Olympic gymnastics team sizes return to five for Paris 2024

By OlympicTalkMay 4, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT
Turns out the Final Five will not be the final five, in at least one respect.

Olympic gymnastics team event sizes will increase by one man and one woman each for the 2024 Paris Games, subject to IOC approval. That’s in line with the team sizes in 2012 and 2016, before the International Gymnastics Federation cut them to four for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

That change for 2020, announced in May 2015, led the 2016 U.S. Olympic women’s gymnasts to dub themselves the “Final Five.” The team name was also in reference to it being Martha Karolyi‘s last Olympics as national team coordinator.

The International Gymnastics Federation did not immediately respond when asked Saturday how the team event size change will impact each nation’s ability to qualify up to two more gymnasts for the Olympics in individual events only. That change was also announced in 2015 for the 2020 Olympics.

Kerri Walsh Jennings boosts Olympic hopes with best finish in three years

By Nick ZaccardiMay 4, 2019, 1:41 PM EDT
Kerri Walsh Jennings made her first tournament final since 2016 this week. She likely must reach more in what’s looking like her toughest road to an Olympic beach volleyball berth.

Walsh Jennings, a 40-year-old, triple Olympic champion, and new partner Brooke Sweat took runner-up at a mid-level FIVB World Tour event in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Accomplished Czechs Barbora Hermannova and Marketa Slukova rallied past the Americans 24-26, 22-20, 15-12. But Walsh Jennings and Sweat still earned enough points to jump to the top of the very early U.S. Olympic qualifying rankings.

1. Walsh Jennings/Sweat – 2,620 (6 events played)
2. Klineman/Ross – 2,440 (4 events)
3. Day/Flint – 2,180 (5 events)
4. Larsen/Stockman — 1,680 (4 events)
5. Sponcil/Claes — 1,600 (3 events)
5. Hughes/Ross — 1,600 (3 events)

The key is that Walsh Jennings and Sweat have played the most events of the contending teams. The top two pairs come June 15, 2020, provided they’re ranked high enough internationally, will qualify for Tokyo. Most of the qualifying events, including the ones with the most points available, are still to come this summer.

Each team’s 12 best results go into the Olympic qualifying rankings. Alix Klineman and April Ross are in a stronger current position than Walsh Jennings and Sweat because they’re averaging more points per tournament having played two fewer events.

The Kuala Lumpur field lacked any teams from powerhouse Brazil. Also absent were Ross and Klineman and Sara Hughes and Summer Ross, the two U.S. teams to win top-level events last season.

Kuala Lumpur marked the sixth international event for Walsh Jennings since splitting from 2008 Olympian Nicole Branagh and partnering with Sweat last fall.

Walsh Jennings’ 2017 season, after she and Rio Olympic bronze-medal partner April Ross split, ended prematurely with her sixth right shoulder surgery (followed by an ankle surgery). She said before the 2018 season that the 2020 Olympics would be her last, assuming she qualifies.

Walsh Jennings and Branagh had a best 2018 finish of fifth in six FIVB events before splitting. She and Sweat, who partnered with Lauren Fendrick in Rio, have a pair of thirds and now a runner-up in six events together.

Another veteran Olympian, 41-year-old Reid Priddy, had his best career finish by making the Kuala Lumpur final with Theo Brunner. Brazilians Alison and Alvaro Filho swept them 24-22, 21-18.

Priddy switched to the sand after competing in his fourth Olympic indoor tournament in Rio. Priddy and Brunner are one of several U.S. men’s teams jockeying for two potential Olympic berths.

The top U.S. men’s team in this Olympic cycle has clearly been 2008 Olympic champion Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, who were absent from Kuala Lumpur and have played just two events in the Olympic qualifying window, finishing second in one of them.

Brody Roybal’s golden goal lifts U.S. to sled hockey world title

By OlympicTalkMay 4, 2019, 1:03 PM EDT
Brody Roybal scored the world championship-winning golden goal, lifting the U.S. sled hockey team past Canada 3-2 in overtime on Saturday.

Roybal, the PyeongChang Paralympic tournament MVP, beat Canadian goalie Dominic Larocque 5:08 into the extra period. The U.S. forced OT when Princeton junior Declan Farmer scored with 3:26 left in regulation of the final in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The sequence proved similar to last year’s Paralympic final, when Farmer scored a last-minute tying goal and then a golden goal to beat Canada.

The U.S. and Canada have met in four straight world championship finals, trading the biennial titles.

Josh Pauls scored the U.S.’ first goal in the second period. Longtime goalie Steve Cash made eight saves. A full box score is here.

Roybal, born without femurs, was the youngest member of the entire 2014 U.S. Paralympic team at age 15. Last fall, he climbed Chicago’s Willis Tower’s 2,149 stairs using his upper body, arms and hands in 71 minutes (video here).

