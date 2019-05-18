TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Lamar Odom used fake penis to pass drug test for Olympics, report says

By OlympicTalkMay 18, 2019, 7:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Retired NBA forward Lamar Odom used a fake penis to pass a drug test ahead of the 2004 Olympics, he wrote in a forthcoming memoir, according to People.

Odom reportedly wrote that, after making the team, USA Basketball gave him a few days’ notice that he would be tested.

“There was absolutely no way I was going to pass,” Odom wrote, according to the report. “I’d been smoking weed every day that summer. Panic set in.

“We started googling ‘fake penises’ and studied different ways to beat a drug test.”

They found a fake rubber one. Odom had it filled with his trainer’s clean urine, then produced the sample while being monitored per usual drug-testing policy.

“He stuck a thermometer in the cup to gauge the temperature … satisfied that the pee was mine, said ‘Welcome to Team USA,'” Odom wrote, according to People.

Odom went on to start all eight games at the 2004 Athens Games, where the U.S. suffered its only losses in Olympic men’s basketball competition in the Dream Team era. The Americans went 5-3 and earned the bronze medal.

In 2015, he was found unconscious in a brothel after an overdose, later saying he suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks when he was in a coma. After his NBA career, Odom said he had a cocaine addiction.

He has signed to return to basketball in a professional 3-on-3 league this summer.

MORE: How U.S. Olympic 3×3 teams will be chosen

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Katie Zaferes leads U.S. sweep of World Triathlon Series podium

Katie Zaferes
ITU Media
By OlympicTalkMay 18, 2019, 6:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment

U.S. women’s triathlon is back to the same position as four years ago — dominating.

Rio Olympian Katie Zaferes led a podium sweep at a World Triathlon Series event in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday. She was followed by two would-be first-time Olympians, Summer Rappaport and Taylor Spivey. Full results are here.

It’s the fourth U.S. women’s sweep in WTS history and the first since 2016. Zaferes was part of the U.S.’ rise to the top in the last Games cycle, when Gwen Jorgensen became the first American triathlete to win the Olympics and was twice joined on 2015 WTS podiums by Zaferes and Sarah True.

Jorgensen has converted to the marathon. True is now an Ironman-distance triathlete.

Zaferes kept steadily improving, moving from fifth to fourth to third to second in the WTS rankings the last four seasons. The 18th-place finisher in Rio has won all three events this season, pulling away from Rappaport in the last kilometer of Saturday’s 10km run to prevail by 21 seconds.

Rappaport (née Cook) led the last U.S. sweep two weeks after the Rio Games. Yokohama marked her return to the podium. Spivey reached her second podium in three 2019 races.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Tokyo 2020 Olympic triathlon to start early to beat the heat

Nathan Adrian races for first time since cancer treatment

By OlympicTalkMay 17, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Lamar Odom used fake penis to pass drug test for Olympics, report says Katie Zaferes Katie Zaferes leads U.S. sweep of World Triathlon Series podium Hideki Matsuyama Hideki Matsuyama, Japan’s top golfer, finds ties to Tokyo Olympics beyond the obvious

Nathan Adrian finished fourth in his first event since being diagnosed with testicular cancer and undergoing two surgeries, swimming the 100m freestyle at the Tyr Pro Series in Bloomington, Ind., on Friday.

Adrian, who captured the 2012 Olympic 100m free among five career golds, clocked 49.31 seconds to finish .55 behind winner Zach Apple. Adrian, 30, announced Jan. 24 that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. It was caught early, and the prognosis was good.

“It’s a good feeling,” Adrian said on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. “It’s tough to describe, right? This is home for me. Honestly, I’ve never been to Bloomington, but this environment. … That’s what feels right.”

It’s just the beginning of what should be a busy season. Adrian plans to swim the 4x100m free at the world championships in July and race individually at the Pan American Games the following week.

Come next summer, Adrian will likely need to break 49 seconds to make a fourth straight Olympic team and get under 48 to swim the individual 100m free in Tokyo.

“You get something like an adverse health diagnosis, everything kind of stops,” Adrian said. “You realize health is No. 1, and everything had to be pushed to the side. Fortunately, we’re through that for now, and I get to do what I can to get back on track.”

TYR BLOOMINGTON: Full Results | TV/Stream Schedule

In other events Friday, Katie Ledecky won the 400m freestyle in 3:59.95, the second-fastest time in the world this year. Australian 18-year-old Ariarne Titmus swam 3:59.66 at her national championships last month. Ledecky owns the 12 fastest times in history, including the world record of 3:56.46 from Rio.

Olympic and world champion Simone Manuel took the women’s 100m free in 53.65, topping Mallory Comerford by .46. Ledecky, who doesn’t swim the 100m free internationally, was fourth.

Manuel remains ranked 10th in the world this year, while Australian Cate Campbell has been a half-second faster than anyone else.

Olympic and world champion Lilly King clocked the world’s fastest 100m breaststroke of 2019, a 1:05.68 to knock Russian rival Yulia Efimova off the top of the world rankings. King swam for the first time as a pro following a decorated career in Bloomington at the University of Indiana.

Fellow former Hoosier Cody Miller won the men’s 100m breast in 59.24, his fastest time since the 2017 World Championships. Miller, the Olympic bronze medalist, was slowed by a knee injury last year, when he failed to qualify for this year’s world championships. His time on Friday, which beat national champion Michael Andrew, would have won the 2018 U.S. title.

MORE: Olympic breaststroke champion faces ban for missed drug tests

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!