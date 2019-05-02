TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
USA Basketball details how Olympic 3×3 teams will be chosen

By Nick ZaccardiMay 2, 2019, 9:11 AM EDT
USA Basketball will choose its teams for the Olympic debut of 3×3 via selection committee, but it’s unlikely NBA players will be eligible.

USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said that FIBA rules dictate all four players on each of the men’s and women’s teams, should the U.S. qualify (more on that here), must accumulate ranking points by playing in 3×3 events for the year leading up to June 22, 2020.

Two of the four players must be ranked in the top 10 among Americans in the FIBA rankings, based on results from the last 12 months, on June 22, 2020. The other two must be in the top 100. That means nobody can make the Olympic team without playing in a FIBA-endorsed 3×3 event.

Ideally, USA Basketball wants to take an entire 3×3 team that has been playing together. But it could pick and choose players from different teams. The Olympic teams would be named at the latest possible date before the overall July 6, 2020 entries deadline for the Games.

NBA players would likely have to use their 2019 offseason to play 3×3 and accumulate ranking points.

“It’s unlikely, but by the letter of the law, it is possible,” Tooley said. “You could get somebody who plays in a tournament in some open window, perhaps, that earns enough points to be eligible. That’s to be determined.

“It wasn’t [FIBA’s] vision to say this is another opportunity for NBA players. It’s for a different generation, a different style of player.”

USA Basketball has heard from one unnamed WNBA player who is interested in going for both the traditional, 12-player team event and the 3×3 event, though that double may not be doable given the Olympic schedule. The WNBA season calendar, from May to September, opens up more opportunities for players to venture into 3×3 events.

USA Basketball is trying to get the word out to potential 3×3 Olympic hopefuls, as well as evaluate them, by announcing a series of more than 20 domestic 3×3 tournaments sponsored by Red Bull on Thursday. The first is June 22 in Detroit. It starts getting serious with national championships in Las Vegas this week.

So far, the highest-profile player taking part in elite-level 3×3 is former Purdue star Robbie Hummel, who played 98 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2013-15.

Three-on-three games last 10 minutes, or until one team reaches 21 points. Games are played on a half-court with a 12-second shot clock, and offense immediately turns to defense after a team scores.

Kevin Rolland, Olympic ski halfpipe medalist, hospitalized by world-record try crash

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 2, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT
Kevin Rolland, an Olympic ski halfpipe bronze medalist for France, was seriously injured in a Tuesday crash while trying to break a quarter pipe world record.

Rolland was hospitalized with several broken bones, including his hip, and is in serious and stable condition, sources confirmed. He was trying to soar nearly 40 feet to break a world record.

Last week, two-time U.S. Olympic champion David Wise set the world record for highest jump off a quarter pipe, soaring 38 feet to a banked landing. Wise later fractured a femur in three places. Simon Dumont has the record for a non-banked landing of 35 feet.

Rolland, a 29-year-old known for his risk-taking, gravity-defying tricks, took bronze behind Wise in the Olympic ski halfpipe debut in 2014. He placed 11th in PyeongChang. Rolland also owns the 2009 World title and three X Games Aspen golds.

Female hockey stars boycott professional leagues

U.S. women hockey team
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 2, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
The world’s best female hockey players are boycotting playing professionally this upcoming season “until we get the resources that professional hockey demands and deserves,” they announced on social media Thursday.

“We come together, over 200 players strong, to say it is time to create a sustainable professional league for women’s hockey,” read a statement posted by dozens of Olympic medalists. “We cannot make a sustainable living playing in the current state of the professional game.”

Players have no health insurance and make as little as $2,000 per season, they said.

“We’re not playing anywhere professionally in North America. We just want to build something better,” U.S. forward Hilary Knight said, according to The Associated Press. “Now, what that looks like could be a handful of different things. But our main purpose and goal is to promote the growth of the game and increase the visibility. But ultimately, we need the sustainability factor to make us all feel better about what we’re doing on a daily basis.”

All but three players from the U.S. Olympic champion team immediately posted the statemnt. The three who didn’t were its three youngest players — goalie Maddie Rooney and defenders Megan Keller and Cayla Barnes — who were still collegians last season.

In the lead-up to the 2017 World Championship, the U.S. national team announced they planned to boycott the tournament if a wage dispute with USA Hockey was not resolved in time. Three days before the puck dropped, USA Hockey and the players reached an agreement that allowed for travel and insurance provisions in line with what the men’s team received.

The Canadian Women’s Hockey League, one of two leagues in North America, announced last month that it would fold effective Wednesday. The other is the National Women’s Hockey League with seven teams. The NWHL schedule ran from October into March last season.

The players’ decision places an emphasis on the NHL to play a larger role in women’s hockey. The NHL has provided financial support to women’s hockey, but has resisted further involvement including the possibility of sponsoring its own league.

Commissioner Gary Bettman previously told the AP he doesn’t want the league to be seen as “a bully” in pushing either of the two out of business. As for assuming control, Bettman has repeatedly said the NHL doesn’t believe in either of the league’s business models.

Bettman reiterated his position during an interview with the AP this week.

He referred to the CWHL ceasing operations as something that “proved the point that we have genuine concerns about sustainable models.”

“What we’ve repeatedly said is if there turns out to be a void — and we don’t wish that on anybody — then we’ll look at the possibilities and we’ll study what might be appropriate,” Bettman added. “But at the end of the day, we’re not looking to put anybody out of business. And if the NWHL can make a go of it, we wish them good luck.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

