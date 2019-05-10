Another Olympic race walk medalist banned for doping

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MONACO (AP) — Olympic race walk silver medalist Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez has been banned for four years for doping.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which prosecutes cases for the IAAF, says the Mexican walker’s ban for taking anabolic steroids took effect on Nov. 16.

Gonzalez’s results have been disqualified from Oct. 17, but she will keep her silver medal from the 20km walk at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and silver from the 2017 World Championships in London.

The AIU says Gonzalez tested positive for trenbolone and epitrenbolone. She will be 33 when the ban expires.

Gonzalez is the latest race walker to be banned for doping. Russia’s entire 2012 Olympic race-walking team has been banned at different times, with the London Games men’s 50km gold medalist and 20km silver medalist stripped.

Italian Alex Schwazer, the 2008 Olympic 50km champion, has since been banned multiple times, though he still has the medal.

Separately, the International Olympic Committee says it disqualified long jumper Ineta Radevica from fourth place at the 2012 London Games. The Latvian is the third athlete from the London final to be disqualified for doping following retests.

Armenian weightlifter Meline Daluzyan was also disqualified by the IOC.

