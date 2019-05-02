World champion skater Kaetlyn Osmond retires

PyeongChang Olympic bronze medalist Kaetlyn Osmond announced her retirement through Skate Canada on Thursday.
A few weeks after the PyeongChang Olympics, Osmond won Canada’s first ladies’ world championship title in 45 years. She won world silver in 2017.
Osmond also won Olympic silver (2014) and gold (2018) medals in the team event. She is Canada’s most decorated female singles skater with three Olympic medals, two world championships medals and three national titles (2013, 2014, 2017).
“Competition has been such a rewarding part of my life. Having a purpose and accomplishing goals beyond my wildest dreams has been incredibly fulfilling. No words will ever describe the emotions competitions carry,” Osmond said in a press release. “I would like to thank my coaches, family, friends, and Skate Canada for all the support they have given me over the years. Leaving competition is terrifying, but I am excited to see what else life has to offer.”
She decided in August to take the entire season off.
Then in December, she told OlympicTalk that a competitive return was still “up in the air” for her.
