Andy Murray signals career resumption rather than retirement

Andy Murray will indeed play competitive tennis again. Murray intends to play doubles at June’s Queen’s Club Championships, the Wimbledon tune-up tournament confirmed Tuesday.

“I’m not yet ready to return to the singles court, but I’ve been pain-free for a few months now,” Murray said in a statement. “I’ve made good progress in training and on the practice court, and this is the next step for me as I try to return to the tour.”

It has been reported that Murray’s doubles partner will be Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.

Before the Australian Open in January, where he lost in the first round, Murray said that he planned to retire at some point in 2019 due to hip problems — and that it was possible that Grand Slam tournament might be the final event of his career.

In early March, Murray said he was pain-free after hip surgery but likely wouldn’t play at Wimbledon. Murray told the BBC then that he wanted to continue playing, but the surgeons “couldn’t give me any guarantees.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion said, “I don’t feel any pressure to come back. If it allows me to play that’s brilliant.”

Murray had an operation to repair his damaged right hip with a metal implant. The 31-year-old said he was without pain for the first time in 18 months but could not do “any high-impact movement.” Murray was seen hitting a serve on a grass court in a video on his Instagram on Saturday.

Murray, who has two daughters, said, “having the surgery was to improve all the day-to-day things and my quality of life.”

Queen’s starts two weeks before the start of Wimbledon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

