Who are Japan’s most visible athletes ahead of Tokyo Olympics?

No surprise, Yuzuru Hanyu garnered the most major TV coverage of any Japanese athlete in 2018.
Nihon Monitor, a media research and analysis company in Japan, reported that the double Olympic champion figure skater received 186 hours, 26 minutes of TV time last year among six major domestic networks.
Other PyeongChang Olympic medalists made the list: figure skater Shoma Uno (fourth, 94 hours) and speed skaters Nao Kodaira (fifth, 87 hours) and Miho Takagi (sixth, 85 hours).
The only athlete in the top eight with Tokyo Olympic hopes was tennis player Naomi Osaka, who ranked third with 118 hours, one spot behind Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani (177 hours).
Three soccer players and yokozuna Hakuhō Shō rounded out the top 10.
Osaka, a 21-year-old born in Osaka to a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, has lived in the U.S. since age 3. She won the U.S. Open in September in a memorable final with Serena Williams. She captured the next Grand Slam, the Australian Open in January, to become world No. 1.
“Every time the Japanese press is at a tournament they always talk about the Tokyo Olympics,” Osaka said in June, according to the Times of London.
Osaka just missed the 2016 Rio Games. She was 87th in the world on the rankings cutoff date. The lowest-ranked player to make the Olympic women’s singles field — outside of continental/tripartite/host country representation — was No. 86. Osaka could have been ineligible anyway because she had yet to compete for Japan in Fed Cup.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
The first time Nino Salukvadze competed at the Olympics, it was for the Soviet Union. Next year, the shooter is expected to become the first woman in any sport to participate in nine Olympics.
Salukvadze, 50, clinched an Olympic quota place for her native Georgia by finishing fifth at a 10m air pistol world cup in Beijing, according to the International Shooting Sport Federation.
She is expected to fill that quota in Tokyo next year and break her tie with Italian canoeist Josefa Idem-Guerrini and Canadian rower Lesley Thompson-Willie for Olympic appearances.
Salukvadze competed in every Olympics since the 1988 Seoul Games, representing the Soviet Union, then the Unified Team and then Georgia for the last seven Olympics. She earned gold and silver medals as a 19-year-old in 1988, then a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games, where she famously exchanged a kiss on the cheek with a Russian medalist while the nations were at war.
In Rio, Salukvadze and Tsotne Machavariani became what was believed to be the first mother and son to compete at the same Olympics.
Canadian equestrian Ian Millar holds the overall record with 10 Olympic appearances from 1972 to 2012.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
Olympic pairs’ champion Aljona Savchenko’s indefinite break from figure skating doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon.
The 35-year-old German and husband Liam Cross are expecting a child, according to her social media.
Savchenko and gold-medal skating partner Bruno Massot last competed at the March 2018 World Championships.
The following month, they said they were taking an indefinite break from competition, according to German press agency DPA. Savchenko said Wednesday that her pregnancy does not necessarily mean the end of her competitive career, according to R-Sport.
Savchenko and Massot performed in ice shows last fall and winter. Savchenko also coached.
Savchenko, a five-time Olympian, became the oldest Olympic pairs’ gold medalist in South Korea. She then claimed her 11th world medal — tying the female record held by Norwegian singles legend Sonja Henie — and sixth world title — tying Soviet Alexander Zaitsev for second on the all-time pairs’ list, four behind Irina Rodnina.
The French-born Massot, 30, competed in his first Olympics in PyeongChang and earned his first world title. Savchenko’s previous five world titles came with now-retired Robin Szolkowy.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!