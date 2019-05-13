TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn to release memoir

Associated PressMay 13, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Lindsey Vonn, the retired alpine skiing champion, is ready to look back.

Vonn’s memoir, “Rise: My Story,” will come next year, Dey Street Books announced Monday.

Vonn will describe her “epic journey” from childhood in Minnesota to international fame; her achievements, including 82 World Cup wins and three Olympic medals; and the injuries ranging from fractures near her left knee joint to a broken arm, that made her decide to quit.

In a statement issued through Dey Street, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, the 34-year-old Vonn said she was “digging deep” into her life and her determination to keep going “up and down the mountains.”

Vonn retired in February after the world championships in Are, Sweden. She won a bronze medal in her final race, the downhill competition.

Allyson Felix eyes USATF Outdoor Champs in return from childbirth

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 13, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Allyson Felix has returned to full training and plans to compete at the USATF Outdoor Championships in July in Des Moines, Iowa, she said Monday, following her emergency C-section childbirth on Nov. 28.

“It’s going, and, right now, I’m fully committed,” she said. “Nationals is going to be my focus. I’ll probably compete a little bit before then, but I’m not exactly sure.”

Felix, the most decorated female track and field athlete with nine Olympic medals, plans to race the 400m at nationals.

She’s the 2012 Olympic 200m champion but has since shifted to the full lap. Felix, the reigning Olympic silver medalist and world bronze medalist at 400m, didn’t contest a 200m in her abbreviated 2018 season for the first time in her nearly two-decade career.

Felix is one Olympic medal shy of Carl Lewis‘ record for any U.S. track and field athlete and three shy of the most medals for a U.S. woman in any sport.

She could tie the record for U.S. Olympic track and field appearances in Tokyo. But Felix will be 34 in 2020, and the U.S. is deep in the 400m with 20-somethings.

Felix believes this Olympic qualifying quest will be more difficult than her last one, when she was .01 shy of making the team in both the 200m and 400m less than three months after partially tearing two ligaments in her right ankle.

“I could dedicate every single second of 2016 to being back,” said Felix, whose 400m personal best from 2015 is still two tenths faster than any other active U.S. woman. “I have so much more on my plate now.”

Daughter Camryn will accompany Felix to Des Moines and most meets overall. At nationals, the top three in the 400m qualify for the world championships (aside from the already qualified Phyllis Francis, defending world champ) and likely the top six for the 4x400m relay.

The U.S. had six of the nine fastest women in the world last year, with the four fastest born at least nine years after Felix. Felix ranked 44th overall, but those times were two months into her pregnancy.

“This year will be good to get momentum going, to get back and see,” she said. “Then next year I’ll be able to have a better idea.”

What’s clear is that Tokyo would be her last Olympics, though she’s not ruling out trying for the 2021 World Championships in Eugene, Ore.

“2016, with the injury and everything, it wasn’t on my terms,” Felix said. “So I would love to leave on my terms and to have it in control.”

Ibtihaj Muhammad, content with fencing career, steps away from competition

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 13, 2019, 12:20 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Ibtihaj Muhammad‘s clairvoyant moment came last August, when the Olympic sabre fencer made the hajj pilgrimage for her first visit to Mecca.

“When you take your reprieve from sport, or from any profession, and you take time for yourself, having an opportunity to visit the holiest place for Muslims, being Mecca, Saudi Arabia, it was really transformational for me,” Muhammad said Monday. “It was one of those things people can tell you about, but you really have to experience for yourself.”

It became fairly clear to Muhammad, who in Rio became the first Muslim-American woman to compete at the Olympics with a hijab (and earned a team bronze medal), that she would not compete again.

“I have unofficially hung up my sabre,” she said. “I feel really content with my career and where I am right now in my life. You know, fencing is not a big part of it anymore, but it’s always been my intention to transcend sport in a way that reaches people not just in the fencing world but outside of it. I think I’ve been able to best do that, not only representing my sport but representing myself.”

Muhammad became a trailblazing face of the Rio Games after she qualified six months before the Opening Ceremony, voicing advocacy for equality and showing minorities and Muslim youth that anything is possible.

She would be named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People and was told by President Barack Obama, who invited Muhammad as one of 10 special guests to a speech at the Islamic Society of Baltimore, to “bring home the gold.”

Muhammad fenced on “Ellen” and with First Lady Michelle Obama. She finished second to Michael Phelps in voting to be the U.S. flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony.

Other Olympic champions helped Muhammad decide to step away from the strip. She last competed at the 2017 World Championships.

“It’s the hardest decision I’ve ever made,” said Muhammad, who reached the round of 16 in the individual sabre in Rio and was ranked seventh in the world that year. “I really was leaning on my friends who are in professional sport. Lindsey Vonn was giving me advice. I talked to Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy.

“What really was consistent throughout everyone that I talked to who is also a professional athlete is you’ll know when it’s time. I think that Julie and Abby had similar stories to mine, that you feel a disconnect from the sport. I don’t watch fencing anymore. I’m not really part of it in any capacity. But I think that my story is more than fencing.”

Muhammad cited two of the coolest post-Olympic experiences — her own Barbie coming out in 2017 and publishing her memoir, “Proud,” in 2018. In the book, Muhammad detailed unfriendly interactions with future Olympic teammates when she was rising in U.S. fencing.

“I have always believed that it’s important to be authentic and to tell your truth, no matter how difficult it is,” she said. “Having to unpack everything and relive these moments in telling my story, it was really difficult. And I never struggled with whether or not to tell it. It was really more so using it as this therapeutic moment to get everything off my chest that I feel is important to say.”

Muhammad continues to be visible. A Nike ad showing her screaming in her fencing uniform was put up in Times Square this spring.

“Be the hero you didn’t have,” it reads.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

MORE: U.S. fencing wraps up its best world champs ever