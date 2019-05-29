TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

NBC Sports Gold launches 2019-20 Cycling Pass for Tour de France, more

By OlympicTalkMay 29, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT
NBC Sports Gold will live stream every 2019 Tour de France stage, commercial-free and from start to finish, with its “Cycling Pass” that also offers live streaming coverage of 18 total events from July through April 2020.

The Tour runs from July 6-28. “Cycling Pass” subscribers will have access to full stage video replays, a live GPS tracking map of riders, highlights and more.

The “Cycling Pass” also includes the last Grand Tour of the season, the Vuelta a España in August and September, and the world road cycling championships in late September.

Then in 2020, spring classics including Paris–Roubaix and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

MORE: 2019 Tour de France route unveiled

NBC Sports Gold “Cycling Pass” events

  • Tour de France – July 6-28, 2019
  • Arctic Race of Norway – August 23, 2019*
  • UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – August 28-September 1
  • Vuelta a Espana – August 24 – September 15, 2019
  • Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta – September 19, 2019
  • UCI Road World Championships – September 22-29, 2019
  • Paris-Tours – October 6, 2019
  • Tour of Croatia – October 9, 2019*
  • Saitama Criterium – November 13, 2019*
  • China Criterium – November 13, 2019*
  • Tour of Hainan – November 13, 2019*
  • Santos Tour Down Under –  January 13-19, 2020
  • UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships – February 1-2, 2019
  • Tour of Oman – February 21, 2020*
  • Paris-Nice – March 1-8, 2020
  • Paris-Roubaix – April 6, 2020
  • La Fleche Wallonne – April 15, 2020
  • Liege-Bastogne-Liege – April 19, 2020
  • Tour of Turkey – April 23, 2020*
  • UCI Track Cycling World Cup – TBD
  • UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup – TBD

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal closer to possible French Open duel

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 29, 2019, 1:45 PM EDT
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal continued straight-sets runs at the French Open, each sweeping Germans who played in qualifying last week in the second round on Wednesday.

Federer, playing Roland Garros for the first time since 2015, beat lucky loser Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. The 20-time major winner gets Norwegian Casper Ruud next. Ruud’s father, Christian, played in the 1999 French Open, the first major of Federer’s career.

“I know probably more about his dad than about him,” Federer said (Ruud said separately that his father once practiced with Federer but never played against him). “I must say I feel really good, you know, considering I haven’t played here in that long.”

Nadal, eyeing a 12th French Open title, beat a German qualifier named Yannick for the second straight round, taking out Yannick Maden 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Nadal plays No. 27 David Goffin in the third round.

“Easy is never, but I can say have been a comfortable victory,” Nadal said. “I have been in control most all the time.”

Federer and Nadal are each three wins from facing each other in the semifinals. The path is obviously tougher for Federer, who could face No. 17 Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round and No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

Federer and Nadal last met at the October 2017 Shanghai Masters, with Federer winning for the fifth straight time in the rivalry to move to 15-23 against Nadal. Nadal has won all five of their French Open matchups, including finals in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2011, the last meeting.

Also Wednesday, two rising female stars withdrew from second-round matches.

No. 4 Kiki Bertens, who beat four major champions en route to winning the Madrid Open without dropping a set two weeks ago, withdrew after telling a trainer she was shaking and had no energy to continue. Bertens, who had a chance to leave Paris with the No. 1 ranking, was down 3-1 to Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova.

“I woke up at three, and then I felt really sick,” Bertens said. “Vomiting, diarrhea all night long, all day long. I felt a little bit better before the match. I had some sleep, and I just wanted to give it a try, but then as soon as I start warming up right before the match, it started again. … Yeah, there was not any energy left.”

No. 22 Bianca Andreescu of Canada withdrew before Thursday’s second-round match with American Sofia Kenin, citing a right shoulder injury that’s plagued her since she won the Indian Wells title in March.

Serena WilliamsNovak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are the headliners in action Thursday.

Caster Semenya appeals testosterone rule again with defiant statement

Caster Semenya
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 29, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT
Caster Semenya has appealed a court ruling that is barring her from racing in her best events without reducing testosterone levels.

“I am a woman and I am a world-class athlete,” Semenya, a two-time Olympic 800m champion, said in a press release. “The IAAF will not drug me or stop me from being who I am.”

On May 1, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld an IAAF rule that puts a cap on athlete testosterone levels in women’s events from the 400m through the mile. Semenya had appealed to CAS hoping it would rescind the new IAAF rule.

Semenya said later that week that she would not take testosterone-reducing medication to stay eligible for this fall’s world championships in the 800m. Semenya is entered in a 2000m and a 3000m, events outside the new rule, in June meets.

Semenya’s new appeal to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland focuses on fundamental human rights. 

“The court will be asked to consider whether the IAAF’s requirements for compulsory drug interventions violate essential and widely recognized public policy values, including the prohibition against discrimination, the right to physical integrity, the right to economic freedom, and respect for human dignity,” according to the press release. “The CAS decision condones the IAAF’s requirements for unnecessary and unwanted hormonal drug interventions on female athletes despite the lack of any medical protocols and the uncertain health consequences of such interventions.”

South Africa’s track and field federation previously indicated it would appeal the CAS ruling.

VIDEO: Noah Lyles edges Christian Coleman in photo finish

