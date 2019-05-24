TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
2026 Winter Olympics
IOC

Italy edges Sweden in public support in 2026 Olympic host study

Associated PressMay 24, 2019, 6:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Italian bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo looks stronger than the Stockholm-Are project in an IOC analysis of the candidates.

The IOC says its own polling in March showed “83% support in Italy” and “55% in favor in Sweden.”

The evaluation report says the Swedish bid team “considers such figures to be high in the Swedish context.”

The 144-page document was produced for IOC members, who will pick the winner on June 24.

It says Italian public authorities have provided more financial guarantees than in Sweden.

The Swedish bid lacked “binding venue funding guarantees” for the athletes village in Stockholm and two new sports arenas.

The Italian bid has private funding in Milan for the only new arena, for hockey, and an athletes village being built as “much-needed housing” for university students.

The IOC report also says Stockholm is “not an official Host City,” with authorities in the ski resort Are signing key Olympic contracts.

MORE: IOC proposes Olympic ‘host’ can be multiple countries

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Lance Armstrong, at peace with consequences, faces lifelong commitment

By Nick ZaccardiMay 23, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT
5 Comments

More: Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Italy edges Sweden in public support in 2026 Olympic host study U.S. eliminated by Russia at men’s hockey world championship U.S. men’s rugby sevens team conquers all with world’s best player sealed shut

Six years since being stripped of his seven Tour de France titles, Lance Armstrong is at peace with decisions made as a young cyclist — many of them mistakes, he says now — and how he handles the consequences he brought on himself decades later.

In “Lance Armstrong: Next Stage,” he looked back on the early choices to join cycling’s doping culture and, later as the face of the sport, taking on critics with the same ruthless mentality he used to ascend the Alps and Pyrenees. Armstrong also explained how years of introspection changed how he views what will be a lifelong commitment to handling the impact of his drug use and lying.

The 30-minute, commercial-free special debuts on NBCSN on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET, after Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Armstrong sat down with Mike Tirico for an in-depth interview.

Armstrong says now it was the wrong decision to take performance-enhancing drugs, but at the time it was necessary to make it in professional cycling in Europe. Doping was spreading if not pervasive when he arrived in the early 1990s.

“I knew there were going to be knives at this fight. Not just fists. I knew there would be knives,” he said. “I had knives, and then one day, people start showing up with guns. That’s when you say, do I either fly back to Plano, Texas, and not know what you’re going to do? Or do you walk to the gun store? I walked to the gun store. I didn’t want to go home.

“I don’t want to make excuses for myself that everybody did it or we never could have won without it. Those are all true, but the buck stops with me. I’m the one who made the decision to do what I did. I didn’t want to go home, man. I was going to stay.”

Another mistake: Going after those who sought to expose him with the same nastiness he used on the bike.

“I couldn’t turn it off. Huge mistake,” he said. “We’d all love to go back in life and have a few do-overs. I never should have taken it on, especially knowing that most of what they said was true.”

Armstrong said he’s traveled the world trying to rectify what he can. That he has apologized to every person that the public might think deserves one. It will never be enough.

Armstrong splits his at-home time between Austin, Texas, and Aspen, Colo. He is a co-founding partner of Next Ventures, an investment firm focusing on the health and wellness industry. He also launched WEDŪ, an endurance-sports brand, that hosts two podcasts that have built decent audiences.

On “The Move,” Armstrong and others dissect endurance sports with an emphasis on cycling’s Grand Tours.

On “The Forward,” Armstrong interviews myriad personalities, from Charles Barkley to Neil deGrasse Tyson. Armstrong believes that asking questions himself produces unique answers.

“Because they see a guy across the table, they know he’s been nuked,” he said. “They feel a sense of protection there that I can almost tell this guy anything because he’s been through everything.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

U.S. eliminated by Russia at men’s hockey world championship

AP
By OlympicTalkMay 23, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Italy edges Sweden in public support in 2026 Olympic host study U.S. men’s rugby sevens team conquers all with world’s best player sealed shut IOC group proposes Olympic ‘host’ can be multiple countries

The U.S. lost to Russia in the elimination rounds of the men’s hockey world championship for the third time in five years, falling 4-3 in the quarterfinals in Slovakia on Thursday.

Full statistics are here.

The U.S., captained by 2010 Olympic silver medalist Patrick Kane, extended its world title drought. The last gold at a standalone worlds came in 1933. The Americans lost in the quarterfinals in 2017 and earned bronze in 2018, sandwiching an Olympic quarterfinal exit in PyeongChang without NHL players.

The Russians, with stalwarts Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin and Ilya Kovalchuk, get Finland in Saturday’s semifinals. The other semifinal pits Canada against the Czech Republic.

Canada escaped Switzerland in the quarterfinals. New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson scored with .4 of a second left to force overtime. Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone tallied the game winner.

NHL All-Stars Jack EichelRyan Suter and Cory Schneider adorned the U.S. team, with Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill at the helm for a third straight year. Earlier in the tournament, Kane passed Miracle on Ice star Mark Johnson for the U.S. record for most points in world championship history.

MORE: Great Britain gets first win at hockey worlds in 57 years

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!