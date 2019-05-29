NBC Sports Gold launches 2019-20 Cycling Pass for Tour de France, more

NBC Sports Gold will live stream every 2019 Tour de France stage, commercial-free and from start to finish, with its “Cycling Pass” that also offers live streaming coverage of 18 total events from July through April 2020.
The Tour runs from July 6-28. “Cycling Pass” subscribers will have access to full stage video replays, a live GPS tracking map of riders, highlights and more.
The “Cycling Pass” also includes the last Grand Tour of the season, the Vuelta a España in August and September, and the world road cycling championships in late September.
Then in 2020, spring classics including Paris–Roubaix and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
NBC Sports Gold “Cycling Pass” events
- Tour de France – July 6-28, 2019
- Arctic Race of Norway – August 23, 2019*
- UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – August 28-September 1
- Vuelta a Espana – August 24 – September 15, 2019
- Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta – September 19, 2019
- UCI Road World Championships – September 22-29, 2019
- Paris-Tours – October 6, 2019
- Tour of Croatia – October 9, 2019*
- Saitama Criterium – November 13, 2019*
- China Criterium – November 13, 2019*
- Tour of Hainan – November 13, 2019*
- Santos Tour Down Under – January 13-19, 2020
- UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships – February 1-2, 2019
- Tour of Oman – February 21, 2020*
- Paris-Nice – March 1-8, 2020
- Paris-Roubaix – April 6, 2020
- La Fleche Wallonne – April 15, 2020
- Liege-Bastogne-Liege – April 19, 2020
- Tour of Turkey – April 23, 2020*
- UCI Track Cycling World Cup – TBD
- UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup – TBD