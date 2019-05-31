TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Andre Iguodala compares Warriors to U.S. Olympic team

By OlympicTalkMay 31, 2019, 6:10 AM EDT
Andre Iguodala believes playing for the Golden State Warriors is akin to being on the U.S. Olympic team.

And why not? This season, Iguodala could have found himself on the court with four other U.S. Olympians. Not only do the Warriors boast the 2012 Olympian Iguodala, but also two-time Olympian Kevin Durant and Rio Olympians DeMarcus CousinsKlay Thompson and Draymond Green.

But it’s not just the makeup of the star-studded Warriors that draws comparisons.

“When you play in the Olympics, you don’t even enjoy it. There’s the anxiety of ‘We have to win. We can’t lose, or we can’t go back home,'” Iguodala said, according to Bleacher Report. “We talk about it on the Olympic team: ‘We can’t go back home without the gold medal, fellas. Got to lock in. Let’s lock in.’ Then once you win, it’s like, ‘Yeah, we got it, we can go back home. Yay, we won, but we were supposed to.'”

Golden State is in its fifth straight Finals and going for a three-peat against the Toronto Raptors, who are in their first Finals and just took Game 1. Iguodala, Durant, Cousins, Thompson and Green didn’t lose a single game between their two Olympics.

Steve Kerr among U.S. assistant coaches for Tokyo

No. 2 Karolina Pliskova upset at French Open

AP
By OlympicTalkMay 31, 2019, 6:33 AM EDT
No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova was upset in the French Open third round, ensuring that Naomi Osaka will remain No. 1 after the tournament.

Pliskova, the 2016 U.S. Open runner-up, fell 6-3, 6-3 to Croatian Petra Martic at Roland Garros on Friday.

She’s the fourth player from the top six to exit in the first week, along with No. 5 Angelique Kerber, plus Nos. 4 and 6 Kiki Bertens and Petra Kvitova, who withdrew for health reasons.

The bottom half of the draw opens up with No. 7 Sloane Stephens the highest remaining seed and a guaranteed first-time French Open semifinalist to come from Pliskova’s quarter. The top half still boasts Osaka, Serena Williams and defending champion Simona Halep.

Pliskova was bidding to return to No. 1 after previously holding the top spot for eight weeks in the summer of 2017.

Martic, 28, has never made it past the fourth round of a major. Friday marked her first win over a top-four player.

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Scores | Men's Draw | Women's Draw

Kosuke Hagino, star Japanese swimmer, to miss world championships

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 31, 2019, 5:34 AM EDT
Kosuke Hagino, Japan’s lone active Olympic swimming champion, will miss July’s world championships. He withdrew before April’s national championships, citing a lack of desire to compete, and is not at this week’s Japan Open.

Swimswam.com reported earlier that Hagino was missing from the entry lists for the Japan Open, the 2020 Olympic host nation’s last qualifier for swimming worlds.

“Kosuke Hagino will not be competing at the World Championships this year,” a rep from Hagino’s management agency said in an email Friday. “He is taking some time off and will be preparing for next year.”

Hagino, 24, won the sport’s decathlon, the 400m individual medley at the Rio Games. Last summer, Hagino took silver and bronze in the individual medleys at the Pan Pacific Championships, seeing American rival Chase Kalisz sweep the events, just as Kalisz did at the 2017 Worlds.

A large banner in a Tokyo transportation hub displayed the faces of Kalisz, Hagino and another Japanese star, Daiya Seto, promoting their rivalry in the 400m IM before Pan Pacs in the capital city. It was warranted.

Hagino was arguably the world’s best all-around swimmer in 2014 and 2015, after beating Michael Phelps at 2014 Pan Pacs.

Though Hagino missed the 2015 Worlds with a broken right elbow suffered in a bike accident, he rebounded for the 400m IM gold in Rio, topping Kalisz by seven tenths of a second in an Asian record 4:06.05. Hagino hasn’t swum within four seconds of that time since, according to FINA.

“I’ve been unable to achieve the results I had hoped for since the 2017 season,” Hagino said in a March 15 statement, according to media translations. “As the gap between my targets and reality has widened, it has become harder for me to maintain my motivation.

“I have accepted the fact that I am in no condition to focus on the sport, and thus I have made the decision.”

