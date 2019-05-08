TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Ashley Wagner, Mirai Nagasu
Getty Images

Ashley Wagner, Mirai Nagasu will skip fall Grand Prix

By Rachel LutzMay 8, 2019, 7:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ashley Wagner and Mirai Nagasu both plan to skip the fall Grand Prix series, they confirmed to NBCSports.com/figure-skating. Neither of their names appear in U.S. Figure Skating’s International Selection Pool for the 2019-20 season, though the list is subject to change.

“I have not regularly trained in about a year and I haven’t felt the drive to get back into a regular training environment yet,” Wagner told OlympicTalk when asked how she came to the decision. “I would only consider competing on the Grand Prix circuit if I felt conditioned and prepared.”

Wagner is a 14-time Grand Prix series medalist and won three medals at the Grand Prix Final, which she qualified for five times. She last competed at U.S. nationals in 2018 and has since taken on coaching and made her broadcast debut.

Nagasu last competed at the 2018 World Championships and had hip surgery in September. She was the first American woman to land a triple Axel at the Olympics, where she helped Team USA to a bronze medal in the team event. She also competed at the 2010 Olympics, finishing fourth.

She told OlympicTalk that she relates to the recently-retired Missy Franklin, who wanted to move on with her competitive life after undergoing surgery.

“Loop, flip and Lutz were my best jumps and right now, Sal and toe are my best jumps,” Nagasu said. “I very much dislike that. I’m a creature of habit. I’m just trying to get back into my habitat.

“It was really difficult to go from going to the Olympics, not going and then going again. I think I wanna come back for myself. I want my elements back. Maybe I’ll pull a Daisuke Takahashi. Who knows?”

In 2018, Takahashi ended a four-year competitive retirement with a return to Japanese national-level competitions only. When he was offered a spot at the world championships, he declined.

Nagasu said she won’t compete in the 2022 Olympics, if she does come back at all.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir extend break from ice dance competition

2019 IAAF World Relays broadcast schedule

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 7, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Ashley Wagner, Mirai Nagasu Ashley Wagner, Mirai Nagasu will skip fall Grand Prix Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir extend break from ice dance competition Ruta Meilutyte, Olympic swimming champ, faces possible ban for missed drug tests

Justin Gatlin and Noah Lyles headline the U.S. roster for the IAAF World Relays, airing live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming for NBC Sports Gold subscribers this weekend.

Saturday
5:30-9 a.m. ET, LIVE on Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold
3:30-6 p.m. on NBCSN

Sunday
5-8 a.m. ET, LIVE on NBC Sports Gold
7:30-10 a.m. on Olympic Channel
4-5 p.m. on NBCSN

It’s the fourth edition of the meet that was held in the Bahamas in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Competition includes men’s and women’s 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m and mixed-gender 4x400m (making its Olympic debut in 2020), shuttle hurdle relay and 2x2x400m.

The U.S. topped the medal standings at every World Relays, most memorably beating a Usain Bolt-anchored Jamaican 4x100m in 2015. The full U.S. roster is here.

The always formidable Jamaican sprint contingent includes Olympic champions Elaine Thompson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Yohan Blake.

Here’s the event schedule (all times Eastern a.m.):

Saturday
5:38 — Mixed Shuttle Hurdles Heats
6 — Women’s 4x400m Heats
6:35 — Men’s 4x400m Heats
7:13 — Women’s 4x100m Heats
7:40 — Mixed 2x2x400m FINAL
8 — Men’s 4x100m Heats
8:23 — Mixed 4x400m Heats
8:55 — Mixed Shuttle Hurdles FINAL

Sunday
5:10 — Women’s 4x200m Heats
5:31 — Men’s 4x200m Heats
5:52 — Women’s 4x400m B Final
6:05 — Men’s 4x400m B Final
6:21 — Women’s 4x400m FINAL
6:37 — Men’s 4x400m FINAL
6:53 — Mixed 4x400m FINAL
7:09 — Women’s 4x200m FINAL
7:23 — Men’s 4x200m FINAL
7:37 — Women’s 4x100m FINAL
7:52 — Men’s 4x100m FINAL

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. Olympic marathon rankings

Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir extend break from ice dance competition

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 7, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Ashley Wagner, Mirai Nagasu Ashley Wagner, Mirai Nagasu will skip fall Grand Prix 2019 IAAF World Relays broadcast schedule Ruta Meilutyte, Olympic swimming champ, faces possible ban for missed drug tests

Two-time Olympic ice dance champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will extend their indefinite break from competition through the fall Grand Prix season, an agent for the Canadians confirmed.

Virtue and Moir, who last competed in PyeongChang and haven’t said whether they will return at all, are headlining a Canadian tour of skating shows for the second straight autumn.

They’ve been asked often since the Olympics whether they are retiring. Their refrain: They don’t know.

“It definitely feels like [this is our last Olympics],” Moir said on TODAY in PyeongChang, hours after their ice dance gold. “If it is, this is a great way for us to go out. … It feels right. It feels like a good end.”

Italian Carolina Kostner, the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist and 2012 World champion, is also being promoted as part of the Canadian tour. A representative for Kostner said a decision on whether she will compete in the fall has not been made.

Virtue and Moir took two years off after the 2014 Sochi Olympics before announcing their comeback in February 2016. They won all but one of their competitions in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, becoming the first skaters to earn five Olympic medals (boosted by team-event silver and gold in 2014 and 2018).

In their absence, French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron improved on their PyeongChang silver medal to earn their third and fourth world championships the last two years.

U.S. Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani took the 2018-19 season off and haven’t said whether they will return at some point.

Canada’s other top skaters from the PyeongChang Olympics — Patrick Chan, bronze medalist Kaetlyn Osmond and pairs’ bronze medalists Meaghan Duhamel and Eric Radford — have announced retirements.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Best figure skating moments from PyeongChang