TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
AP

Hannes Reichelt, world champion Alpine skier, questioned in blood doping case

Associated PressMay 27, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Alpine ski veteran Hannes Reichelt has been questioned by police investigating a blood doping ring in sports, the Austrian ski federation said on Monday.

Reichelt denies wrongdoing in the case known as Operation Aderlass, the Austrian federation saida.

He won 13 World Cup races in his career and a 2015 World title in the super-G. He has also represented athletes on an International Ski Federation committee.

The Kronen Zeitung reported Reichelt was questioned over contacting cross-country ski coach Gerald Heigl about training programs.

Heigl has been implicated in doping by cross-country skier Johannes Duerr, whose interview with German broadcaster ARD in January fueled the investigation.

In February, several athletes were arrested at the Nordic skiing world championships in Seefeld, Austria, and a clinic was raided in Erfurt, Germany.

Cyclists implicated include Italian former star sprinter Alessandro Petacchi. Austrian, Slovenian and Croatian riders have also been provisionally suspended.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Lindsey Vonn to release memoir

Serena Williams, after mulling skipping French Open, rallies for first-round win

By OlympicTalkMay 27, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Hannes Reichelt, world champion Alpine skier, questioned in blood doping case Finland, without its NHL stars, tops Canada for hockey world title U.S. diving roster for world championships finalized at nationals

Serena Williams considered daily whether to skip the French Open. She could have been sent packing after the first round on Monday.

Williams rallied to avoid the second first-round loss in her 71-Grand Slam career, topping Russian Vitalia Diatchenko 2-6, 6-1, 6-0.

“I didn’t play great in this match, but it is what it is,” Williams said on Tennis Channel after notching her 800th tour-level main-draw match victory. “I’m happy I got through it. I knew that it could go worse.”

It could have been the first time Serena and older sister Venus Williams lost in the first round of the same major. Williams, eyeing a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, moved on to face Japanese qualifier Kurumi Nara or Slovenian Dalila Jakupović in the second round.

Williams withdrew from her previous three tournaments with health problems, citing a left knee injury at the last two.

“It crossed my mind every day,” whether to pass on Paris, Williams said, “but I’m here. And to do the best that I can do.”

She played well save being broken twice in a row in a first set with 14 unforced errors. Diatchenko won eight of nine points on Williams’ serve in that stretch.

“I’m a little upset,” Williams said. “I’ve been practicing extremely well, and I didn’t play like that at all. I think I’m going to take a deep breath. I was also a little nervous today. Usually I’m never nervous. That also means that I absolutely love what I do and means I want to be out here, so it’s a good sign.”

Williams, 37, is taking her fifth crack at tying Margaret Court‘s record 24 majors. She made her Grand Slam return from childbirth at the French Open last year. In career match wins, Williams trails only Martina Navratilova (1,442), Chris Evert (1,309), Steffi Graf (902) and Virginia Wade (839).

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

Earlier Monday, Rafael Nadal began his bid for a record 12th championship in Paris and Novak Djokovic got started on his quest for a fourth consecutive major trophy with easy wins.

Nadal was a bit shaky in the very first game against 184th-ranked German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann, facing four break points, but he saved them all — and didn’t face another the rest of the way for a 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 victory.

Nadal’s feared forehand was not at its dangerous best, accounting for more unforced errors (11) than winners (nine).

“I had my match plan and, yeah, some of the things, they didn’t work out well,” said Hanfmann, who played college tennis at USC. “But, I mean, that’s why he’s as good as he is.”

Djokovic also needed under two hours to reach the second round, running his Grand Slam winning streak to 22 matches by getting past 44th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Upsets included former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, who went out 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 to 68th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova of Russia.

Frances Tiafoe, the only seeded U.S. man at No. 32 and a quarterfinalist at the Australian Open in January, threw up a couple of times and his game came apart late in a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 loss to Filip Krajinovic of Serbia.

“Obviously very depleted and had nothing really in me,” said Tiafoe, now 0-4 at Roland Garros.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Petra Kvitova withdraws from French Open

Petra Kvitova
AP
By OlympicTalkMay 27, 2019, 5:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Hannes Reichelt, world champion Alpine skier, questioned in blood doping case Finland, without its NHL stars, tops Canada for hockey world title U.S. diving roster for world championships finalized at nationals

Petra Kvitova withdrew from the French Open with a left arm injury before her first-round match on Monday..

“I’ve had pain in my left forearm for a few weeks and last night an MRI confirmed a grade two tear, which unfortunately could get a lot worse if I play today,” Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion and the No. 6 seed, posted on social media. She added later that a doctor told her to take two to three weeks off from tennis but that she hopes to play Wimbledon in July.

The Czech Kvitova made her comeback from being attacked by a robber in her home on Dec. 20, 2016 at the 2017 French Open. In the attack, Kvitova sustained damage to the tendons in her hand, along with injuries to all five fingers and two nerves, and underwent nearly four hours of surgery.

She does not believe the left arm injury is related to the work she’s put in strengthening her left hand.

“Yesterday, I hit a normal forehand, and suddenly I felt a sharp pain in the forearm,” she said. “Yeah, my tears went to my eyes, and I said, OK, I finish this practice.”

Kvitova’s comeback included a runner-up at this year’s Australian Open and a return to her career-high ranking of No. 2.

Kvitova was one of five women who came to Roland Garros with a chance to leave as No. 1. Two of them are out in the first two days after Angelique Kerber was upset Sunday.

Naomi Osaka could lose her first-round match Tuesday and remain No. 1 unless Karolina Pliskova or Kiki Bertens reaches the final.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!