Wayde van Niekerk sets first international race since 2017

Wayde van Niekerk will return to international competition this summer for the first time since the August 2017 World Championships.

He is entered in a Diamond League meet in London from July 20-21. A rep for Van Niekerk would not say whether he will race elsewhere before then.

Van Niekerk tore a meniscus and an ACL in a celebrity tag rugby match on Oct. 7, 2017, requiring surgery.

The Olympic and world 400m champion made a low-key return at a domestic meet Feb. 22, winning a race in 47.28 seconds. His world record from Rio is 43.03.

Van Niekerk attempted a 400m-200m double at the 2017 Worlds, earning gold in the former and silver in the latter.

That appears very unlikely this year, not only because of the injury return but also because the 400m heats and 200m final at worlds are on the same day. Van Niekerk also doubted he would double again in the 400m and 200m in post-2017 Worlds interviews.

Van Niekerk is the only man in history to run sub-44 for the 400m, sub-20 for the 200m and sub-10 for the 100m.

During his absence, American Michael Norman has emerged as the world’s top 400m runner. Norman, 21, ran the sixth-fastest lap in history on April 20, a 43.45 that was also the fastest 400m ever run before the month of June.

Van Niekerk’s best time since Rio was 43.62. He has never raced Norman head to head.

