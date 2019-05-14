TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Rory McIlroy
Getty Images

Rory McIlroy changes stance, wants to play Tokyo Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiMay 14, 2019, 11:59 PM EDT
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Rory McIlroy once said he resented the Olympics. That’s all changed. McIlroy reversed his stance and wants to play at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“More likely than not I will play. I think it would be a great experience,” McIlroy said at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Tuesday. “I’m excited to play for Ireland.

“I’ve thought about that for a long time, and in the end, it was the fact that when I was a little boy and I got that first call up to the national squad … I was so proud to do that.”

McIlroy, a native of Northern Ireland, skipped golf’s return to the Olympics in Rio, citing Zika virus concerns two months before the Opening Ceremony. He had the choice of playing for Ireland or Great Britain, since Northern Ireland does not field a separate Olympic team, and chose Ireland before announcing his withdrawal.

In the months that followed the Games, McIlroy hinted that other reasons went into his decision, perhaps primarily — that he didn’t consider Olympic golf that prestigious. Or because of the politics concerning which country he would represent.

He doubled down on the latter in January 2017. McIlroy said in one interview that he resented the Olympics “because of the position it put me in” for having to choose between representing two flags with which he felt no connection.

Two days later, the BBC published a video interview where McIlroy said it was fantastic that golf rejoined the Olympics, but he was unlikely to go for Tokyo 2020 given his unique situation.

On Tuesday, McIlroy reminisced glowingly about representing Ireland in the past. He last did so at the World Cup of Golf in 2011.

“As a young boy it was always my dream to play for Ireland,” he said. “I was very proud to put on that shirt or that blazer.

“When you put the Olympics into the equation, and then there’s a choice to be made, you really have to start thinking, OK, well, what are your beliefs and your values and your — it makes you sort of have to delve a little bit deeper. It’s not just a superficial decision. It’s something that you have to really believe in.

“So why would it be any different just because it’s a different golf tournament or because it’s a different arena or a different environment? That was basically what it came down to.”

McIlroy is very likely to qualify for the Olympics. Nations can qualify up to two golfers once past the top 15 in the world rankings, and McIlroy (No. 4) and Shane Lowry (No. 45) are the only Irishmen in the current top 100.

McIlroy had several conversations over the last two months with Neil Manchip, Ireland’s nominated team leader for the Olympics, Manchip said.

Bradie Tennell on self-doubt, lessons learned this season

AP
By Rachel LutzMay 16, 2019, 8:10 AM EDT
Before a stop on the Stars on Ice tour, Olympian and U.S. champion Bradie Tennell caught up with NBCSports.com/figure-skating, discussing what she learned from the post-Olympic year and what direction she wants to go next season.

This conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

NBC Sports: How would you evaluate this season?

Tennell: It was a bit challenging. It didn’t go quite the way I expected it to or hoped it would. I think I learned a lot and there were some very valuable lessons that I’m glad that happened. Looking forward, I know how to better handle some situations now because of the year that I had. I’m just really grateful for all the experiences. Of course, my skate at worlds was everything that I wanted to do all season. So, I was really happy with that.

NBC Sports: It sounds like now is a good time in the quad to maybe learn those things.

Tennell: For sure. If it was any time to happen, I did it at the right time.

NBC Sports: What were some of those lessons?

Tennell: Not to let the unexpected bring me down. When I’m out there, just trust myself more, not have so much self-doubt. Because I know I’m trained. When I go to competition, I’m trained, I’m ready. I know what I’m doing. This year, when I stepped on the ice, I started second-guessing myself. That’s where some of those under-rotations came from. So then of course the self-doubt crept in even further. It’s cyclical. I think I need to believe in myself and keep that confidence moving forward.

NBC Sports: Where does that get the worst for you? Does it happen mid-program, if things start to fall apart? Before the music starts?

Tennell: I think it’s right before the music starts. In that second or two of absolute dead silence, all those thoughts come racing into your head. You’re like, “No! I’ve got this!”

NBC Sports: Looking ahead, have you started looking at music? Will you work with choreographer Benoit Richaud again?

Tennell: Yes, I will be working with Benoit again. I am looking for music. That’s very challenging for me – just because I’m so picky. I’m still in that process.

NBC Sports: Last season you had one program from both worlds, the modern and the classic. Is that something you want to try again?

Tennell: Not necessarily. I know I want programs in two different genres to show a wider range. I definitely wanna have programs that are very different from each other, I’m just not sure what yet.

NBC Sports: It seems like tour is the place to experiment with new programs. Can you tell me about your program to “Stay” and “Diamonds” by Rihanna?

Tennell: I love my costume for it. It’s the black unitard, super cool. I think people really like it. It’s something different for me. I can’t say I would’ve thought that I would pick it, but Benoit and I were just listening to music one day and I was like, ‘Oh I could kinda get into this.’ And he’s like [in an accent] ‘OK, we make program.’ I was like ‘OK! Sounds good!’

NBC Sports: You clearly give him a lot of room for input.

Tennell: Yeah, he’s amazing. He’s got such a vision for everything and he challenges me a lot, which is really great. I’m really glad that he does that. He’s pushed me out of my comfort zone but that’s really helped me grow as an athlete.

Margaret Wambui, Olympic bronze medalist, decries testosterone rule

Margaret Wambui
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 15, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT
Kenyan Margaret Wambui fears her track career may be over now that a rule is in place capping testosterone levels in women’s events between the 400m and mile, according to Agence France-Presse.

Wambui, the Olympic 800m bronze medalist, joined the others on the Rio podium in that event, South African Caster Semenya and Burundi’s Francine NIyonsaba, who previously said the new rule impacts them.

“I am very disappointed,” Wambui said, according to the report. “I don’t feel even like going on with the training because you don’t know what you are training for.”

Wambui, 23, said she will not take medication, according to AFP, which signals that she would not try to meet the testosterone limit to return to 800m competition for the world championships this fall.

“Something in me, in my blood, it is something I cannot do without,” she reportedly said. “Now they are telling us we can’t compete, we just feel rejected.

“We are just natural. We did not dope.”

Semenya lost an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to block the rule from going into effect. South Africa’s track and field federation indicated it will lodge a further appeal.

“Why, when you have a high level of testosterone in men, you are likely to perform well and we celebrate that?” Wambui said, according to AFP. “But when it comes to women we have to tell them to lower it, and we draw them out of competition. Why?”

