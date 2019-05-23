TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
AP

2019 French Open women’s draw

By OlympicTalkMay 23, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
Serena Williams is ranked and seeded 10th at the French Open, where she will again go for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Williams, one shy of Margaret Court‘s record, could play top-ranked Naomi Osaka in the quarterfinals in a rematch of their U.S. Open final, memorable for Williams’ spat with the chair umpire.

Williams made her Grand Slam return from childbirth in Paris last year, reaching the fourth round before withdrawing minutes before a match with Maria Sharapova due to a pectoral injury. The three-time French Open winner also withdrew from her last three tournaments with health problems, citing a left knee injury at the last two.

Osaka is the top seed after winning the last two Grand Slams — the U.S. Open and Australian Open. The favorite may be defending champion Simona Halep, the Romanian third seed, but parity manifested in 18 different women winning the first 18 tournaments of 2019.

Osaka could face 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the second round.

Sharapova, a two-time winner at Roland Garros, withdrew last week with a shoulder injury.

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

French Open women's draw

Lance Armstrong, at peace with consequences, faces lifelong commitment

By Nick ZaccardiMay 23, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT
Six years since being stripped of his seven Tour de France titles, Lance Armstrong is at peace with decisions made as a young cyclist — many of them mistakes, he says now — and how he handles the consequences he brought on himself decades later.

In “Lance Armstrong: Next Stage,” he looked back on the early choices to join cycling’s doping culture and, later as the face of the sport, taking on critics with the same ruthless mentality he used to ascend the Alps and Pyrenees. Armstrong also explained how years of introspection changed how he views what will be a lifelong commitment to facing the impact of his drug use and lying.

The 30-minute, commercial-free special debuts on NBCSN on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET, after Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Armstrong sat down with Mike Tirico for an in-depth interview.

Armstrong says now it was the wrong decision to take performance-enhancing drugs, but at the time it was necessary to make it in professional cycling in Europe. Doping was spreading if not pervasive when he arrived in the early 1990s.

“I knew there were going to be knives at this fight. Not just fists. I knew there would be knives,” he said. “I had knives, and then one day, people start showing up with guns. That’s when you say, do I either fly back to Plano, Texas, and not know what you’re going to do? Or do you walk to the gun store? I walked to the gun store. I didn’t want to go home.

“I don’t want to make excuses for myself that everybody did it or we never could have won without it. Those are all true, but the buck stops with me. I’m the one who made the decision to do what I did. I didn’t want to go home, man. I was going to stay.”

Another mistake: Going after those who sought to expose him with the same nastiness he used on the bike.

“I couldn’t turn it off. Huge mistake,” he said. “We’d all love to go back in life and have a few do-overs. I never should have taken it on, especially knowing that most of what they said was true.”

Armstrong said he’s traveled the world trying to rectify what he can. That he has apologized to every person that the public might think deserves one. It will never be enough.

“Those people are not unimportant, but I don’t think they’re the most important,” he said. “I think the most important is the bulk of society that I’ll never be able to apologize to across the table or over the phone. There’s so many people that want that, but they’ll never sit on a plane next to me. They’ll never show up at the front door. And so they don’t get their apology. I could apologize. I wish you could just walk the world and make it happen, but you can’t. That, to me, they’re not forgotten, and it makes them really important, and it’s unfortunate that we won’t be able to have that conversation. But, like I said it’s a long walk. It’s not a short commitment. It’s a lifelong commitment.”

Armstrong splits his at-home time between Austin, Texas, and Aspen, Colo. He is a co-founding partner of Next Ventures, an investment firm focusing on the health and wellness industry. He also launched WEDŪ, an endurance-sports brand, that hosts two podcasts that have built decent audiences.

On “The Move,” Armstrong and others dissect endurance sports with an emphasis on cycling’s Grand Tours.

On “The Forward,” Armstrong interviews myriad personalities, from Charles Barkley to Neil deGrasse Tyson. Armstrong believes that asking questions himself produces unique answers.

“Because they see a guy across the table, they know he’s been nuked,” he said. “They feel a sense of protection there that I can almost tell this guy anything because he’s been through everything.”

U.S. eliminated by Russia at men’s hockey world championship

AP
By OlympicTalkMay 23, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT
The U.S. lost to Russia in the elimination rounds of the men’s hockey world championship for the third time in five years, falling 4-3 in the quarterfinals in Slovakia on Thursday.

Full statistics are here.

The U.S., captained by 2010 Olympic silver medalist Patrick Kane, extended its world title drought. The last gold at a standalone worlds came in 1933. The Americans lost in the quarterfinals in 2017 and earned bronze in 2018, sandwiching an Olympic quarterfinal exit in PyeongChang without NHL players.

The Russians, with stalwarts Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin and Ilya Kovalchuk, get Finland in Saturday’s semifinals. The other semifinal pits Canada against the Czech Republic.

Canada escaped Switzerland in the quarterfinals. New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson scored with .4 of a second left to force overtime. Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone tallied the game winner.

NHL All-Stars Jack EichelRyan Suter and Cory Schneider adorned the U.S. team, with Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill at the helm for a third straight year. Earlier in the tournament, Kane passed Miracle on Ice star Mark Johnson for the U.S. record for most points in world championship history.

MORE: Great Britain gets first win at hockey worlds in 57 years

