2019 French Open TV, streaming schedule

NBC and Tennis Channel will combine to air the French Open live, beginning Sunday in Paris. NBC will broadcast Roland Garros for the 37th straight year, with TV coverage also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
Serena Williams takes yet another crack at a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the event where she made her Grand Slam return from childbirth last year.
Williams, a three-time French Open champion, withdrew from her last three tournaments with health problems, citing a left knee injury at the last two.
Rafael Nadal goes for a record-extending 12th French Open crown.
Nadal consolidated favorite status by winning his last tune-up event, the Italian Open, with a three-set victory over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the final.
Roger Federer returns to Roland Garros for the first time since 2015 and on the 10th anniversary of his lone title in Paris.
While he would not have to play Nadal or Djokovic until the semifinals, he bowed out in the quarters of his two clay-court events this month, including withdrawing in Rome last week with a right leg injury.
Other contenders include defending champion Simona Halep and top-ranked Naomi Osaka on the women’s side. For the men, 2018 runner-up Dominic Thiem is riding an Indian Wells title and wins over Nadal and Federer on clay this spring.
Maria Sharapova withdraws from French Open
French Open Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Round
|Sunday, May 26
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|Monday, May 27
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|12-3 p.m. (all time zones)
|NBC
|First Round
|Tuesday, May 28
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|Wednesday, May 29
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Second Round
|Thursday, May 30
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Second Round
|Friday, May 31
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Third Round
|Saturday, June 1
|5 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Third Round
|11 a.m.
|NBC
|Third Round
|Sunday, June 2
|5 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Fourth Round
|11 a.m.
|NBC
|Fourth Round
|Monday, June 3
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Fourth Round
|Tuesday, June 4
|7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Quarterfinals
|Wednesday, June 5
|7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday, June 6
|9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Women’s Semis
|11 a.m. (all time zones)
|NBC, NBCSN
|Women’s Semis
|Friday, June 7
|6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Men’s Semis
|11 a.m. (all time zones)
|NBC, NBCSN
|Men’s Semis
|Saturday, June 8
|9 a.m.
|NBC
|Women’s Final
|Sunday, June 9
|9 a.m.
|NBC
|Men’s Final