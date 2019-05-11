TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

U.S. sweeps mixed-gender events at IAAF World Relays

By OlympicTalkMay 11, 2019, 9:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Nathan Adrian Nathan Adrian sets swim meet return from testicular cancer Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez Another Olympic race walk medalist banned for doping Lee Sang-Hwa, fastest female speed skater in history, retires

The U.S. dominated the opening night of the IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan, highlighted by winning both finals in unusual mixed-gender events.

University of Oregon wide receiver turned Olympian Devon Allen anchored the shuttle hurdles relay, where two runners of each gender cover 110 meters per country. Each relay exchange (sans baton) is made at the opposite end of the track.

Allen received a lead from Christina Clemons, Freddie Crittenden and Sharika Nelvis, and the Americans won a two-team final over Japan by .63 of a second in 54.96. Jamaica withdrew before the final due to an injury, and Australia false-started out of the final.

Donavan Brazier and Ce’Aira Brown combined to win the 2x2x400m, essentially a 4x400m but with only two runners (one of each gender). Kenya had the early edge because it led off with its male runner, while Brown was the U.S.’ leadoff.

Brazier, the U.S. indoor 800m record holder, made up a 7.8-second deficit on Kenya’s female runner on the anchor split to win in 3:36.92, holding off Australia by .69.

The U.S. also advanced in all of the relays that have Sunday finals — both 4x100m, both 4x400m and the mixed 4x400m, which makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo. Sunday’s race schedule and TV/stream schedule is here.

Justin Gatlin headlined a 4x100m preliminary squad that had the fourth-fastest time from Saturday’s heats. Anchor Cameron Burrell, the son of former world-record holder Leroy Burrell, had to slow up to receive the baton from Isiah Young before the end of the exchange zone.

Noah Lyles, the world’s fastest 200m sprinter over the last two years, is expected to join the 4x100m for Sunday’s final. Olympic silver medalist Japan failed to advance after placing third in its heat due to one of the most impressive baton handoffs in history (that would get it disqualified).

U.S. champion Aleia Hobbs anchored the women’s 4x100m preliminary heat squad that advanced in 42.51 seconds, .52 ahead of second qualifier Germany. World 100m champion Tori Bowie was expected to lead this quartet, but she withdrew before the meet.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Justin Gatlin finds missing piece of his career at IAAF World Relays

Nathan Adrian sets swim meet return from testicular cancer

Nathan Adrian
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 10, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

U.S. sweeps mixed-gender events at IAAF World Relays Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez Another Olympic race walk medalist banned for doping Lee Sang-Hwa, fastest female speed skater in history, retires

Five-time Olympic champion Nathan Adrian headlines next week’s Tyr Pro Swim Series meet in Bloomington, Ind., his first competition since his testicular cancer diagnosis and a pair of surgeries.

Adrian, a 30-year-old, three-time U.S. Olympian, is entered in his primary events — the 50m and 100m freestyles. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA airs live coverage of finals next week on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. Coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app, OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app for subscribers.

Katie LedeckySimone Manuel, Lilly King and Michael Andrew are the other marquee names entered. Ledecky is set to race new Canadian rival Taylor Ruck in the 200m free. Ruck, an 18-year-old who trains in the same Stanford pool as Ledecky, beat Ledecky in the 200m free at last August’s Pan Pacific Championships.

But let’s focus on Adrian here.

The gentle giant announced Jan. 24 that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and that the prognosis was good.

Lance Armstrong and fellow swimmer Eric Shanteau, fellow Olympians who overcame testicular cancer, were among those who reached out. Adrian and Shanteau, both Olympic rookies in 2008, spoke at length, according to FINA World Aquatics Magazine.

“Hearing his experience – especially from someone who was the same level as me [athletically] was really important because there is not a whole lot you can find online about that,” Adrian said, according to the magazine.

Adrian and others are gearing up for the world championships in July in Gwangju, South Korea. Though Adrian last summer failed to qualify for an individual event at worlds, ending a 10-year streak of racing individually at major international meets, he is part of the 4x100m freestyle relay pool.

Of course the road back will be difficult. Adrian spent two weeks out of the pool after his inpatient surgery and said it was probably his longest break from swimming since he was 5, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Adrian lost 10 to 15 pounds and, though he was back to full training in early March, said he could feel the loss of explosiveness, especially on turns, according to FINA.

“I have to be much more cognizant about each and every movement to relearn it,” he said, according to the magazine.

MORE: U.S. swimmers qualified for world championships

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Another Olympic race walk medalist banned for doping

Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez
AP
Associated PressMay 10, 2019, 10:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MONACO (AP) — Olympic race walk silver medalist Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez has been banned for four years for doping.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which prosecutes cases for the IAAF, says the Mexican walker’s ban for taking anabolic steroids took effect on Nov. 16.

Gonzalez’s results have been disqualified from Oct. 17, but she will keep her silver medal from the 20km walk at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and silver from the 2017 World Championships in London.

The AIU says Gonzalez tested positive for trenbolone and epitrenbolone. She will be 33 when the ban expires.

Gonzalez is the latest race walker to be banned for doping. Russia’s entire 2012 Olympic race-walking team has been banned at different times, with the London Games men’s 50km gold medalist and 20km silver medalist stripped.

Italian Alex Schwazer, the 2008 Olympic 50km champion, has since been banned multiple times, though he still has the medal.

Separately, the International Olympic Committee says it disqualified long jumper Ineta Radevica from fourth place at the 2012 London Games. The Latvian is the third athlete from the London final to be disqualified for doping following retests.

Armenian weightlifter Meline Daluzyan was also disqualified by the IOC.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Catching up with Bonnie Blair