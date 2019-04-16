TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Jamaican Olympic bobsledder’s provisional suspension lifted

By OlympicTalkApr 16, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, who in PyeongChang drove the first Jamaican Olympic women’s bobsled, had a provisional suspension lifted last month by the International Bobsled Federation over a pre-Olympics drug test.

Jamaica’s bobsled federation confirmed a Jamaica Gleaner report that Fenlator-Victorian was provisionally banned shortly after PyeongChang and reinstated March 9. The IBSF and Fenlator-Victorian have not responded to requests for comment.

Fenlator-Victorian reportedly tested positive for a small amount of the banned substance clenbuterol before the 2018 Olympics.

Jamaica Bobsled said it was notified after the Games of the provisional suspension and that Fenlator-Victorian was not trying to gain an advantage, given the small amount and that a later pre-Olympic test came back clean. Many athletes have been cleared after testing positive for small amounts of clenbuterol, including Jamaican sprinters.

Fenlator-Victorian did not race in the 2018-19 season, according to her IBSF profile.

Fenlator-Victorian and former sprinter Carrie Russell finished 19th of 20 sleds in PyeongChang. Fenlator-Victorian, 33, also finished 11th at the Sochi Olympics competing for the U.S., then switched representation to her father’s native country.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

When Boston Marathon turned into a sprint, Cherono was ready

AP Images
Associated PressApr 16, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BOSTON (AP) Sometimes a race is both a marathon and a sprint.

Lawrence Cherono paced himself for 26 miles from Hopkinton to Boston, making the turn from Hereford Street for the last 600 meters on Boylston shoulder-to-shoulder with two other runners. From there, it was a footrace.

“I’ve never run on the track before,” the 30-year-old Kenyan said on Tuesday after picking up a check for $150,000 as the winner of the 123rd Boston Marathon. “To me, it was a lesson. I never lost hope.”

A six-time marathon winner, Cherono was the fastest man in the field by virtue of his victory in Amsterdam last fall in 2 hours, 4 minutes, 6 seconds. That speed came in handy Monday when the pack ran faster in the second half than the first, and Cherono completed the final mile in 4:29 to get to the tape before two-time Boston winner Lelisa Desisa.

In fact, at the 30K checkpoint there were still a dozen runners in the lead pack, including three of the last four champions: Desisa, who won in 2013 and ’15, Geoffrey Kirui (’16) and Lemi Berhanu Hayle (’17).

“I was not thinking of what they did last year,” Cherono said. “I was running my own race.”

Cherono finished in 2:07:57, the fastest winning time in Boston since Geoffrey Mutai’s 2:03:02 set a course record and a world best. Desisa slowed up, grimacing in agony, and finished 2 seconds behind.

Worknesh Degefa won the women’s race in 2:23:31 after pulling away from the pack in the outer suburbs and running alone for more than 20 miles.

“This is going to change my life,” she said Tuesday. “This marathon throws me onto the world stage. Winning the Boston Marathon is everything.”

A year after dealing with some of the foulest weather New England has to offer – temperatures in the mid-30s, an icy rain and near-gale headwinds – organizers lucked into a pretty nice day. Temperatures were in the high 50s at the start, and the rain held off until late in the afternoon.

That led to some new challenges.

Forecasts of cold and rain forced the Boston Athletic Association to prepare again for the worst, and heavy rains and lightning overnight led organizers to delay some of the buses shuttling runners out to the start. An early-morning military march was delayed for 90 minutes, but had the lightning continued the whole race could have been canceled.

Para athletes and others with imperfect contact with the ground were offered a deferment; not a single one took it, race director Dave McGillivray said.

The skies remained clear for the entire elite race and a light rain began falling mid-afternoon. But instead of the hypothermia that had been feared from anticipated cold weather – extra heaters were ordered for the medical tents – temperatures soared into the low 70s and doctors were dealing with exertion heat stroke.

One runner had a core body temperature of 109 degrees, medical coordinator Chris Troyanos said. A total of 2,217 runners needed medical attention on the course or at the finish line; 103 people were transported to hospitals and 13 were admitted overnight.

All were expected to be released Tuesday, Troyanos said.

McGillivray said the changing forecasts put pressure on organizers that last year’s dreadful – but predictable – weather did not.

“It was a moving target all week long,” he said. “But pressure is a privilege. And the B.A.A. team is at its best when we are challenged.”

Women’s wrestling to cap competition at Tokyo Games

AP Images
Associated PressApr 16, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

TOKYO (AP) The wrestling tournament at the Tokyo Olympics will end with a women’s freestyle gold medal match during six of the seven days of competition in various weight classes.

The Tokyo Organizing Committee announced the move on Tuesday, saying it will help ensure “high attendance” for each day of the tournament. The International Olympic Committee will likely appreciate the move, after it briefly booted the sport in 2013 in part because of concerns over gender equity.

Japan has been the dominant nation in women’s wrestling since it started at the 2004 Athens Olympics. The Japanese have won 11 of the 18 gold medals at the last three Olympics.

United World Wrestling president Nenad Lalovic noted the good crowds at the 2016 Rio Games and expects this schedule “will help us reach even more fans and create a positive and energetic environment for all our competitors.”

The Greco-Roman discipline will begin Aug. 2, followed by women’s and men’s freestyle. Women don’t wrestle Greco-Roman.

United World Wrestling is the international governing body, headquartered in Switzerland.