Aljona Savchenko, Olympic pairs’ champion, announces pregnancy

Olympic pairs’ champion Aljona Savchenko’s indefinite break from figure skating doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon.

The 35-year-old German and husband Liam Cross are expecting a child, according to her social media.

Savchenko and gold-medal skating partner Bruno Massot last competed at the March 2018 World Championships.

The following month, they said they were taking an indefinite break from competition, according to German press agency DPA.

Savchenko and Massot were due to performed in ice shows last fall and winter. Savchenko also coached.

Savchenko, a five-time Olympian, became the oldest Olympic pairs gold medalist in South Korea. She then claimed her 11th world medal — tying the female record held by Norwegian singles legend Sonja Henie — and sixth world title — tying Soviet Alexander Zaitsev for second on the all-time pairs list, four behind Irina Rodnina.

The French-born Massot, 30, competed in his first Olympics in PyeongChang and earned his first world title. Savchenko’s previous five world titles came with now-retired Robin Szolkowy.

