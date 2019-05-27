TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Petra Kvitova
AP

Petra Kvitova withdraws from French Open

By OlympicTalkMay 27, 2019, 5:41 AM EDT
Petra Kvitova withdrew from the French Open with a left arm injury before her first-round match on Monday..

“I’ve had pain in my left forearm for a few weeks and last night an MRI confirmed a grade two tear, which unfortunately could get a lot worse if I play today,” Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion and the No. 6 seed, posted on social media. She added later that a doctor told her to take two to three weeks off from tennis but that she hopes to play Wimbledon in July.

The Czech Kvitova made her comeback from being attacked by a robber in her home on Dec. 20, 2016 at the 2017 French Open. In the attack, Kvitova sustained damage to the tendons in her hand, along with injuries to all five fingers and two nerves, and underwent nearly four hours of surgery.

She does not believe the left arm injury is related to the work she’s put in strengthening her left hand.

“Yesterday, I hit a normal forehand, and suddenly I felt a sharp pain in the forearm,” she said. “Yeah, my tears went to my eyes, and I said, OK, I finish this practice.”

Kvitova’s comeback included a runner-up at this year’s Australian Open and a return to her career-high ranking of No. 2.

Kvitova was one of five women who came to Roland Garros with a chance to leave as No. 1. Two of them are out in the first two days after Angelique Kerber was upset Sunday.

Naomi Osaka could lose her first-round match Tuesday and remain No. 1 unless Karolina Pliskova or Kiki Bertens reaches the final.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Finland, without its NHL stars, tops Canada for hockey world title

AP
By OlympicTalkMay 26, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT
Finland’s roster for the world men’s hockey championship included zero players who finished the 2018-19 season on an NHL team. Didn’t matter, the Finns knocked out the last three nations to win world titles en route to their first gold since 2011.

Finland beat Canada 3-1 in Sunday’s final in Bratislava, Slovakia, getting two goals from captain Marko Anttila, a 2004 Chicago Blackhawks draft pick who plays in the KHL (and has never played in the NHL). Anttila also scored the lone goal in Saturday’s semifinal with Russia.

The most notable name on Finland’s roster may be its youngest. Forward Kaapo Kakko, 18, could be the No. 2 pick in the NHL Draft behind American Jack Hughes.

Finland became the first nation to win a world title without a player who finished the season on an NHL roster since at least 1993, not counting the 1995 and 2005 lockout years. The NHL didn’t participate in the Olympics until 1998.

Canada’s roster was headlined by Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray, Nashville Predators forward Kyle Turris as captain and Philadelphia Flyers veteran forward Sean Couturier. But it lacked the superstars of recent years like Connor McDavid (2018), Claude Giroux (2017), Brad Marchand (2016) and Sidney Crosby (2015).

The Russians had stalwarts Alex OvechkinEvgeni Malkin and Ilya Kovalchuk but were blanked by Finland in the semifinals and ended up with bronze over the Czech Republic. They eliminated the Patrick Kane-captained Americans in the quarterfinals.

U.S. diving roster for world championships finalized at nationals

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 26, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT
Collegians David Dinsmore and Brandon Loschiavo beat out Olympian Steele Johnson for the two U.S. men’s platform spots at July’s world championships.

Dinsmore, a rising Miami senior, had the highest cumulative score at the U.S. Championships in Indianapolis, while Loschiavo, a rising Purdue senior, was second while earning the national title with the top tally in Sunday’s final.

Johnson, coming back from two foot surgeries in the last eight months, ended up third, 41.95 points behind Loschiavo.

Johnson is still going to worlds in South Korea with former Purdue teammate Ben Bramley in the synchronized platform. Johnson is an Olympic silver medalist in that event with David Boudia, who left the platform for the springboard and won the national title on that event Saturday.

Also Sunday, Brooke Schultz and Sarah Bacon earned world spots in the women’s springboard, the one event this weekend without an Olympian in the field. Schultz won the previous world championships trials in 2017 and placed 25th at those worlds. Bacon, a rising Minnesota senior, is going to her first worlds.

Divers will compete at worlds for themselves but also to earn Olympic quota spots for the U.S.

U.S. roster for World Diving Championships
Women
Synchronized Springboard — Alison Gibson/Krysta Palmer
Synchronized Platform — Murphy Bromberg/Katrina Young (Olympian)
1m Springboard (Not an Olympic event) — Sarah Bacon, Maria Coburn
3m Springboard — Brooke Schultz, Sarah Bacon
Platform — Amy Cozad Magana (Olympian), Delaney Schnell

Men
Synchronized Springboard — Andrew Capobianco/MIchael Hixon (Olympian)
Synchronized Platform — Ben Bramley/Steele Johnson (Olympian)
1m Springboard (Not an Olympic event) — Briadam Herrera, Michael Hixon (Olympian)
3m Springboard — Michael Hixon (Olympian), David Boudia (Olympian)
Platform — David Dinsmore, Brandon Loschiavo

Mixed (Not Olympic events)
Synchronized Springboard — Briadam Herrera/Lauren Reedy
Synchronized Platform — Zach Cooper/Olivia Rosendahl

