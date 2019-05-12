Noah Lyles, U.S. take 4x100m silver at World Relays

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Noah Lyles anchored the U.S. 4x100m to silver on an upset-filled final day of the IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan, on Sunday.

Lyles, the early 2020 Olympic 200m favorite, was given the baton in around fifth place after a poor previous exchange from Justin Gatlin to Isiah Young. He passed France, China and Great Britain but could not catch Brazil, coming up .02 short.

The Americans were also beaten in the men’s and women’s 4x400m and the women’s 4x200m.

U.S. champion Aleia Hobbs anchored the women’s 4x100m, holding off Jamaican Jonielle Smith, 43.27 to 43.29. The event lacked Olympic and world champions Tori Bowie, Elaine Thompson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

IAAF World Relays: Full Results

Poland upset the U.S. women in the 4x400m as Courtney Okolo could not make up all of an eight tenths deficit on anchor, coming up .16 short. The Americans were without Olympic silver medalist Allyson Felix, working her way back from childbirth, and world champion Phyllis Francis.

Trinidad and Tobago overtook the U.S. on anchor in the men’s 4x400m, edging to the win by .03 before the U.S. was disqualified for a lane violation.

The U.S. did take the mixed-gender 4x400m, which makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

The track and field season continues with the Diamond League stopping in Shanghai on Saturday.

