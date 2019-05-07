TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir extend break from ice dance competition

By Nick ZaccardiMay 7, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

2019 IAAF World Relays broadcast schedule Ruta Meilutyte, Olympic swimming champ, faces possible ban for missed drug tests Kyle Snyder, Abdulrashid Sadulaev Kyle Snyder refuses to dwell on those 68 seconds

Two-time Olympic ice dance champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will extend their indefinite break from competition through the fall Grand Prix season, an agent for the Canadians confirmed.

Virtue and Moir, who last competed in PyeongChang and haven’t said whether they will return at all, are headlining a Canadian tour of skating shows for the second straight autumn.

They’ve been asked often since the Olympics whether they are retiring. Their refrain: They don’t know.

“It definitely feels like [this is our last Olympics],” Moir said on TODAY in PyeongChang, hours after their ice dance gold. “If it is, this is a great way for us to go out. … It feels right. It feels like a good end.”

Italian Carolina Kostner, the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist and 2012 World champion, is also being promoted as part of the Canadian tour. A representative for Kostner said a decision on whether she will compete in the fall has not been made.

Virtue and Moir took two years off after the 2014 Sochi Olympics before announcing their comeback in February 2016. They won all but one of their competitions in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, becoming the first skaters to earn five Olympic medals (boosted by team-event silver and gold in 2014 and 2018).

In their absence, French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron improved on their PyeongChang silver medal to earn their third and fourth world championships the last two years.

U.S. Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani took the 2018-19 season off and haven’t said whether they will return at some point.

Canada’s other top skaters from the PyeongChang Olympics — Patrick Chan, bronze medalist Kaetlyn Osmond and pairs’ bronze medalists Meaghan Duhamel and Eric Radford — have announced retirements.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Best figure skating moments from PyeongChang

2019 IAAF World Relays broadcast schedule

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 7, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir extend break from ice dance competition Ruta Meilutyte, Olympic swimming champ, faces possible ban for missed drug tests Kyle Snyder, Abdulrashid Sadulaev Kyle Snyder refuses to dwell on those 68 seconds

Justin GatlinTori Bowie and Noah Lyles headline the U.S. roster for the IAAF World Relays, airing live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming for NBC Sports Gold subscribers this weekend.

Saturday
5:30-9 a.m. ET, LIVE on Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold
3:30-6 p.m. on NBCSN

Sunday
5-8 a.m. ET, LIVE on NBC Sports Gold
7:30-10 a.m. on Olympic Channel
4-5 p.m. on NBCSN

It’s the fourth edition of the meet that was held in the Bahamas in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Competition includes men’s and women’s 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m and mixed-gender 4x400m (making its Olympic debut in 2020), shuttle hurdle relay and 2x2x400m.

The U.S. topped the medal standings at every World Relays, most memorably beating a Usain Bolt-anchored Jamaican 4x100m in 2015. The full U.S. roster is here.

The always formidable Jamaican sprint contingent includes Olympic champions Elaine Thompson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Yohan Blake.

Here’s the event schedule (all times Eastern a.m.):

Saturday
5:38 — Mixed Shuttle Hurdles Heats
6 — Women’s 4x400m Heats
6:35 — Men’s 4x400m Heats
7:13 — Women’s 4x100m Heats
7:40 — Mixed 2x2x400m FINAL
8 — Men’s 4x100m Heats
8:23 — Mixed 4x400m Heats
8:55 — Mixed Shuttle Hurdles FINAL

Sunday
5:10 — Women’s 4x200m Heats
5:31 — Men’s 4x200m Heats
5:52 — Women’s 4x400m B Final
6:05 — Men’s 4x400m B Final
6:21 — Women’s 4x400m FINAL
6:37 — Men’s 4x400m FINAL
6:53 — Mixed 4x400m FINAL
7:09 — Women’s 4x200m FINAL
7:23 — Men’s 4x200m FINAL
7:37 — Women’s 4x100m FINAL
7:52 — Men’s 4x100m FINAL

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. Olympic marathon rankings

Ruta Meilutyte, Olympic swimming champ, faces possible ban for missed drug tests

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 7, 2019, 11:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

2019 IAAF World Relays broadcast schedule Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir extend break from ice dance competition Kyle Snyder, Abdulrashid Sadulaev Kyle Snyder refuses to dwell on those 68 seconds

Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte, the surprise 2012 Olympic 100m breaststroke champion, could be suspended up to two years after missing three drug tests in a one-year span, according to the Lithuanian Swimming Federation.

Meilutyte, who earned gold as a 15-year-old and remains the youngest Olympic champion this millennium, missed drug tests on April 22, 2018; Aug. 19, 2018 and March 28.

Missing three tests in a 12-month span can be tantamount to a failed test and subject to up to a two-year ban, though it can be reduced to as little as one year depending on the athlete’s degree of fault and doping record (Meilutyte has a clean record).

This is key, for a two-year ban would keep her out of the Tokyo Olympics, while a one-year ban would give her time to return for a third Olympic appearance.

Recall that Olympic 100m hurdles champion Brianna McNeal was banned for three missed tests in 2017, but under unusual circumstances and with her clean record, had it reduced to one year.

Athletes across Olympic sports must register daily time windows and locations where they are available for random out-of-competition drug tests. Sometimes missed tests are due to a “filing failure,” where the athlete incorrectly filled out this information.

Meilutyte stunned at the London Games, where she dropped 1.74 seconds off her personal best in the 100m breast prelims, clocking the fastest time of the field. She went even faster in the semifinals and final, upsetting American favorite Rebecca Soni, who had the eight fastest times in the world in 2011.

Meilutyte followed that with gold and silver at the 2013 and 2015 Worlds before dropping to seventh at the Rio Games. She held the 100m breast world record for four years before American Lilly King reset it in 2017.

Meilutyte ranked seventh in the world last year.

(h/t @AlexPussieldi)

MORE: U.S. swimmers qualified for world championships

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!