Aljona Savchenko, Olympic pairs’ champion, announces pregnancy

Olympic pairs’ champion Aljona Savchenko’s indefinite break from figure skating doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon.
The 35-year-old German and husband Liam Cross are expecting a child, according to her social media.
Savchenko and gold-medal skating partner Bruno Massot last competed at the March 2018 World Championships.
The following month, they said they were taking an indefinite break from competition, according to German press agency DPA.
Savchenko and Massot were due to performed in ice shows last fall and winter. Savchenko also coached.
Savchenko, a five-time Olympian, became the oldest Olympic pairs gold medalist in South Korea. She then claimed her 11th world medal — tying the female record held by Norwegian singles legend Sonja Henie — and sixth world title — tying Soviet Alexander Zaitsev for second on the all-time pairs list, four behind Irina Rodnina.
The French-born Massot, 30, competed in his first Olympics in PyeongChang and earned his first world title. Savchenko’s previous five world titles came with now-retired Robin Szolkowy.
Ralph Raymond, the head coach of the first two U.S. Olympic softball teams that earned gold medals, died Tuesday at age 94, according to USA Softball.
Raymond was already considered the greatest coach in softball history before playing a key role in the sport’s Olympic debut in 1996.
He set USA Softball records with a 332-9 record and .974 winning percentage as head coach, including going 72-1 in winning five world championships from 1974 through 1994. He was inducted into the International Softball Hall of Fame in 1993.
Raymond was then a natural choice to be the first U.S. Olympic softball head coach for the Atlanta Games, where softball was played in nearby Columbus, Ga.
“Raymond was pivotal in the popularization of the sport of softball prior to the 1996 Olympic Games,” USA Softball said in a release. “Raymond’s impact on the game will endure due through some of the legends of the game he coached.”
He returned to guide the team through a turbulent Olympics at Sydney 2000. The U.S. bounced back from three straight losses to Australia, China and Japan to beat all three nations in the elimination rounds.
Softball returns to the Olympics in 2020 after being voted off the Olympic program after the 2008 Beijing Games.
NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.
Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser and 100m hurdles world-record holder Kendra Harrison headline the Drake Relays, which along with the Penn Relays air live on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold this weekend.
Friday
Penn Relays: 6-7 p.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold
Saturday
Penn Relays: 12:30-3 p.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold
Drake Relays: 3-5 p.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold
The U.S. roster for the 125th Penn Relays includes Olympian Mike Rodgers and national 800m silver medalist Raevyn Rogers. They compete Saturday in USA vs. the World races, which include 4x100m, 4x400m and sprint medley relays.
At Drake, world champion Kori Carter duels with Olympic bronze medalist Ashley Spencer in the 400m hurdles (3:22 p.m. ET). Harrison then takes on Rio Olympic silver medalist Nia Ali in the 100m hurdles (3:42). The men’s 110m hurdles (3:54) features Olympic champ Omar McLeod from Jamaica and Devon Allen, the former University of Oregon wide receiver who finished fifth in Rio.
Crouser stars in the field events along with Olympic pole vault medalists Sam Kendricks and Sandi Morris.
Americans are tuning up for the USATF Outdoor Championships in Des Moines in July, a qualifier for the world championships in Doha in five months.
U.S. Women’s Penn Relays Pool
Kendall Baisden
Deonca Bookman
Aaliyah Brown
Brittany Brown
Destinee Brown
Dezerea Bryant
Destiny Carter
Kendra Chambers
Gabrielle Farquharson
Felecia Majors
Robin Reynolds
Raevyn Rogers
Asha Ruth
Brionna Thomas
Kaylin Whitney
U.S. Men’s Penn Relays Pool
Cameron Burrell
Marcus Chambers
Michael Cherry
Kenzo Cotton
Chris Giesting
Najee Glass
Cordero Gray
Je’Von Hutchinson
My’lik Kerley
DeShawn Marshall
Remontay McClain
Sean McLean
Manteo Mitchell
Champ Page
Bryce Robinson
Mike Rodgers
Brycen Spratling
Jamiel Trimble
Marqueze Washington
Dontavious Wright
Isiah Young
Penn Relays Schedule (p.m. ET)
Men’s 4x100m — 12:37
Women’s 4x100m — 12:47
Men’s 4x400m — 1:32
Women’s 4x400m — 1:41
Women’s Sprint Medley — 2:26
Men’s Sprint Medley — 2:35
