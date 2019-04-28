Eliud Kipchoge wins London Marathon in second-fastest time ever

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eliud Kipchoge padded his argument as the greatest marathoner in history, winning the London Marathon in an unofficial 2:02:37, the second-fastest time ever, on Sunday.

Kipchoge won his record-extending 10th straight elite marathon in his first 26.2-miler since setting the world record of 2:01:39 in Berlin last fall. The Kenyan Olympic champion has now won all four of his London starts.

Kipchoge ran away from Ethiopians Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun in the last two miles, beating them by 18 and 39 seconds, respectively. Four-time Olympic track champion Mo Farah was fifth in 2:05:39.

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei became the youngest woman to win London in 2:18:20, upsetting countrywomen Vivian Cheruiyot (second, 2:20:14) and Mary Keitany (fifth, 2:20:58).

Kosgei, a 25-year-old mom, was second to Cheruiyot in London last year, then won October’s Chicago Marathon for her first major crown. On Sunday, she posted the fastest second half of a women’s marathon in history (66:42) to become the seventh-fastest woman in history.

Emily Sisson was sixth in 2:23:08, the second-fastest debut marathon in U.S. women’s history. Two-time U.S. Olympian Molly Huddle took 12th in 2:26:33, a personal best by 11 seconds.

Sisson and Huddle are among a large group of Olympic hopefuls, also including Jordan Hasay, Des Linden, Amy Cragg and, should she continue racing, Shalane Flanagan.

In the wheelchair divisions, American Daniel Romanchuk added his first London title to Chicago, New York City and Boston crowns in the last year. The 21-year-old pulled away from Swiss Marcel Hug in the last half-mile and won by four seconds in 1:33:38.

Swiss Manuela Schar earned her second London title in 1:44:09, distancing American Tatyana McFadden by 5:33.

London marked the final major marathon of the spring. The fall season begins in Berlin on Sept. 29.

