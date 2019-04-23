Watch Penn Relays, Drake Relays on NBC Sports

Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser and 100m hurdles world-record holder Kendra Harrison headline the Drake Relays, which along with the Penn Relays air live on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold this weekend.
Friday
Penn Relays: 6-7 p.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold
Saturday
Penn Relays: 12:30-3 p.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold
Drake Relays: 3-5 p.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold
The U.S. roster for the 125th Penn Relays includes Olympian Mike Rodgers and national 800m silver medalist Raevyn Rogers. They compete Saturday in USA vs. the World races, which include 4x100m, 4x400m and sprint medley relays.
At Drake, world champion Kori Carter duels with Olympic bronze medalist Ashley Spencer in the 400m hurdles (3:22 p.m. ET). Harrison then takes on Rio Olympic silver medalist Nia Ali in the 100m hurdles (3:42). The men’s 110m hurdles (3:54) features Olympic champ Omar McLeod from Jamaica and Devon Allen, the former University of Oregon wide receiver who finished fifth in Rio.
Crouser stars in the field events along with Olympic pole vault medalists Sam Kendricks and Sandi Morris.
Americans are tuning up for the USATF Outdoor Championships in Des Moines in July, a qualifier for the world championships in Doha in five months.
U.S. Women’s Penn Relays Pool
Kendall Baisden
Deonca Bookman
Aaliyah Brown
Brittany Brown
Destinee Brown
Dezerea Bryant
Destiny Carter
Kendra Chambers
Gabrielle Farquharson
Felecia Majors
Robin Reynolds
Raevyn Rogers
Asha Ruth
Brionna Thomas
Kaylin Whitney
U.S. Men’s Penn Relays Pool
Cameron Burrell
Marcus Chambers
Michael Cherry
Kenzo Cotton
Chris Giesting
Najee Glass
Cordero Gray
Je’Von Hutchinson
My’lik Kerley
DeShawn Marshall
Remontay McClain
Sean McLean
Manteo Mitchell
Champ Page
Bryce Robinson
Mike Rodgers
Brycen Spratling
Jamiel Trimble
Marqueze Washington
Dontavious Wright
Isiah Young
Penn Relays Schedule (p.m. ET)
Men’s 4x100m — 12:37
Women’s 4x100m — 12:47
Men’s 4x400m — 1:32
Women’s 4x400m — 1:41
Women’s Sprint Medley — 2:26
Men’s Sprint Medley — 2:35
