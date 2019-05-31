Andre Iguodala compares Warriors to U.S. Olympic team

Andre Iguodala believes playing for the Golden State Warriors is akin to being on the U.S. Olympic team.

And why not? This season, Iguodala could have found himself on the court with four other U.S. Olympians. Not only do the Warriors boast the 2012 Olympian Iguodala, but also two-time Olympian Kevin Durant and Rio Olympians DeMarcus Cousins, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

But it’s not just the makeup of the star-studded Warriors that draws comparisons.

“When you play in the Olympics, you don’t even enjoy it. There’s the anxiety of ‘We have to win. We can’t lose, or we can’t go back home,'” Iguodala said, according to Bleacher Report. “We talk about it on the Olympic team: ‘We can’t go back home without the gold medal, fellas. Got to lock in. Let’s lock in.’ Then once you win, it’s like, ‘Yeah, we got it, we can go back home. Yay, we won, but we were supposed to.'”

Golden State is in its fifth straight Finals and going for a three-peat against the Toronto Raptors, who are in their first Finals and just took Game 1. Iguodala, Durant, Cousins, Thompson and Green didn’t lose a single game between their two Olympics.

