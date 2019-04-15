TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
AP

Shalane Flanagan may need surgery as she sits out Boston Marathon

By OlympicTalkApr 15, 2019, 8:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BOSTON — Shalane Flanagan, a four-time Olympian and 2017 New York City Marathon champion, said Saturday that she may need surgery to alleviate knee pain that kept her from running for a long stretch in the last five months.

“My knees are not doing so well,” Flanagan said at a Q&A at a Heartbreak Hill Running Company store in Boston. “They’ve been hurting. So I have to figure that out. I may need surgery. I’m not sure. That’s kind of scary. But I know that it’s going to pass. I’m going to be better for it. And I’m going to appreciate my health when I can do a lot of running.”

Flanagan, a Boston-area native, is commentating at Monday’s Boston Marathon for CBS Boston.

It’s not known if or when she will next race at the elite level. What’s clear is that Flanagan is transitioning within her Bowerman Track Club group in Oregon.

“There’s not, that I know of, any female coaches at the Olympic level, professional level, and so I’d love to be the first at that level,” she said Saturday. “My clock for 10,000 hours has started while I’m still trying to get myself healthy and back to running and competing. If the running thing doesn’t work out anymore, coaching.”

Flanagan announced on Jan. 4 via Instagram that she had not run for a month due to patella tendon tears. She almost withdrew before her New York City Marathon defense on Nov. 4 because of the missed training and intense pain.

“I’m at the point where I’m grateful if I can run one day and then sometimes I have to take the next day off,” Flanagan said, according to a Women’s Running Q&A published March 26. “It makes me appreciate my running and that even if I don’t run at a high level anymore — who knows if I will? — I just want to get to a point where I can run an hour a day or warm up and cool down with my team and help them. I’m a little scared because I just want to get back to running for my life and health, so I’m trying to be cautious. I don’t want to ruin my chances of long-term running.”

She attended the World Cross-Country Championships in Denmark on March 30 as a coach for three fellow Bowerman runners.

“I’m looking to become a full-time coach, transitioning out of athletics, personally, from my competition level,” she said on an IAAF podcast from that event.

Last year, Flanagan said before and after a sixth-place Boston Marathon finish that it would her last time racing the world’s oldest annual marathon as an elite.

Then she was third in her New York defense on Nov. 4, mouthing “I love you” and waving her right hand to the Central Park finish-line crowd.

“I just thought [in the final miles] if this truly is going to be my last race, a podium spot really would be special,” Flanagan said that day.

Flanagan could try to become the first U.S. distance runner to compete in five Olympics in 2020. At 39, she would be the third-oldest female U.S. Olympic runner after marathoners Colleen de Reuck (2004) and Francie Larrieu-Smith (1992), according to the OlyMADMen.

But Flanagan, the 2008 Olympic 10,000m silver medalist, hasn’t said whether she will enter the Tokyo trials on Feb. 29 in Atlanta.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to the unknown stranger who placed this note on the pool deck this morning while I was aqua jogging. This note is extremely appreciated right now and gave me the biggest smile 😊. I’ve not been able to run the last month due to tears in my patella tendons. I had been experiencing lots of pain in my knees this fall and didn’t know why (figured it was old age 👵🏼🤷🏼‍♀️). In fact, I almost pulled out of the NYC Marathon because I had to miss some training and I was in so much pain…..but very happy I didn’t. I’m currently letting the tendons heal up and fingers crossed I will be back running with my Bowerman teammates ❤️ in a few weeks. Injuries are never easy and I really really miss running. I’m going to keep this note close, as a reminder to do good and to take time to tell people I appreciate their efforts, kindness and work. Thank you kind stranger for the kind note. #payitforward

A post shared by Shalane Flanagan (@shalaneflanagan) on

Lawrence Cherono wins Boston Marathon in third-closest finish ever

By OlympicTalkApr 15, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Boston Marathon 2019 Boston Marathon results Tiger Woods re-enters projected Olympic golf field Shalane Flanagan may need surgery as she sits out Boston Marathon

BOSTON — Kenyan Lawrence Cherono won the Boston Marathon by two seconds, edging Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa in the third-closest men’s finish in the race’s 123-year history.

Cherono, a 30-year-old Kenyan, overtook a flailing, slowing Desisa in the final feet of the 26.2-mile event on Boylston Street to win his first major marathon in 2:07:57. Desisa, racing on the anniversary of his 2013 Boston Marathon win that was followed hours later by twin bombings, was seeking his third Boston title.

“It was something amazing,” Cherono said of the closest finish since Elijah Lagat beat Gezahegne Abera in the same time in 2000. “It was not easy.”

Ethiopian Worknesh Degefa won the women’s race, leading alone the last 22 miles and prevailing by 44 seconds over 2017 Boston champ Edna Kiplagat of Kenya. Americans Jordan Hasay and 2018 Boston winner Des Linden were third and fifth, respectively.

“I knew today was going to be a big task to defend,” Linden said on NBCSN. “I had a blast.”

BOSTON MARATHON: Results | Finish Line Camera

Degefa, who on Jan. 25 became the fourth-fastest female marathoner ever in pancake-flat Dubai, shockingly went off on her own in the fourth mile. She led by 90 seconds at 10 miles and nearly 2:30 at the halfway point. Degefa, 28, has never raced a marathon outside Dubai, and, according to TV commentators, did not do a pre-race course tour of Boston.

Though 39-year-old Kiplagat closed in the final miles, Degefa was able to celebrate down Boylston Street. She delivered on pre-race favorite status, having the fastest personal best of the field by two minutes.

“[My husband and coach] said you have good speed, when you have comfortable, just go,” Degefa said through a translator.

Cherono, too, had the fastest personal best in the men’s field, where the top American finishers were Scott Fauble and Jared Ward in seventh and eighth. Surprise 2018 Boston winner Yuki Kawauchi of Japan was 17th.

For the women, Hasay and Linden remain among the favorites for the U.S. Olympic Trials marathon in Atlanta on Feb. 29, though Linden is undecided on her next move at age 35. Top runners sometimes skip a fall marathon to prepare for trials, which determine the three Olympians per gender.

Other Olympic contenders include 2017 New York City champ Shalane Flanagan, who has said she may not race again and may be facing surgery, Molly Huddle, who races London in two weeks, and 2017 World bronze medalist Amy Cragg.

In the wheelchair division, Daniel Romanchuk became the youngest Boston Marathon champion at age 20 and the first American winner since 1993. His time, 1:21:36, gave him a near-three-minute win and the fastest time by a U.S. wheelchair racer ever in Boston. On Nov. 4, Romanchuk became the youngest male and first American male wheelchair racer to win the New York City Marathon.

Swiss Manuela Schär won the women’s wheelchair title for the second time three years. Schär, who prevailed by 7:16 over Tatyana McFadden in 1:34:19, now holds the current Boston, Berlin, Chicago, New York City and Tokyo Marathon titles.

MORE: Shalane Flanagan may need surgery, starts post-racing career

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2019 Boston Marathon results

By OlympicTalkApr 15, 2019, 11:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Lawrence Cherono wins Boston Marathon in third-closest finish ever Tiger Woods re-enters projected Olympic golf field Shalane Flanagan may need surgery as she sits out Boston Marathon

Top finishers from the 123rd Boston Marathon (full searchable results here) …

Men’s Open Division
1. Lawrence Cherono (KEN) — 2:07:57
2. Lelisa Desisa (ETH) — 2:07:59
3. Kenneth Kipkemoi (KEN) — 2:08:07
4. Felix Kandie (KEN) — 2:08:54
5. Geoffrey Kirui (KEN) — 2:08:55
6. Philemon Rono (KEN) — 2:08:57
7. Scott Fauble (USA) — 2:09:09
8. Jared Ward (USA) — 2:09:25
9. Festus Talam (KEN) — 2:09:25
10. Benson Kipruto (KEN) — 2:09:53
17. Yuki Kawauchi (JPN) — 2:15:29
19. Dathan Ritzenhein (USA) — 2:16:19

Women’s Open Division
1. Worknesh Degefa (ETH) — 2:23:31
2. Edna Kiplagat (KEN) — 2:24:13
3. Jordan Hasay (USA) — 2:25:20
4. Meskerem Assefa (ETH) — 2:25:40
5. Des Linden (USA) — 2:27:00
6. Caroline Rotich (KEN) — 2:28:27
7. Mary Ngugi (KEN) — 2:28:33
8. Biruktayit Eshetu (ETH) — 2:29:10
9. Lindsay Flanagan (USA) — 2:30:07
10. Betsy Saina (KEN) — 2:30:32
15. Sara Hall (USA) — 2:35:34
19. Sarah Sellers (USA) — 2:36:42
DNF. Sally Kipyego (USA)

Men’s Push Rim Wheelchair
1. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) — 1:21:36
2. Masazumi Soejima (JPN) — 1:24:30
3. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:26:49
4. Aaron Pike (USA) — 1:27:09
5. Ernst Van Dyk (RSA) — 1:27:23
6. Kota Hokinoue (JPN) — 1:29:32
7. Jorge Madera (ESP) — 1:29:32
8. Ryuichi Kawamuro (JPN) — 1:29:35
9. Josh Cassidy (CAN) — 1:29:59
10. Hiroki Nishida (JPN) — 1:31:43

Women’s Push Rim Wheelchair
1. Manuela Schär (SUI) — 1:34:19
2. Tatyana McFadden (USA) — 1:41:35
3. Madison De Rozario (AUS) — 1:41:36
4. Eliza Ault-Connell (AUS) — 1:41:46
5. Susannah Scaroni (USA) — 1:42:35
6. Katrina Gerhard (USA) — 1:43:53
7. Christie Dawes (AUS) — 1:47:16
8. Vanessa De Souza (BRA) — 1:47:23
9. Arielle Rausin (USA) — 1:48:12
10. Sandra Graf (SUI) — 1:48:17

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!