Petra Kvitova withdraws from French Open

Petra Kvitova withdrew from the French Open with a left arm injury before her first-round match on Monday..

“I’ve had pain in my left forearm for a few weeks and last night an MRI confirmed a grade two tear, which unfortunately could get a lot worse if I play today,” Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion and the No. 6 seed, posted on social media. She added later that a doctor told her to take two to three weeks off from tennis but that she hopes to play Wimbledon in July.

The Czech Kvitova made her comeback from being attacked by a robber in her home on Dec. 20, 2016 at the 2017 French Open. In the attack, Kvitova sustained damage to the tendons in her hand, along with injuries to all five fingers and two nerves, and underwent nearly four hours of surgery.

She does not believe the left arm injury is related to the work she’s put in strengthening her left hand.

“Yesterday, I hit a normal forehand, and suddenly I felt a sharp pain in the forearm,” she said. “Yeah, my tears went to my eyes, and I said, OK, I finish this practice.”

Kvitova’s comeback included a runner-up at this year’s Australian Open and a return to her career-high ranking of No. 2.

Kvitova was one of five women who came to Roland Garros with a chance to leave as No. 1. Two of them are out in the first two days after Angelique Kerber was upset Sunday.

Naomi Osaka could lose her first-round match Tuesday and remain No. 1 unless Karolina Pliskova or Kiki Bertens reaches the final.

