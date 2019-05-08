Ashley Wagner, Mirai Nagasu will skip fall Grand Prix

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ashley Wagner and Mirai Nagasu both plan to skip the fall Grand Prix series, they confirmed to NBCSports.com/figure-skating. Neither of their names appear in U.S. Figure Skating’s International Selection Pool for the 2019-20 season, though the list is subject to change.

“I have not regularly trained in about a year and I haven’t felt the drive to get back into a regular training environment yet,” Wagner told OlympicTalk when asked how she came to the decision. “I would only consider competing on the Grand Prix circuit if I felt conditioned and prepared.”

Wagner is a 14-time Grand Prix series medalist and won three medals at the Grand Prix Final, which she qualified for five times. She last competed at U.S. nationals in 2018 and has since taken on coaching and made her broadcast debut.

Nagasu last competed at the 2018 World Championships and had hip surgery in September. She was the first American woman to land a triple Axel at the Olympics, where she helped Team USA to a bronze medal in the team event. She also competed at the 2010 Olympics, finishing fourth.

She told OlympicTalk that she relates to the recently-retired Missy Franklin, who wanted to move on with her competitive life after undergoing surgery.

“Loop, flip and Lutz were my best jumps and right now, Sal and toe are my best jumps,” Nagasu said. “I very much dislike that. I’m a creature of habit. I’m just trying to get back into my habitat.

“It was really difficult to go from going to the Olympics, not going and then going again. I think I wanna come back for myself. I want my elements back. Maybe I’ll pull a Daisuke Takahashi. Who knows?”

In 2018, Takahashi ended a four-year competitive retirement with a return to Japanese national-level competitions only. When he was offered a spot at the world championships, he declined.

Nagasu said she won’t compete in the 2022 Olympics, if she does come back at all.

