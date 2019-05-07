2019 IAAF World Relays broadcast schedule

Justin Gatlin, Tori Bowie and Noah Lyles headline the U.S. roster for the IAAF World Relays, airing live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming for NBC Sports Gold subscribers this weekend.
Saturday
5:30-9 a.m. ET, LIVE on Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold
3:30-6 p.m. on NBCSN
Sunday
5-8 a.m. ET, LIVE on NBC Sports Gold
7:30-10 a.m. on Olympic Channel
4-5 p.m. on NBCSN
It’s the fourth edition of the meet that was held in the Bahamas in 2014, 2015 and 2017.
Competition includes men’s and women’s 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m and mixed-gender 4x400m (making its Olympic debut in 2020), shuttle hurdle relay and 2x2x400m.
The U.S. topped the medal standings at every World Relays, most memorably beating a Usain Bolt-anchored Jamaican 4x100m in 2015. The full U.S. roster is here.
The always formidable Jamaican sprint contingent includes Olympic champions Elaine Thompson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Yohan Blake.
Here’s the event schedule (all times Eastern a.m.):
Saturday
5:38 — Mixed Shuttle Hurdles Heats
6 — Women’s 4x400m Heats
6:35 — Men’s 4x400m Heats
7:13 — Women’s 4x100m Heats
7:40 — Mixed 2x2x400m FINAL
8 — Men’s 4x100m Heats
8:23 — Mixed 4x400m Heats
8:55 — Mixed Shuttle Hurdles FINAL
Sunday
5:10 — Women’s 4x200m Heats
5:31 — Men’s 4x200m Heats
5:52 — Women’s 4x400m B Final
6:05 — Men’s 4x400m B Final
6:21 — Women’s 4x400m FINAL
6:37 — Men’s 4x400m FINAL
6:53 — Mixed 4x400m FINAL
7:09 — Women’s 4x200m FINAL
7:23 — Men’s 4x200m FINAL
7:37 — Women’s 4x100m FINAL
7:52 — Men’s 4x100m FINAL
