Ruta Meilutyte, shock Olympic swimming champion, retires at age 22

By OlympicTalkMay 22, 2019, 7:21 AM EDT
Ruta Meilutyte has retired from swimming at age 22, seven years after becoming the youngest Olympic champion this millennium as the surprise winner of the 100m breaststroke in London.

Meilutyte said she wants to focus on her studies, according to the Lithuanian Swimming Federation. The news comes two weeks after the federation revealed that Meilutyte was facing a ban of up to two years for missing three drug tests between April 2018 and this March.

The federation reported on Sunday that Meilutyte took full responsibility for the missed tests, having failed to update drug testers on her whereabouts.

Meilutyte, who has a clean drug-testing record, last competed in December. She informed the federation of her retirement Tuesday, according to the release.

Meilutyte stunned at the London Games, where she dropped 1.74 seconds off her personal best in the 100m breast prelims, clocking the fastest time of the field. She went even faster in the semifinals and final, upsetting American favorite Rebecca Soni, who had the eight fastest times in the world in 2011.

Meilutyte followed that with gold and silver at the 2013 and 2015 Worlds before dropping to seventh at the Rio Games. She held the 100m breast world record for four years before American Lilly King reset it in 2017.

Meilutyte ranked seventh in the world last year, when she revealed she had suffered depression since 2016, according to O Globo.

Helen Maroulis to miss world championships, eyes still on defending Olympic title

By Nick ZaccardiMay 21, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT
Helen Maroulis, the lone U.S. female wrestler to win an Olympic title, sat out this past weekend’s world team trials, which means she will not compete at the world championships in September.

Maroulis is working her way back from blowing out her right shoulder in a first-round loss at worlds on Oct. 24, after she returned from a concussion. She underwent surgery in November and was cleared to return earlier this spring before tweaking the shoulder again.

Maroulis said Friday she was cleared again to compete at trials but chose rest, recovery and her long-term health given what happened in 2018.

“It’s not coming from a place of fear,” she said. “I’m just not ready yet.

“If trials were end of June, everything would be perfect. I’m still feeling good and confident for 2020.”

As Maroulis stressed at 2018 Worlds, she prioritizes health over wrestling.

“Not just for myself, but to set an example because I get a lot of messages from kids on Instagram — I have a concussion, or my teammate has a concussion.” Maroulis said in October. “There’s this wrestler mindset to just push through — you’re the toughest, find a way to win. But there’s just a lot more to it.”

Maroulis, 27, put together one of the most dominant stretches in sport from 2015-17, going 78-1 overall among three different weight classes and going unscored upon at two world championships.

In between, she beat Saori Yoshida in the Rio Olympic 53kg final, preventing the Japanese legend from a record fourth Olympic title.

Ex-partner of deceased figure skater John Coughlin says she was abused

Associated PressMay 21, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One of the former skating partners of two-time U.S. pairs champion John Coughlin has accused him in a series of social media posts of sexually assaulting her over a 2-year period.

Bridget Namiotka said on Facebook that Coughlin, who died by suicide in January, hurt “at least 10 people including me.” She skated with Coughlin from 2004, when she was 14, through the 2007 season.

Namiotka’s attorney confirmed to The Associated Press that the comments were made by her.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport and U.S. Figure Skating had given Coughlin, who became a coach and TV commentator after his retirement, an interim suspension for unspecified conduct. He was barred from attending events and activities sanctioned by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Coughlin was found dead Jan. 18 at his father’s home in Kansas City, Missouri.