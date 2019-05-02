TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty

World champion skater Kaetlyn Osmond retires

By Rachel LutzMay 2, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PyeongChang Olympic bronze medalist Kaetlyn Osmond announced her retirement through Skate Canada on Thursday.

A few weeks after the PyeongChang Olympics, Osmond won Canada’s first ladies’ world championship title in 45 years. She won world silver in 2017.

Osmond also won Olympic silver (2014) and gold (2018) medals in the team event. She is Canada’s most decorated female singles skater with three Olympic medals, two world championships medals and three national titles (2013, 2014, 2017).

“Competition has been such a rewarding part of my life. Having a purpose and accomplishing goals beyond my wildest dreams has been incredibly fulfilling. No words will ever describe the emotions competitions carry,” Osmond said in a press release. “I would like to thank my coaches, family, friends, and Skate Canada for all the support they have given me over the years. Leaving competition is terrifying, but I am excited to see what else life has to offer.”

She decided in August to take the entire season off.

Then in December, she told OlympicTalk that a competitive return was still “up in the air” for her.

MORE: Karen Chen on her break from skating, challenges of balancing classes at Cornell and elite skating

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2018-19 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Female hockey stars boycott professional leagues

U.S. women hockey team
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 2, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Kevin Rolland, Olympic ski halfpipe medalist, hospitalized by world-record try crash USA Basketball details how Olympic 3×3 teams will be chosen Caster Semenya to race one more time before testosterone rule starts

The world’s best female hockey players are boycotting playing professionally this upcoming season “until we get the resources that professional hockey demands and deserves,” they announced on social media Thursday.

“We come together, over 200 players strong, to say it is time to create a sustainable professional league for women’s hockey,” read a statement posted by dozens of Olympic medalists. “We cannot make a sustainable living playing in the current state of the professional game.”

Players have no health insurance and make as little as $2,000 per season, they said.

“We’re not playing anywhere professionally in North America. We just want to build something better,” U.S. forward Hilary Knight said, according to The Associated Press. “Now, what that looks like could be a handful of different things. But our main purpose and goal is to promote the growth of the game and increase the visibility. But ultimately, we need the sustainability factor to make us all feel better about what we’re doing on a daily basis.”

All but three players from the U.S. Olympic champion team immediately posted the statement. The three who didn’t were its youngest players — goalie Maddie Rooney and defenders Megan Keller and Cayla Barnes — who were still collegians last season. Keller later posted it, and Rooney reposted a teammate’s post.

In the lead-up to the 2017 World Championship, the U.S. national team announced they planned to boycott the tournament if a wage dispute with USA Hockey was not resolved in time. Three days before the puck dropped, USA Hockey and the players reached an agreement that allowed for travel and insurance provisions in line with what the men’s team received.

The Canadian Women’s Hockey League, one of two leagues in North America, announced last month that it would fold effective Wednesday. The other is the National Women’s Hockey League with seven teams.

The NWHL, however, said it planned to push forward with its fifth season this October and would offer salary increases and a “50-50 revenue split from league-level sponsorships and media rights deals.”

The NWHL statement did not mention its earlier plans to expand into Toronto and Montreal next season.

The players’ decision places an emphasis on the NHL to play a larger role in women’s hockey. The NHL has provided financial support to women’s hockey, but has resisted further involvement including the possibility of sponsoring its own league.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly noted the NWHL remains in existence, and the NHL has no intention of interfering with its business plan or objectives. Daly added he doesn’t anticipate “at this early stage” having women’s pro hockey placed on the agenda for the league’s board of governors meetings next month.

“We will further explore the situation privately before taking any affirmative position on next steps,” Daly said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Kevin Rolland, Olympic ski halfpipe medalist, hospitalized by world-record try crash

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 2, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Rolland, an Olympic ski halfpipe bronze medalist for France, was seriously injured in a Tuesday crash while trying to break a quarter pipe world record.

Rolland was hospitalized with several broken bones, including his hip, and is in serious and stable condition, sources confirmed. He was trying to soar nearly 40 feet to break a world record.

Last week, two-time U.S. Olympic champion David Wise set the world record for highest jump off a quarter pipe, soaring 38 feet to a banked landing. Wise later fractured a femur in three places. Simon Dumont has the record for a non-banked landing of 35 feet.

Rolland, a 29-year-old known for his risk-taking, gravity-defying tricks, took bronze behind Wise in the Olympic ski halfpipe debut in 2014. He placed 11th in PyeongChang. Rolland also owns the 2009 World title and three X Games Aspen golds.

MORE: Gus Kenworthy: I think I would be too old for 2022 Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!