks Koepka, who won the 2018 U.S. Open and PGA Championship, is ranked third in the world right now but not among the top four Americans in the projected June 22, 2020 rankings. Thus, he would not make the Tokyo Olympic golf field if chosen today.

It may also be paramount for Woods to play more events to boost his ranking. At age 43, after all his health issues, would the Olympics be important enough to Woods to change his schedule?

In 2015, Woods said qualifying for the first Olympic golf tournament in 112 years in Rio was “very important.” September 2015 back surgery ended that Olympic bid, however.

In Rio, only three male golfers from the field of 60 were older than Woods will be come July 2020 — Thongchai JaideeAlex Cejka and Padraig Harrington. None of those men had to be ranked in the world top 15 to make their nations’ teams. That’s a necessary floor for a U.S. man.

A month before the Rio Games, Woods said he would prefer if the top 50 in the world automatically made the Olympic field.

“I just wish they would have had more quality of a field, similar to what we face in major championships, or the world golf championships, or the Players [Championship],” Woods said then. “We have these top-heavy fields, and I think the Olympics really deserve that.

“But I understand they’re trying to promote the game of golf and give more participants a chance to be part of the Olympic experience and be a part of golf. And try to get more of these countries that have not traditionally been part of golf to be a part of it, and for them to grow.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!