TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
AP

Tokyo Olympic torch relay route map unveiled

By OlympicTalkJun 1, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Lauren Chamberlain Softball’s Olympic return will not include NCAA home run record holder Lilly King beats Yuliya Efimova twice as rivalry resumes at FINA Champions Series Jarrion Lawson, world long jump silver medalist, expects 4-year ban

Tokyo Olympic organizers unveiled the map route for the torch relay that will begin March 26.

As previously announced, the 121-day relay starts in the tsunami-affected prefecture of Fukushima, after the Olympic flame arrives from its ceremonial lighting in Olympia, Greece.

The relay concludes at the Opening Ceremony on July 24, the earliest Opening Ceremony since the 1996 Atlanta Games (July 19).

The relay will visit all 47 prefectures of Japan with emphasis on the area affected by the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. Around 98 percent of Japan’s population live within one hour by car or train of the route.

With the motto “Hope Lights Our Way,” it will visit the three prefectures most affected by the tsunami and earthquake (Fukushima (March 26-28), Iwate (June 17-19) and Miyagi (June 20-22)) for three days each.

More than 18,000 people died or went missing after a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers have been eager to use the Games as a symbol of recovery from the 2011 disaster that hit Japan’s northeastern region including Fukushima, 150 miles north of Tokyo, where entire communities fled after meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant.

In March 2017, Tokyo 2020 confirmed that some baseball and softball games will be held in Fukushima.

The torch relay will spend 15 days in the Tokyo metropolitan area, plus three days each in the four prefectures hosting multiple Olympic events (Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama and Shizuoka).

The flame will also visit World Heritage sites designated by UNESCO, including Mt. Fuji, and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, dedicated to the victims of the world’s first atomic bombing in 1945.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Tokyo 2020 mascots futuristic digital characters

 

Tokyo Olympic torch relay route map

Tokyo Olympic torch relay

Naomi Osaka upset at French Open by No. 1 doubles player

AP
By OlympicTalkJun 1, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Lauren Chamberlain Softball’s Olympic return will not include NCAA home run record holder Tokyo Olympic torch relay route map unveiled Lilly King beats Yuliya Efimova twice as rivalry resumes at FINA Champions Series

Naomi Osaka, feeling the weight of the No. 1 ranking, could not rally from a set down in a third straight French Open match. She was ousted by the world’s No. 1 doubles player, Czech Kateřina Siniaková, 6-4, 6-2 in the third round on Saturday.

Osaka had won 16 straight Grand Slam matches — including title runs at the U.S. Open and Australian Open — but she was living dangerously, having gone the full three sets in seven of them. That includes dropping the first set in every match this week.

“This tournament I have had a feeling that was different to the other Grand Slams, or, like, every other Grand Slam that I have played, because usually I find it very freeing and fun, and this time around I was kind of tense the entire time,” Osaka said, adding that, on a scale of 1 to 10, her level of disappointment was 100. “Today I felt very tired. And, like, the other matches, too, I had, like, this headache, right, but I didn’t feel tired.”

Siniakova, who had never made a Grand Slam fourth round in 18 tries, saved seven break points while converting three of six chances against Osaka. The Czech gets American Madison Keys in the round of 16.

Osaka was bidding to join Serena Williams as the only women to win three straight majors in the last 21 years. She was undone by 38 unforced errors to Siniakova’s 13. Osaka, who has never made a clay-court final nor the second week at the French Open, will retain the No. 1 ranking.

“There has been a weight on me, kind of,” she said when asked of any pressure associated with the number next to her name. “I wasn’t ranked one last year. I was ranked 70. … Last year I would have been happy to get to the third round [at the French Open. I mean, it would have been normal.

“It’s weird, but I think me losing is probably the best thing that could have happened. I think I was overthinking this, like, calendar slam. For me this is something that I have wanted to do forever, but I think I have to think about it like if it was that easy, everyone would have done it.”

The draw opens up for Williams, who could have played Osaka in the quarterfinals. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champ plays countrywoman Sofia Kenin later Saturday. Defending champion Simona Halep is also into the fourth round in the top half.

The bottom half is less imposing, with No. 7 Sloane Stephens the only remaining top-10 seed.

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Softball’s Olympic return will not include NCAA home run record holder

Lauren Chamberlain
Ty Russell/OU Athletics
By OlympicTalkJun 1, 2019, 11:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Lauren Chamberlain, who smacked the most home runs in NCAA softball history, has retired one year before the sport returns to the Olympics in Tokyo.

“I’m officially announcing my retirement, and I never thought that I would say those words,” she said on ESPN at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. “But unfortunately, I can only go as far as my body will let me, and it’s just not letting me go any further.”

Chamberlain, 25, smacked 95 home runs while at the University of Oklahoma from 2012 to 2015, but she never played on a U.S. team at a world championship. Shoulder and back surgeries the last two years set back a potential bid to make the 15-woman Olympic team.

She was one of 43 players invited to try out for this year’s national team but did not make the cut of 18 in January. The 2020 Olympic roster will be 15 players. Selection trials will be held in the fall.

Two pitchers with Olympic experience are the most notable names on the current national team — 2004 and 2008 Olympian Cat Osterman and 2008 Olympian Monica Abbott.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. Olympic softball coach named