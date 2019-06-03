TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Novak Djokovic joins Federer, Nadal in French Open quarterfinals

By OlympicTalkJun 3, 2019, 1:10 PM EDT
The Big Three are all into the French Open quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic joined Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the last eight by sweeping German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Monday. He hasn’t dropped a set, or even been taken to a tiebreak, in four matches against unseeded players.

“Played as closest to my best tennis on clay as I think I can be at the moment,” Djokovic said. “Everything is coming together beautifully. … But it’s still a long way to go.”

The competition level rises starting with Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Djokovic, the No. 1 seed seeking a fourth straight Grand Slam title (for the second time in his career), gets No. 5 Alexander Zverev next.

Djokovic is the first man in the Open Era to reach 10 straight French Open quarterfinals. Zverev, who beat Djokovic at the ATP Finals in November, has never advanced past a Slam quarterfinal.

A potential semifinal opponent will be seeded no lower than 10th, potentially No. 4 Dominic Thiem. Federer and Nadal, who play separate quarterfinals Tuesday, are in the other half of the draw.

Also Monday, No. 14 Madison Keys made her fifth quarterfinal in her last seven Slams, topping Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4. Siniakova had upset No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the third round.

American Sofia Kenin fell to No. 8 Ashleigh Barty 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, two days after upsetting Serena Williams. Keys gets Barty in the quarters.

Yet another American, Amanda Anisimova, became the first man or woman born in the 2000s to make a Grand Slam quarterfinal, four months after she became the first to make the fourth round of a Slam.

It’s the first time three or more U.S. women made a Grand Slam’s quarterfinals, without either Williams sister in that group, since the 1995 U.S. Open. Since then, it happened 26 times with a Williams sister.

Anisimova gets defending champion Simona Halep in the quarterfinals. Halep is the only woman left from the top six and one of two women left who have won a Slam, along with Sloane Stephens.

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

Men’s Quarterfinals
(1) Novak Djokovic – (5) Alexander Zverev (Wednesday)
(4) Dominic Thiem – (8) Juan Martin del Potro/ (10) Karen Khachanov (Wednesday)
(3) Roger Federer – (24) Stan Wawrinka (Tuesday)
(2) Rafael Nadal – (7) Kei Nishikori (Tuesday)

Women’s Quarterfinals
(8) Ashleigh Barty – (14) Madison Keys (Wednesday)
(3) Simona Halep – Amanda Anisimova (Wednesday)
(7) Sloane Stephens – (26) Jo Konta (Tuesday)
(31) Petra Martic – Marketa Vondrousova (Tuesday)

Gabe Grunewald’s husband shares ‘miracle’ story from ICU

By OlympicTalkJun 3, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT
Gabriele Grunewald, the U.S. 1500m runner who has battled cancer for a decade, continues to fight after being rushed to a hospital intensive-care unit Saturday with lactate and pH levels “incompatible with life,” her husband wrote.

“She was relatively unaware and at peace,” her husband, Justin, an internal medicine doctor, posted on Instagram. “I made the hardest decision of my life with her family and brother to move her to comfort care. I actually got the opportunity to say goodbye to her alone and inform her she was dying, at that time she did not seem to be comprehending much. Shortly after I told her she was dying she took a deep breath and yelled ‘NOT TODAY.'”

The next morning, Grunewald’s labs had normalized and she ate a Shake Shack burger out of the ICU, according to the Instagram.

“Talking to all my doctor colleagues they have never seen another patient survive similar circumstances,” Justin wrote. “It can only be explained as divine intervention or miracle. Today was the best day of my life.”

In 2009, Grunewald was first diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare form of cancer in her salivary gland, which led to surgery. A year later, it was found in her thyroid and she had that removed, along with receiving radioactive iodine treatment.

Then, for the next several seasons, she was symptom-free and almost made the 2012 Olympic team, finishing fourth in the 1500m at trials.

In August 2016, a liver tumor is found, confirming a metastatic recurrence of adenoid cystic carcinoma. It was believed she was cancer-free after the surgery, but a March 2017 follow-up scanned showed small tumors in her liver.

She raced between chemotherapy sessions at the June 2017 USATF Outdoor Championships.

“I’m trying to be the best example that I can be of somebody who’s trying to persevere through something difficult,” Grunewald said after her last race two years ago. “I’m super grateful for the support, and I hope I can be back in the future and not running on chemo and be cancer free — that’s the goal.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

***Read whole post*** Yesterday was the worst day of my life. I woke up next to my wife to a group of alarmed nurses rushing us to the ICU. Her morning labs had come back and “they did not look good.” @gigrunewald seemed a little confused but otherwise fine. Upon arriving to the ICU I reviewed her labs with her team of internist and critical care doctor and immediately ran out of the hospital crying. For medical professionals her lactate was 23 and pH was 6.9, values incompatible with life. They started fluid resuscitation, placed a PICC line gave two units of blood and her numbers had worsened with a lactate of 26. She was relatively unaware and at peace. I made the hardest decision of my life with her family and brother to move her to comfort care. I actually got the opportunity to say goodbye to her alone and inform her she was dying, at that time she did not seem to be comprehending much. Shortly after I told her she was dying she took a deep breath and yelled “NOT TODAY.” We went to bed shortly after I felt for her radial pulse all night on her arm with her mother and @abigailande sleeping on her other side. At around 8am when the critical care doctor came in the room Gabe woke me up because she wanted to order breakfast. After stopping cares most of her labs had normalized on their own and she is now eating a @shakeshack burger out of the ICU. Talking to all my doctor colleagues they have never seen another patient survive similar circumstances. It can only be explained as divine intervention or miracle. Today was the best day of my life. Thank you sooo much for the prayers. Also again thanks to the best friend group in the world for literally getting here from multiple states within 12 hours and to my bro @mattg_nearthesea for making the fastest trip ever from Cayman to MN! #bravelikegabe #runningonhope #nottoday

Andy Murray signals career resumption rather than retirement

By OlympicTalkJun 3, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Andy Murray will indeed play competitive tennis again. Murray intends to play doubles at June’s Queen’s Club Championships, the Wimbledon tune-up tournament confirmed Tuesday.

“I’m not yet ready to return to the singles court, but I’ve been pain-free for a few months now,” Murray said in a statement. “I’ve made good progress in training and on the practice court, and this is the next step for me as I try to return to the tour.”

It has been reported that Murray’s doubles partner will be Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.

Before the Australian Open in January, where he lost in the first round, Murray said that he planned to retire at some point in 2019 due to hip problems — and that it was possible that Grand Slam tournament might be the final event of his career.

In early March, Murray said he was pain-free after hip surgery but likely wouldn’t play at Wimbledon. Murray told the BBC then that he wanted to continue playing, but the surgeons “couldn’t give me any guarantees.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion said, “I don’t feel any pressure to come back. If it allows me to play that’s brilliant.”

Murray had an operation to repair his damaged right hip with a metal implant. The 31-year-old said he was without pain for the first time in 18 months but could not do “any high-impact movement.” Murray was seen hitting a serve on a grass court in a video on his Instagram on Saturday.

Murray, who has two daughters, said, “having the surgery was to improve all the day-to-day things and my quality of life.”

Queen’s starts two weeks before the start of Wimbledon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

