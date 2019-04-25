Kohei Uchimura again bit by injury: ‘Everything is painful’

Kohei Uchimura, the most decorated male all-around gymnast in history and one of Japan’s biggest stars heading into the Tokyo Olympics, is again in pain going into next week’s national championships.
“My body doesn’t move the way I’d hoped it would at this point,” Uchimura said Thursday, according to an Olympic Channel translation of a Sankei Sports report. “It’s not only the shoulders, but everything from the neck down is painful.”
Uchimura, a 30-year-old with two Olympic all-around titles and a record six world all-around crowns, hasn’t competed in a major all-around since the Rio Games due to injuries.
In 2017, he tore a left ankle ligament on a vault landing during world championships qualifying, which ended his streak as global all-around winner at eight years and reportedly kept him from walking for about a month.
Then in September, he suffered right ankle ligament damage in training. That limited him to four events at worlds, passing on vault and floor exercise, the leg-based apparatuses. He came home with a high bar silver and team bronze, Japan’s worst finish since 2006.
Uchimura said going into Rio that he planned to scale back his training and perhaps not compete in the all-around at the Tokyo Olympics, which would be his fourth and likely final Games. He will be older than any Japanese Olympic gymnast since 1968.
No surprise, Yuzuru Hanyu garnered the most major TV coverage of any Japanese athlete in 2018.
Nihon Monitor, a media research and analysis company in Japan, reported that the double Olympic champion figure skater received 186 hours, 26 minutes of TV time last year among six major domestic networks.
Other PyeongChang Olympic medalists made the list: figure skater Shoma Uno (fourth, 94 hours) and speed skaters Nao Kodaira (fifth, 87 hours) and Miho Takagi (sixth, 85 hours).
The only athlete in the top eight with Tokyo Olympic hopes was tennis player Naomi Osaka, who ranked third with 118 hours, one spot behind Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani (177 hours).
Three soccer players and yokozuna Hakuhō Shō rounded out the top 10.
Osaka, a 21-year-old born in Osaka to a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, has lived in the U.S. since age 3. She won the U.S. Open in September in a memorable final with Serena Williams. She captured the next Grand Slam, the Australian Open in January, to become world No. 1.
“Every time the Japanese press is at a tournament they always talk about the Tokyo Olympics,” Osaka said in June, according to the Times of London.
Osaka just missed the 2016 Rio Games. She was 87th in the world on the rankings cutoff date. The lowest-ranked player to make the Olympic women’s singles field — outside of continental/tripartite/host country representation — was No. 86. Osaka could have been ineligible anyway because she had yet to compete for Japan in Fed Cup.
The first time Nino Salukvadze competed at the Olympics, it was for the Soviet Union. Next year, the shooter is expected to become the first woman in any sport to participate in nine Olympics.
Salukvadze, 50, clinched an Olympic quota place for her native Georgia by finishing fifth at a 10m air pistol world cup in Beijing, according to the International Shooting Sport Federation.
She is expected to fill that quota in Tokyo next year and break her tie with Italian canoeist Josefa Idem-Guerrini and Canadian rower Lesley Thompson-Willie for Olympic appearances.
Salukvadze competed in every Olympics since the 1988 Seoul Games, representing the Soviet Union, then the Unified Team and then Georgia for the last seven Olympics. She earned gold and silver medals as a 19-year-old in 1988, then a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games, where she famously exchanged a kiss on the cheek with a Russian medalist while the nations were at war.
In Rio, Salukvadze and Tsotne Machavariani became what was believed to be the first mother and son to compete at the same Olympics.
Canadian equestrian Ian Millar holds the overall record with 10 Olympic appearances from 1972 to 2012.
