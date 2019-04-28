TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Eliud Kipchoge wins London Marathon in second-fastest time ever

By OlympicTalkApr 28, 2019, 7:14 AM EDT
Eliud Kipchoge padded his argument as the greatest marathoner in history, winning the London Marathon in an unofficial 2:02:37, the second-fastest time ever, on Sunday.

Kipchoge won his record-extending 10th straight elite marathon in his first 26.2-miler since setting the world record of 2:01:39 in Berlin last fall. The Kenyan Olympic champion has now won all four of his London starts.

Kipchoge ran away from Ethiopians Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun in the last two miles, beating them by 18 and 39 seconds, respectively. Four-time Olympic track champion Mo Farah was fifth in 2:05:39.

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei became the youngest woman to win London in 2:18:20, upsetting countrywomen Vivian Cheruiyot (second, 2:20:14) and Mary Keitany (fifth, 2:20:58).

Kosgei, a 25-year-old mom, was second to Cheruiyot in London last year, then won October’s Chicago Marathon for her first major crown. On Sunday, she posted the fastest second half of a women’s marathon in history (66:42) to become the seventh-fastest woman in history.

Emily Sisson was sixth in 2:23:08, the second-fastest debut marathon in U.S. women’s history. Two-time U.S. Olympian Molly Huddle took 12th in 2:26:33, a personal best by 11 seconds.

Sisson and Huddle are among a large group of Olympic hopefuls, also including Jordan HasayDes LindenAmy Cragg and, should she continue racing, Shalane Flanagan.

In the wheelchair divisions, American Daniel Romanchuk added his first London title to Chicago, New York City and Boston crowns in the last year. The 21-year-old pulled away from Swiss Marcel Hug in the last half-mile and won by four seconds in 1:33:38.

Swiss Manuela Schar earned her second London title in 1:44:09, distancing American Tatyana McFadden by 5:33.

London marked the final major marathon of the spring. The fall season begins in Berlin on Sept. 29.

2019 London Marathon Results

By OlympicTalkApr 28, 2019, 5:59 AM EDT
Top finishers from the 38th London Marathon (full searchable results here) …

Men’s Elite
1. Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) — 2:02:37
2. Mosinet Geremew (ETH) — 2:02:55
3. Mule Wasihun (ETH) — 2:03:16
4. Shura Kitata (ETH) — 2:05:01
5. Mo Farah (GBR) — 2:05:39
6. Tamirat Tola (ETH) — 2:06:57
7. Bashir Abdi (BEL) — 2:07:03
8. Leul Gebresilasie (ETH) — 2:07:15
9. Yassine Rachik (ITA) — 2:08:05
10. Callum Hawkins (GBR) — 2:08:14
11. Daniel Wanjiru (KEN) — 2:08:40
12. Wilson Kipsang (KEN) — 2:09:18

Women’s Elite
1. Brigid Kosgei (KEN) — 2:18:20
2. Vivian Cheruiyot (KEN) — 2:20:14
3. Roza Dereje (ETH) — 2:20:51
4. Gladys Cherono (KEN) — 2:20:52
5. Mary Keitany (KEN) — 2:20:58
6. Emily Sisson (USA) — 2:23:08
7. Sinead Diver (AUS) — 2:24:11
8. Carla Salome Rocha (POR) — 2:24:47
9. Birhane Dibaba (ETH) — 2:25:04
10. Charlotte Purdue (GBR) — 2:25:38
12. Molly Huddle (USA) — 2:26:33

Men’s Wheelchair
1. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) — 1:33:38
2. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:33:42
3. Tomoki Suzuki (JPN) — 1:33:51
4. Dai Yunqiang (CHN) — 1:37:30
5. David Weir (GBR) — 1:37:32
6. Ernst van Dyk (RSA) — 1:37:32
7. Jordi Madera (ESP) — 1:37:32
8. Hiroki Nishida (JPN) — 1:37:33
9. Aaron Pike (USA) — 1:37:33
10. Hiroyuki Yamamoto (JPN) — 1:38:50

Women’s Wheelchair
1. Manuela Schar (SUI) — 1:44:09
2. Tatyana McFadden — 1:49:42
3. Madison de Rozario (AUS) — 1:49:43
4. Eliza Ault-Connell (AUS) — 1:50:02
5. Tsubasa Kina (JPN) — 1:51:22
6. Zou Lihong (CHN) — 1:52:10
7. Katrina Gerhard (USA) — 1:52:11
8. Nikita den Boer (NED) — 1:52:12
9. Arielle Rausin (USA) — 1:52:12
10. Aline Dos Santos Rocha (BRA) — 1:52:13

Half marathon world-record holder suspended before London Marathon

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 26, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT
Kenyan Abraham Kiptum, the half-marathon world-record holder, was provisionally suspended for a biological passport violation, the sport’s anti-doping watchdog announced two days before Kiptum was to run the London Marathon.

Kiptum, 29, made no mention of the case at Wednesday’s pre-race press conference in an interview with LetsRun.com. Kiptum said his goal for Sunday’s 26.2-miler was to lower his personal best of 2:05:26.

On Oct. 28, Kiptum surprisingly broke the half-marathon world record by five seconds, bringing it down to 58:18 in Valencia, Spain. He has raced marathons since 2015 and was to make his major marathon debut Sunday.

Countryman Eliud Kipchoge is the overwhelming favorite in London. Brit Mo Farah and Ethiopian Shura Kitata are the top challengers in the world’s strongest spring marathon.

