Getty Images

Open-water swimmers move one step from making Olympic team

By OlympicTalkMay 3, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT
Rio Olympians Haley Anderson and Jordan Wilimovsky are among four U.S. open-water swimmers who on Friday qualified for the world championships, moving one step from making the Tokyo Games.

Anderson, the 2012 Olympic silver medalist, and Wilimovsky, who had fourth- and fifth-place finishes in 2016, will be joined by potential first-time Olympians Ashley Twichell and David Heron.

Twichell and Anderson finished second and third behind Brazilian Ana Marcela Cunha on Friday. Wilimovsky and Heron were second and fourth as the top Americans in the men’s event won by Italian Olympic 1500m freestyle champion Gregorio Paltrinieri.

The top 10 overall in the men’s and women’s races at worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, in July qualify for the Olympics.

Anderson, 27, and Wilimovsky, 25, both qualified for the Rio Games at the 2015 World Championships, with Wilimovsky earning that world title. Wilimovsky followed that with a silver in 2017, with Anderson taking sixth at those most recent worlds.

The open-water 10km, which debuted at the Olympics in 2008, is the only swim event on the most recent Olympic program that the U.S. has never won.

U.S. sled hockey rolls into worlds final against familiar rival

By OlympicTalkMay 3, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Once again, it’s the U.S. versus Canada for a global sled hockey title.

The border rivals each dominated world championship semifinals in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Friday to set up their fourth straight meeting in the biennial final, one year after the Americans beat the Canadians in the PyeongChang Paralympic overtime final.

The gold-medal game airs live on Olympic Channel on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET. It also streams live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app. NBCSN airs the game at 5:30 p.m.

The U.S., under new coach David Hoff, beat Canada 3-1 in group play last Saturday to open the tournament.

In Friday’s semis, defenseman Jack Wallace scored five goals, leading the U.S.’ 10-2 rout of the host Czechs and running its margin to 27-3 in four total games. That came hours after Canada blanked South Korea 10-0.

Wallace, the second-youngest player on the team at age 20, broke the U.S. single-game goals record at a worlds.

The U.S. roster is headlined by Princeton student Declan Farmer, who scored the last-minute tying goal and golden goal in the PyeongChang final, and longtime goalie Steve Cash.

Caster Semenya on taking medication for rule change: ‘Hell no’

By OlympicTalkMay 3, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT
With another emphatic win, we may have seen the last of Caster Semenya as we’ve known her. But Semenya plans to keep racing through a rule change that’s expected to end her 800m dominance.

The double Olympic champion was reportedly asked, after cruising to a 30th straight win in the two-lap race on Friday night in Doha, if she would take medication to adhere to an imminent IAAF rule capping testosterone for women’s events between the 400m and mile.

“Hell no,” the South African said, according to media on site.

Semenya also said she will keep competing but would not race the 5000m, the shortest flat event on the Olympic program that she could move up to without a testosterone cap, according to those same reports. She could also move down to the 200m, though that would be a surprise.

Which creates a standstill.

Semenya could appeal Wednesday’s Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling, but for now the cap goes into effect next week. Athletes in said events currently above that limit must get under it and stay under it for the next four months and beyond, while sitting out competition, to return for worlds in Doha in late September.

“I keep training. I keep running,” said Semenya, who raised a single fist in the air upon introduction and then won by a hefty 2.77 seconds in 1:54.98, her fourth-fastest time ever. “Doesn’t matter if something comes in front of me, like I said. I always find a way.”

Full Doha results are here. The Diamond League hits Shanghai next on May 18.

In earlier events Friday, U.S. Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad ran the world’s fastest 400m hurdles since last August, clocking 53.61. The race lacked 19-year-old Sydney McLaughlin, who had the world’s best time of 2018, a 52.75.

Rio gold medalist Brianna McNeal was shockingly seventh in the 100m hurdles, clipping barriers in 12.94 seconds. Jamaican Danielle Williams, the 2015 World champ, crossed first in 12.66, well off absent American Kendra Harrison‘s world-leading 2018 time of 12.36.

World champion Sam Kendricks outdueled Olympic champ Thiago Braz in the pole vault, clearing 5.8 meters for the victory. The competition lacked the top vaulter in the world this year, Swedish 19-year-old Mondo Duplantis.

Botswana’s Nijel Amos upset Kenyan Emmanuel Korir in the men’s 800m, prevailing by .21 in 1:44.29. American indoor record holder Donovan Brazier took third. Korir lost for just the third time since the start of 2017. Two-time Olympic champion and world-record holder David Rudisha, also Kenyan, has been out injured for nearly two years.

