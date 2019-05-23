TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
‘Lance Armstrong: Next Stage’ to debut on NBCSN

Associated PressMay 23, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
NBCSN will broadcast an interview with Lance Armstrong on Wednesday following Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

In a 30-minute special, Armstrong will discuss his career with Mike Tirico in “Lance Armstrong: Next Stage.”

The interview covers the doping culture within cycling when he competed, Armstrong’s separation from the Livestrong Foundation that supports people with cancer and what’s next for him.

“I wouldn’t change a thing,” Armstrong told Tirico. “I wouldn’t change the way I acted. I mean I would, but this is a longer answer. Primarily, I wouldn’t change the lessons that I’ve learned. I don’t learn all the lessons if I don’t act that way. I don’t get investigated and sanctioned if I don’t act the way I acted. If I just doped and didn’t say a thing, none of that would have happened. None of it. I was begging for, I was asking for them to come after me. It was an easy target.”

Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles for doping by the International Cycling Union in 2012.

He tells Tirico “we did what we had to do to win. It wasn’t legal, but I wouldn’t change a thing — whether it’s losing a bunch of money, going from hero to zero.”

2019 French Open TV, streaming schedule

By OlympicTalkMay 23, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
NBC and Tennis Channel will combine to air the French Open live, beginning Sunday in Paris. NBC will broadcast Roland Garros for the 37th straight year, with TV coverage also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Serena Williams takes yet another crack at a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the event where she made her Grand Slam return from childbirth last year.

Williams, a three-time French Open champion, withdrew from her last three tournaments with health problems, citing a left knee injury at the last two.

Rafael Nadal goes for a record-extending 12th French Open crown.

Nadal consolidated favorite status by winning his last tune-up event, the Italian Open, with a three-set victory over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the final.

Roger Federer returns to Roland Garros for the first time since 2015 and on the 10th anniversary of his lone title in Paris.

While he would not have to play Nadal or Djokovic until the semifinals, he bowed out in the quarters of his two clay-court events this month, including withdrawing in Rome last week with a right leg injury.

Other contenders include defending champion Simona Halep and top-ranked Naomi Osaka on the women’s side. For the men, 2018 runner-up Dominic Thiem is riding an Indian Wells title and wins over Nadal and Federer on clay this spring.

French Open Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Network Round
Sunday, May 26 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
Monday, May 27 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
12-3 p.m. (all time zones) NBC First Round
Tuesday, May 28 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
Wednesday, May 29 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round
Thursday, May 30 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round
Friday, May 31 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round
Saturday, June 1 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round
11 a.m. NBC Third Round
Sunday, June 2 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round
11 a.m. NBC Fourth Round
Monday, June 3 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round
Tuesday, June 4 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
Wednesday, June 5 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 6 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semis
11 a.m. (all time zones) NBC, NBCSN Women’s Semis
Friday, June 7 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semis
11 a.m. (all time zones) NBC, NBCSN Men’s Semis
Saturday, June 8 9 a.m. NBC Women’s Final
Sunday, June 9 9 a.m. NBC Men’s Final

 

IOC group proposes Olympic ‘host’ can be multiple countries

By Nick ZaccardiMay 22, 2019, 1:13 PM EDT
International Olympic Committee members will decide next month whether to tweak the definition of an Olympic host to make it clear that it does not necessarily refer to a single city but can also mean multiple cities, regions and even countries, IOC President Thomas Bach said Wednesday.

“It’s not an encouragement to spread the Games out as much as possible,” Bach said in announcing the IOC’s executive board approved the measure. “It may be preferable to have a region as a signatory or an additional signatory of the host city contract rather than just a city, and therefore, we wanted to enjoy this flexibility. This, on the other hand, does not change our vision, our request and our focus on having not only an Olympic Village, but to have an Olympic center.”

It’s one of six proposed changes by a working group chaired by Australian IOC member John Coates to examine the bid process. Another is to make the timing of Olympic host city elections more flexible. Typically, hosts are elected seven years before the Games, though two years ago an exception was made in the double awarding of the 2024 and 2028 Games to Paris and Los Angeles.

Bach repeated that the proposals are “to avoid producing too many losers as we had it in the past candidature procedures.”

The IOC previously said in 2014, in announcing Agenda 2020, that it “will allow events held outside the host city or, in exceptional cases, outside the host country, notably for reasons of geography and sustainability.”

This shift manifests in Stockholm’s 2026 Winter Olympic bid plan to have sliding sports in Sigulda, Latvia, home of the nearest existing track for bobsled, luge and skeleton, rather than building a costly new track in Sweden.

IOC members will vote to choose the 2026 Winter Games host next month. The finalists are Stockholm and a joint Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, after five other potential candidates were dropped for various reasons.

There is precedent for events held far from the Olympic host city. In 1956, Melbourne held the Summer Games and had equestrian events in Stockholm due to quarantine laws in Australia. Similarly, equestrian at the 2008 Beijing Games was held in Hong Kong.

Soccer matches are often held in cities across the host country. Recent Winter Olympics have had mountain events in a different city or area than arena events.

