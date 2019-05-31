No. 2 Karolina Pliskova upset at French Open

No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova was upset in the French Open third round, ensuring that Naomi Osaka will remain No. 1 after the tournament.
Pliskova, the 2016 U.S. Open runner-up, fell 6-3, 6-3 to Croatian Petra Martic at Roland Garros on Friday.
She’s the fourth player from the top six to exit in the first week, along with No. 5 Angelique Kerber, plus Nos. 4 and 6 Kiki Bertens and Petra Kvitova, who withdrew for health reasons.
The bottom half of the draw opens up with No. 7 Sloane Stephens the highest remaining seed and a guaranteed first-time French Open semifinalist to come from Pliskova’s quarter. The top half still boasts Osaka, Serena Williams and defending champion Simona Halep.
Pliskova was bidding to return to No. 1 after previously holding the top spot for eight weeks in the summer of 2017.
Martic, 28, has never made it past the fourth round of a major. Friday marked her first win over a top-four player.
