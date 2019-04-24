TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Jordyn Wieber is first Olympic champion gymnast to become NCAA head coach

By OlympicTalkApr 24, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT
Jordyn Wieber was named the University of Arkansas’ women’s gymnastics coach on Wednesday, not seven years since she helped lead the U.S. to an Olympic title.

Wieber, 23, was already the first female Olympic champion to coach at the NCAA level as a volunteer assistant at UCLA the last three seasons. Now she will lead her own program.

“Gymnastics has provided me some extraordinary opportunities, from traveling the world and competing for my country at the Olympics to coaching alongside one of the legends of our sport at UCLA [recently retired Valorie Kondos Field],” Wieber said in a press release. “Those experiences have been invaluable to my growth personally and professionally while also preparing me for this role.”

Wieber gave up her eligibility to compete collegiately when she turned professional following her 2011 World all-around title. Her last competition was the London Olympics, where she took team gold but missed the all-around final despite placing fourth overall in qualifying. Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas were Nos. 2 and 3, and the max is two athletes per country in an individual gymnastics final.

Medical tests after the Olympics showed Wieber competed in London with a stress fracture in her right leg.

Wieber matriculated at UCLA in 2013 and became a team manager. Much was made of one of the world’s best gymnasts moving mats, filling water bottles and firing T-shirt guns, as a 2015 Sports Illustrated back-page column detailed.

After three seasons, Wieber became a volunteer assistant and graduated in 2017 with a psychology degree.

She helped coach one of her 2012 Olympic teammates — Kyla Ross — the last three seasons at Westwood. For Ross’ last season, it looks like Wieber could coach against her.

Other Olympic medalists have coached collegiately, including current Georgia head coach Courtney Kupets, Nebraska assistant Jim Hartung and former Ohio State assistant Paul Hamm.

Haile Gebrselassie disputes Mo Farah’s hotel robbery claim

By OlympicTalkApr 24, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
Mo Farah claimed he was robbed at retired marathon legend Haile Gebrselassie‘s hotel in Ethiopia. Gebrselassie disputes it, strongly.

Farah, speaking ahead of racing Sunday’s London Marathon (4 a.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold), reportedly said he was robbed of more then $3,000 among different currencies during a three-month stay at Gebrselassie’s Ethiopian hotel that caters to elite runners’ altitude training. Two phones and a watch were also taken, Farah said.

“I am disappointed with Haile,” Farah said, according to the Associated Press, adding, according to the Guardian, “The hotel wasn’t going to do nothing so I called the police, they came over, took stuff, went away, then said they arrested five guys but they got released again. Then I sent Haile a message to tell him what had happened but he didn’t reply. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t respond even though that’s his hotel.

“I just want Haile to take responsibility of getting my stuff back. It’s a hotel’s responsibility to be able to get it back.”

Gebrselassie, the 1996 and 2000 Olympic 10,000m champion and former marathon world-record holder, denied Farah’s claim via statement, confirmed by Gebrselassie’s manager.

A thorough police investigation found nothing and cleared five employees who were in custody for three weeks, Gebrselassie said. He added that Farah was reported to police for attacking another athlete in a gym, but criminal charges were dropped after Gebrselassie mediated. And that Farah left without paying a reported service bill of 81,000 Ethiopian Birr (about $2,800) while being given a 50 percent rate discount on his stay.

Gebrselassie called Farah’s claim an “act of defamation on my hard earned reputation and business. Lawyers will deal with the matter accordingly.”

Farah later disputed all of Gebrselassie’s claims, a spokesperson said.

“Mo is disappointed with this statement and the continued reluctance by the hotel and its owner to take responsibility for this robbery,” the spokesperson said. “Mo disputes all of these claims which are an effort to distract from the situation, where members of his hotel staff used a room key and stole money and items from Mo Farah’s room (there was no safe as it was faulty, and Mo requested a new one). Police reports confirm the incident and the hotel admitted responsibility and were in contact with Mo’s legal advisor. The hotel even offered to pay Mo the amount stolen, only to withdraw the offer when he prematurely left the hotel and moved to other accommodation, due to security concerns. Despite many attempts to discuss this issue privately with Mr. Gebrselassie, he did not respond but now that he has, we would welcome him or his legal team getting in touch so that this matter can be resolved.”

Brazil volleyball star faints during courtside interview

By OlympicTalkApr 24, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT
Two-time Brazil Olympic volleyball champion Jaqueline Carvalho fainted during an on-court interview while attending a match on Tuesday.

Carvalho, known as “Jaque” in Brazil, fainted due to heat in the arena and lay on the court for a few minutes before being taken to a hospital and recovering, according to Globo.

The 35-year-old, recently retired from the national team, evolved into a star as part of Brazil’s back-to-back Olympic title teams in 2008 and 2012 and its superstar going into the Rio Games, where the host lost in the quarterfinals.

Jaque endured setbacks earlier in her career, from a significant vein blockage in her right hand that doctors initially feared would require amputation to being stretchered off the court in 2011 with a fractured vertebra from a collision.

She also served a three-month ban in 2007 after testing positive for a banned stimulant that she said she probably ingested from a cup of tea, according to The Associated Press.

Jaque married fellow Brazil Olympic volleyball player Murilo Endres in 2009. A team official compared Brazil media coverage of the birth of their son, Arthur, in 2013 to that of Prince William and Kate Middleton in Great Britain.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

