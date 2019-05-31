TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal reach French Open fourth round

By OlympicTalkMay 31, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
Rafael Nadal may have 11 French Open titles, but Roger Federer was more efficient in reaching the second week at Roland Garros.

Federer, playing the clay-court Grand Slam for the first time since 2015, swept Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (8) to reach the round of 16 without dropping a set in three matches.

Ruud’s father and coach, Christian, played in the 1999 French Open, which was Federer’s first Grand Slam. Federer’s match Friday was his 400th at a Grand Slam, extending his record for men or women.

“A few months ago I didn’t know what to expect with anything, really,” said the 37-year-old Federer, who didn’t play any clay events in 2017 and 2018. “At this point, now I know where my level’s at. I still don’t know exactly where my absolute best is, you know, but I feel like it could be there.”

Nadal still looks like a favorite for a 12th crown in Paris, but No. 27 David Goffin became the first man to take a set off him in the first week of a French Open since 2013. The trouble was short-lived as Nadal advanced 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

“It happens. David is a great player,” Nadal said after his streak ended at 56 sets won in the first three rounds at the French. “I played against a top player that had injuries, and he’s a little bit lower in the ranking now, but when he’s playing well, he’s a player that already showed to everybody that he can win against every player in this world.”

Nadal was playing on Court Philippe Chatrier on the 10th anniversary of one of his only two losses at this event. Swede Robin Soderling upset Nadal that day, paving the way for Federer to bag his one and only French Open title.

Federer and Nadal last met at the October 2017 Shanghai Masters, with Federer winning for the fifth straight time in the rivalry to move to 15-23 against Nadal. Nadal has won all five of their French Open matchups, including finals in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2011, the last meeting.

Federer next plays 68th-ranked Argentine Leonardo Mayer, but the difficulty should really ratchet up in a possible quarterfinal. No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas, 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka and former world No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov are in the Federer quarter.

Nadal gets 78th-ranked Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero in the fourth round.

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

No. 2 Karolina Pliskova upset at French Open

AP
By OlympicTalkMay 31, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova was upset in the French Open third round, ensuring that Naomi Osaka will remain No. 1 after the tournament.

Pliskova, the 2016 U.S. Open runner-up, fell 6-3, 6-3 to Croatian Petra Martic at Roland Garros on Friday.

She’s the fourth player from the top six to exit in the first week, along with No. 5 Angelique Kerber, plus Nos. 4 and 6 Kiki Bertens and Petra Kvitova, who withdrew for health reasons.

The bottom half of the draw opens up with No. 7 Sloane Stephens the highest remaining seed and a guaranteed first-time French Open semifinalist to come from Pliskova’s quarter. The top half still boasts Osaka, Serena Williams and defending champion Simona Halep.

Pliskova was bidding to return to No. 1 after previously holding the top spot for eight weeks in the summer of 2017.

Martic, 28, has never made it past the fourth round of a major. Friday marked her first win over a top-four player.

Stephens, the 2018 French Open runner-up, outlasted Slovenian Polona Hercog 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Friday. She gets 2016 French Open champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain in the fourth round. Muguruza took out No. 9 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-3, 6-3.

Jarrion Lawson, world long jump silver medalist, expects 4-year ban

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 31, 2019, 10:43 AM EDT
The agent for Jarrion Lawson says the American long jumper and sprinter is expected to receive a four-year suspension for a failed doping test they maintain is tied to contaminated meat.

Paul Doyle told The Associated Press on Friday that Lawson will appeal the soon-to-be-announced decision from the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping issues in track and field. Lawson has been suspended since August.

Doyle says Lawson ate tainted beef at a Japanese restaurant in Arkansas before a test on June 2, 2018.

The results came back positive about two weeks later for a metabolite of the banned anabolic steroid trenbolone.

The substance helps build muscle mass and formed part of a steroid mixture used by Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics. Doyle says Lawson was notified Aug. 3.

Lawson, 25, last competed July 22 before it was revealed Aug. 31 that he was provisionally suspended. He was fourth in the Rio Olympic long jump, where he appeared to cost himself a medal by dragging his left hand in the sand behind his landing on his final jump.

He came back to earn silver at the 2017 World Championships, just two inches shy of the title.

Lawson also swept the 100m, 200m and long jump at the 2016 NCAA Championships, joining Jesse Owens as the only men to do so.

