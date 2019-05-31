TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Lilly King beats Yuliya Efimova twice as rivalry resumes at FINA Champions Series

By OlympicTalkMay 31, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT
Lilly King defeated Yuliya Efimova in a 200m breaststroke for the first time, then beat her Russian rival again 45 minutes later in the 50m breast for good measure.

King won the headline races at the FINA Champions Series stop in Indianapolis on Friday night, taking down Efimova in their first head-to-heads since the 2017 World Championships.

King, the Olympic and world champion in the 100m breast, gave up the lead in Friday’s 200m breast, then took it back to beat Efimova by two tenths of a second in the Russian’s trademark distance. King clocked a personal-best 2:21.39, the second-fastest time in the world this year.

Quite an effort from King, who just completed her NCAA career at Indiana while teaching at a Bloomington middle school. King missed the Rio Olympic final in the 200m breast and was fourth at 2017 Worlds, won by Efimova.

Friday’s 50m breast went truer to form. King, who lowered the world record to 29.4 at 2017 Worlds, beat Efimova by three tenths in 29.63. In the last event of the night, King and Efimova swam on the same mixed-gender relay team (drawn randomly) that finished fourth.

Remember that King sparked a rivalry with Efimova at the Rio Olympics, wagging her finger at a ready-room TV showing the Russian. King was not a fan of Efimova being allowed to compete after serving a doping ban. The next day, King relegated the 2015 World champion Efimova to silver in the 100m breast.

Full FINA Champions Series results are here.

FINA Champions Series meets feature four swimmers per individual event. The two-day Indianapolis meet concludes Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

In other events Friday, Ryan Murphy won a battle of Olympic champions in the 100m backstroke over Matt Grevers. The world-record holder clocked 52.99 seconds, moving to third in the world this year behind rivals Xu Jiayu and Evgeny Rylov.

Chase Kalisz topped all-American fields in the 200m butterfly and 200m individual medley. Kalisz’s biggest competition in the IMs at worlds should be Japan’s Daiya Seto, who is not in Indy.

In the 200m backstroke, Italian Margherita Panziera took down Olympic and world silver medalist Katinka Hosszu and Canadian Kylie Masse, the fastest in the world in 2018. Panziera clocked 2:06.64, edging Hosszu by three tenths.

Panziera, 23, didn’t make it out of the heats in Rio and was eliminated in the semifinals at 2017 Worlds. But this year, she has the world’s fastest time of 2:05.72, which would have won the 2016 Olympics.

Swede Sarah Sjöström extended her 100m butterfly dominance, beating U.S. champion Kelsi Dahlia by 1.13 in 56.42. It’s the fastest time in the world this year for the Olympic and world champion and world-record holder. Sjöström added a 100m free title 40 minutes later against a field that did not include Olympic and world champ Simone Manuel.

Anthony Ervin, who in Rio shattered the record for oldest individual Olympic swimming gold medalist at age 35, took fourth in the 50m freestyle, 1.03 seconds behind Russian Vladimir Morozov, who clocked 21.65. World champion Caeleb Dressel was not in the field.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal reach French Open fourth round

By OlympicTalkMay 31, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
Rafael Nadal may have 11 French Open titles, but Roger Federer was more efficient in reaching the second week at Roland Garros.

Federer, playing the clay-court Grand Slam for the first time since 2015, swept Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (8) to reach the round of 16 without dropping a set in three matches.

Ruud’s father and coach, Christian, played in the 1999 French Open, which was Federer’s first Grand Slam. Federer’s match Friday was his 400th at a Grand Slam, extending his record for men or women.

“A few months ago I didn’t know what to expect with anything, really,” said the 37-year-old Federer, who didn’t play any clay events in 2017 and 2018. “At this point, now I know where my level’s at. I still don’t know exactly where my absolute best is, you know, but I feel like it could be there.”

Nadal still looks like a favorite for a 12th crown in Paris, but No. 27 David Goffin became the first man to take a set off him in the first week of a French Open since 2013. The trouble was short-lived as Nadal advanced 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

“It happens. David is a great player,” Nadal said after his streak ended at 56 sets won in the first three rounds at the French. “I played against a top player that had injuries, and he’s a little bit lower in the ranking now, but when he’s playing well, he’s a player that already showed to everybody that he can win against every player in this world.”

Nadal was playing on Court Philippe Chatrier on the 10th anniversary of one of his only two losses at this event. Swede Robin Soderling upset Nadal that day, paving the way for Federer to bag his one and only French Open title.

Federer and Nadal last met at the October 2017 Shanghai Masters, with Federer winning for the fifth straight time in the rivalry to move to 15-23 against Nadal. Nadal has won all five of their French Open matchups, including finals in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2011, the last meeting.

Federer next plays 68th-ranked Argentine Leonardo Mayer, but the difficulty should really ratchet up in a possible quarterfinal. No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas, 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka and former world No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov are in the Federer quarter.

Nadal gets 78th-ranked Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero in the fourth round.

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

No. 2 Karolina Pliskova upset at French Open

By OlympicTalkMay 31, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova was upset in the French Open third round, ensuring that Naomi Osaka will remain No. 1 after the tournament.

Pliskova, the 2016 U.S. Open runner-up, fell 6-3, 6-3 to Croatian Petra Martic at Roland Garros on Friday.

She’s the fourth player from the top six to exit in the first week, along with No. 5 Angelique Kerber, plus Nos. 4 and 6 Kiki Bertens and Petra Kvitova, who withdrew for health reasons.

The bottom half of the draw opens up with No. 7 Sloane Stephens the highest remaining seed and a guaranteed first-time French Open semifinalist to come from Pliskova’s quarter. The top half still boasts Osaka, Serena Williams and defending champion Simona Halep.

Pliskova was bidding to return to No. 1 after previously holding the top spot for eight weeks in the summer of 2017.

Martic, 28, has never made it past the fourth round of a major. Friday marked her first win over a top-four player.

Stephens, the 2018 French Open runner-up, outlasted Slovenian Polona Hercog 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Friday. She gets 2016 French Open champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain in the fourth round. Muguruza took out No. 9 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-3, 6-3.

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

