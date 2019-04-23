TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials change format, name host city

By OlympicTalkApr 23, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The U.S. Olympic men’s and women’s gymnastics trials will recombine next year, to be held in St. Louis, after they were split up for the Rio Games.

St. Louis hosts the meet June 25-28 ahead of the Tokyo Games that open July 24. The trials will be three weeks after the annual U.S. Championships. Both the men’s and women’s Olympic teams will be named in St. Louis. Specific selection procedures are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

New USA Gymnastics CEO and president Li Li Leung said Tuesday that she is “pretty confident” that USA Gymnastics will remain the sport’s national governing body to put on trials. Leung, appointed in February, came on after U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said in November that the USOC was seeking to revoke USA Gymnastics’ recognition.

In February, Leung said she has already spoken to Hirshland and that “both sides are committed to working closely to resolve the decertification request.” Hirshland called Leung “an accomplished professional” in a statement and expressed optimism about the direction of the organization under Leung’s leadership.

In 2016, the men’s trials were held in St. Louis in June in conjunction with the women’s national championships. The women’s trials were held two weeks later in San Jose, Calif.

“We think it’s the best of both worlds, to have them competing together,” Leung said Tuesday.

Most of the 2016 U.S. Olympians have announced retirements and/or not competed since the Rio Games. The only actively competing returnees are Simone Biles and Sam Mikulak, who won their fifth U.S. all-around titles last year.

Gymnastics trials will again overlap with track and field trials (June 19-28) and swimming trials (June 21-28).

This season’s U.S. Gymnastics Championships are in Kansas City from Aug. 8-11. The world championships are in Stuttgart, Germany, from Oct. 4-13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sites
2016: St. Louis (men) and San Jose, Calif. (women)
2012: San Jose
2008: Philadelphia
2004: Anaheim
1996 and 2000: Boston
1992: Baltimore
1988: Salt Lake City
1984 and 1980: Jacksonville, Fla.
1976: Los Angeles (women) and University Park, Pa. (men)
1972: Des Plaines, Ill. (men) and Long Beach, Calif. (women)
1968: Long Beach, Calif. (women) and Los Angeles (men)
1964: Kings Point, N.Y. (women) and San Fernando, Calif. (men)
1960: West Point, N.Y.

Justin Gatlin, Noah Lyles headline U.S. roster for IAAF World Relays

By OlympicTalkApr 22, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT
Justin Gatlin and Noah Lyles haven’t been in the same race since the 2016 Olympic Trials, but they could exchange a baton at the IAAF World Relays next month.

Gatlin, the reigning world 100m champion, and Lyles, undefeated at 200m outdoors in this Olympic cycle, headline the U.S. roster at World Relays in Yokohama, Japan, from May 11-12.

It’s the fourth edition of the meet that was held in the Bahamas in 2014, 2015 and 2017. Competition includes men’s and women’s 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m, a mixed-gender 4x400m (making its Olympic debut in 2020), a shuttle hurdle relay and a 2x2x400m.

The U.S. has topped the medal standings at every World Relays, most memorably beating a Usain Bolt-anchored Jamaican 4x100m in 2015.

This U.S. team also includes world 100m champion Tori Bowie, U.S. 100m champion Aleia Hobbs and Lyles’ younger brother, Josephus.

The full U.S. roster:

Devon Allen
Joanna Atkina
Olivia Baker
Jessica Beard
Chris Belcher
Jasmine Blocker
Tori Bowie
Donavan Brazier
Mikiah Brisco
Ce’Aira Brown
Dezerea Bryant
Cameron Burrell
Michael Cherry
Christina Clemons (Manning)
Shania Collins
Freddie Crittenden
Paul Dedewo
Ryan Fontenot
Justin Gatlin
Queen Harrison
Aleia Hobbs
Ashley Henderson
Je’Von Hutchinson
Kyra Jefferson
Fred Kerley
My’lik Kerley
Jordan Lavender
Josephus Lyles
Noah Lyles
Remontay McClain
Sharika Nelvis
Vernon Norwood
Courtney Okolo
Jenna Prandini
Bryce Robinson
Mike Rodgers
Jaide Stepter
Nathan Strother
Gabby Thomas
Brionna Thomas
Ameer Webb
Shakima Wimbley
Dontavius Wright
Isiah Young

How to watch 2019 London Marathon

By OlympicTalkApr 22, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
The London Marathon airs live on NBCSN and streams commercial free for NBC Sports Gold “Track and Field Pass” subscribers on Sunday at 4 a.m. ET.

NBCSN coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

Sunday’s race start times (ET)
4:05 – Elite Wheelchair Races
4:10 – World Para Athletics Marathon Championships Ambulant Athletes
4:25 – Elite Women’s Race
5:10 – Elite Men’s Race, Mass Race

The London Marathon is known for the deepest fields of all the annual major marathons. This year is no exception.

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge will race his first 26.2-miler since shattering the world record by 78 seconds in Berlin on Sept. 16 (2:01:39).

Kipchoge, on a modern-era record win streak of nine elite marathons, won his last three London starts, including setting the course record of 2:03:05 in 2016. Another world record on Sunday is a monumental ask, given Berlin is traditionally a faster course than London.

Kipchoge’s competition includes Britain’s four-time Olympic track champion Mo Farah and fellow Kenyans and past London winners Daniel Wanjiru and Wilson Kipsang.

Yet another Kenyan, Mary Keitany, also eyes a fourth London title. The 5-foot-2 soft speaker bagged either the London or New York City Marathons seven of the last eight years, with the outlier being 2013, when she gave birth to her second child.

Keitany’s greatest feat came in London in 2017, when she won in 2:17:01, erasing Paula Radcliffe‘s world record in a women’s only race by 41 seconds.

But last year, Keitany went out at world-record pace and was passed by yet another Kenyan mom, Vivian Cheruiyot, in the 23rd mile in London. Cheruiyot, a four-time Olympic track medalist, returns to defend her title Sunday.

The top two U.S. runners are Molly Huddle, in her London debut, and Emily Sisson, in her marathon debut. Both are jockeying for position among the deepest group of American female marathoners in history with the Olympic Trials looming in 10 months.

