Lamar Odom used fake penis to pass drug test for Olympics, report says

Retired NBA forward Lamar Odom used a fake penis to pass a drug test ahead of the 2004 Olympics, he wrote in a forthcoming memoir, according to People.

Odom reportedly wrote that, after making the team, USA Basketball gave him a few days’ notice that he would be tested.

“There was absolutely no way I was going to pass,” Odom wrote, according to the report. “I’d been smoking weed every day that summer. Panic set in.

“We started googling ‘fake penises’ and studied different ways to beat a drug test.”

They found a fake rubber one. Odom had it filled with his trainer’s clean urine, then produced the sample while being monitored per usual drug-testing policy.

“He stuck a thermometer in the cup to gauge the temperature … satisfied that the pee was mine, said ‘Welcome to Team USA,'” Odom wrote, according to People.

Odom went on to start all eight games at the 2004 Athens Games, where the U.S. suffered its only losses in Olympic men’s basketball competition in the Dream Team era. The Americans went 5-3 and earned the bronze medal.

In 2015, he was found unconscious in a brothel after an overdose, later saying he suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks when he was in a coma. After his NBA career, Odom said he had a cocaine addiction.

He has signed to return to basketball in a professional 3-on-3 league this summer.

