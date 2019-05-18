TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Noah Lyles wins duel with Christian Coleman in Shanghai

By OlympicTalkMay 18, 2019, 11:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Lamar Odom used fake penis to pass drug test for Olympics, report says Katie Zaferes Katie Zaferes leads U.S. sweep of World Triathlon Series podium Nathan Adrian Nathan Adrian races for first time since cancer treatment

Noah Lyles won the first of what will hopefully be multiple head-to-heads with Christian Coleman this season, taking a 100m at a Diamond League meet in Shanghai on Saturday.

Both U.S. sprint phenoms clocked 9.86 seconds, with Lyles coming from about fifth place at 50 meters to edge Coleman by .006 with a lean.

“This was a message to myself,” Lyles said, according to the IAAF. “The 100 has never been my dominant thing so I wanted to make sure this year that everybody knew I was a 100 and 200 runner, and not just a 200 runner kind of running the 100.”

It’s a personal best for Lyles. Coleman has run 9.79.

Lyles, undefeated in outdoor 200m races since finishing fourth at the 2016 Olympic Trials at age 18, beat Coleman for the first time in three career senior 100m head-to-heads.

While Lyles prefers the 200m, Coleman has said he hopes to qualify for this fall’s world championships in both the 100m and 200m.

If Coleman follows through on that, he and Lyles will face off in the 200m at the USATF Outdoor Championships in July. Saturday marked Coleman’s first individual race since Aug. 31.

“It is always a struggle to get in good form after such a long time away from competition, so I didn’t have any specific expectations for today,” Coleman said. “In general I am fine with 9.86 today.”

Full Shanghai results are here. The Diamond League next visits Stockholm on May 30.

In other events, Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba won his anticipated duel with Rai Benjamin in a matchup between the second- and third-fastest 400m hurdlers in history. Samba, who took up the event full-time two years ago, clocked 47.27 seconds, which would have been the fastest time in a decade if not for Samba and Benjamin’s rapid times last June.

Benjamin, born in the Bronx and raised partly in Antigua and Barbuda, was passed before the last hurdle and crossed in 47.80. Last June, Benjamin won the NCAA title in 47.02, then matching Edwin Moses as second-fastest in history. Samba ran 46.98 later that month.

Kevin Young remains the longest-standing world-record holder in men’s track racing, setting 46.78 in the 1992 Olympic final.

Sydney McLaughlin, who in Rio became the youngest U.S. track and field athlete to compete at an Olympics in 44 years, was an impressive second in the 400m in her Diamond League debut. The 19-year-old pro, whose focus is the 400m hurdles, clung to world 400m silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser in the final straight and crossed in 50.78, just .13 back of Naser.

Naser hasn’t lost to anyone other than Olympic and world champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the last two years. Miller-Uibo was absent from Shanghai.

U.S. champion Aleia Hobbs won her senior international 100m debut in 11.03 seconds, beating a field that included Olympic champ Elaine Thompson. Hobbs did so two weeks after fracturing a wrist playing laser tag. Thompson, who last won a Diamond League race in 2017, was third in 11.14.

Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha won a battle among the three fastest active 5000m runners, bounding from Selemon Barega to win by .55 in 13:04.16. Barega won last year’s Diamond League Final in 12:43.02, the world’s fastest time in 13 years.

MORE: Allyson Felix on the 2 most terrifying days of her life

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Lamar Odom used fake penis to pass drug test for Olympics, report says

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 18, 2019, 7:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Retired NBA forward Lamar Odom used a fake penis to pass a drug test ahead of the 2004 Olympics, he wrote in a forthcoming memoir, according to People.

Odom reportedly wrote that, after making the team, USA Basketball gave him a few days’ notice that he would be tested.

“There was absolutely no way I was going to pass,” Odom wrote, according to the report. “I’d been smoking weed every day that summer. Panic set in.

“We started googling ‘fake penises’ and studied different ways to beat a drug test.”

They found a fake rubber one. Odom had it filled with his trainer’s clean urine, then produced the sample while being monitored per usual drug-testing policy.

“He stuck a thermometer in the cup to gauge the temperature … satisfied that the pee was mine, said ‘Welcome to Team USA,'” Odom wrote, according to People.

Odom went on to start all eight games at the 2004 Athens Games, where the U.S. suffered its only losses in Olympic men’s basketball competition in the Dream Team era. The Americans went 5-3 and earned the bronze medal.

In 2015, he was found unconscious in a brothel after an overdose, later saying he suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks when he was in a coma. After his NBA career, Odom said he had a cocaine addiction.

He has signed to return to basketball in a professional 3-on-3 league this summer.

MORE: How U.S. Olympic 3×3 teams will be chosen

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Katie Zaferes leads U.S. sweep of World Triathlon Series podium

Katie Zaferes
ITU Media
By OlympicTalkMay 18, 2019, 6:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment

U.S. women’s triathlon is back to the same position as four years ago — dominating.

Rio Olympian Katie Zaferes led a podium sweep at a World Triathlon Series event in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday. She was followed by two would-be first-time Olympians, Summer Rappaport and Taylor Spivey. Full results are here.

It’s the fourth U.S. women’s sweep in WTS history and the first since 2016. Zaferes was part of the U.S.’ rise to the top in the last Games cycle, when Gwen Jorgensen became the first American triathlete to win the Olympics and was twice joined on 2015 WTS podiums by Zaferes and Sarah True.

Jorgensen has converted to the marathon. True is now an Ironman-distance triathlete.

Zaferes kept steadily improving, moving from fifth to fourth to third to second in the WTS rankings the last four seasons. The 18th-place finisher in Rio has won all three events this season, pulling away from Rappaport in the last kilometer of Saturday’s 10km run to prevail by 21 seconds.

Rappaport (née Cook) led the last U.S. sweep two weeks after the Rio Games. Yokohama marked her return to the podium. Spivey reached her second podium in three 2019 races.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Tokyo 2020 Olympic triathlon to start early to beat the heat