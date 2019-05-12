TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Israel, judo federation hail letter from Iran; Tehran silent

Associated PressMay 12, 2019, 9:40 AM EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A letter from Iran over judo rules is being heralded by Israel and the International Judo Federation as a sign the Islamic Republic will allow its athletes to compete against Israelis.

However, Iranian media outlets on Sunday called the response “baseless” and “strange.” Iran’s local judo federation did not immediate answer calls for comment.

Iranian judoka, like other athletes, routinely forfeit matches with Israelis as Iran does not recognize Israel as a country.

The International Judo Federation posted the letter from Iran on Saturday night, which said Iran would “fully respect the Olympic Charter and its nondiscrimination principle,” without elaborating.

Moshe Ponte, the head of the Israeli Judo Association, told The Associated Press he welcomed “this courageous and correct decision” by the International Judo Federation to publish the letter.

Noah Lyles, U.S. take 4x100m silver at World Relays

By OlympicTalkMay 12, 2019, 8:07 AM EDT
Noah Lyles anchored the U.S. 4x100m to silver on an upset-filled final day of the IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan, on Sunday.

Lyles, the early 2020 Olympic 200m favorite, was given the baton in around fifth place after a poor previous exchange from Justin Gatlin to Isiah Young. He passed France, China and Great Britain but could not catch Brazil, coming up .02 short.

The Americans were also beaten in the men’s and women’s 4x400m and the women’s 4x200m.

U.S. champion Aleia Hobbs anchored the women’s 4x100m, holding off Jamaican Jonielle Smith, 43.27 to 43.29. The event lacked Olympic and world champions Tori Bowie, Elaine Thompson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

IAAF World Relays: Full Results

Poland upset the U.S. women in the 4x400m as Courtney Okolo could not make up all of an eight tenths deficit on anchor, coming up .16 short. The Americans were without Olympic silver medalist Allyson Felix, working her way back from childbirth, and world champion Phyllis Francis.

Trinidad and Tobago overtook the U.S. on anchor in the men’s 4x400m, edging to the win by .03 before the U.S. was disqualified for a lane violation.

The U.S. did take the mixed-gender 4x400m, which makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

The track and field season continues with the Diamond League stopping in Shanghai on Saturday.

U.S. sweeps mixed-gender events at IAAF World Relays

By OlympicTalkMay 11, 2019, 9:13 AM EDT
The U.S. dominated the opening night of the IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan, highlighted by winning both finals in unusual mixed-gender events.

University of Oregon wide receiver turned Olympian Devon Allen anchored the shuttle hurdles relay, where two runners of each gender cover 110 meters per country. Each relay exchange (sans baton) is made at the opposite end of the track.

Allen received a lead from Christina Clemons, Freddie Crittenden and Sharika Nelvis, and the Americans won a two-team final over Japan by .63 of a second in 54.96. Jamaica withdrew before the final due to an injury, and Australia false-started out of the final.

Donavan Brazier and Ce’Aira Brown combined to win the 2x2x400m, essentially a 4x400m but with only two runners (one of each gender). Kenya had the early edge because it led off with its male runner, while Brown was the U.S.’ leadoff.

Brazier, the U.S. indoor 800m record holder, made up a 7.8-second deficit on Kenya’s female runner on the anchor split to win in 3:36.92, holding off Australia by .69.

The U.S. also advanced in all of the relays that have Sunday finals — both 4x100m, both 4x400m and the mixed 4x400m, which makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo. Sunday’s race schedule and TV/stream schedule is here.

Justin Gatlin headlined a 4x100m preliminary squad that had the fourth-fastest time from Saturday’s heats. Anchor Cameron Burrell, the son of former world-record holder Leroy Burrell, had to slow up to receive the baton from Isiah Young before the end of the exchange zone.

Noah Lyles, the world’s fastest 200m sprinter over the last two years, is expected to join the 4x100m for Sunday’s final. Olympic silver medalist Japan failed to advance after placing third in its heat due to one of the most impressive baton handoffs in history (that would get it disqualified).

U.S. champion Aleia Hobbs anchored the women’s 4x100m preliminary heat squad that advanced in 42.51 seconds, .52 ahead of second qualifier Germany. World 100m champion Tori Bowie was expected to lead this quartet, but she withdrew before the meet.

