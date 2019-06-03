TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Wayde van Niekerk sets first international race since 2017

By OlympicTalkJun 3, 2019, 7:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Gabe Grunewald’s husband shares ‘miracle’ story from ICU Caster Semenya Caster Semenya says court allows her to compete while appealing Russia investigated for doping forgery claim related to world silver medalist

Wayde van Niekerk will return to international competition this summer for the first time since the August 2017 World Championships.

He is entered in a Diamond League meet in London from July 20-21. A rep for Van Niekerk would not say whether he will race elsewhere before then.

Van Niekerk tore a meniscus and an ACL in a celebrity tag rugby match on Oct. 7, 2017, requiring surgery.

The Olympic and world 400m champion made a low-key return at a domestic meet Feb. 22, winning a race in 47.28 seconds. His world record from Rio is 43.03.

Van Niekerk attempted a 400m-200m double at the 2017 Worlds, earning gold in the former and silver in the latter.

That appears very unlikely this year, not only because of the injury return but also because the 400m heats and 200m final at worlds are on the same day. Van Niekerk also doubted he would double again in the 400m and 200m in post-2017 Worlds interviews.

Van Niekerk is the only man in history to run sub-44 for the 400m, sub-20 for the 200m and sub-10 for the 100m.

During his absence, American Michael Norman has emerged as the world’s top 400m runner. Norman, 21, ran the sixth-fastest lap in history on April 20, a 43.45 that was also the fastest 400m ever run before the month of June.

Van Niekerk’s best time since Rio was 43.62. He has never raced Norman head to head.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Caster Semenya appeals testosterone rule again with defiant statement

Gabe Grunewald’s husband shares ‘miracle’ story from ICU

AP
By OlympicTalkJun 3, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gabriele Grunewald, the U.S. 1500m runner who has battled cancer for a decade, continues to fight after being rushed to a hospital intensive-care unit Saturday with lactate and pH levels “incompatible with life,” her husband wrote.

“She was relatively unaware and at peace,” her husband, Justin, an internal medicine doctor, posted on Instagram. “I made the hardest decision of my life with her family and brother to move her to comfort care. I actually got the opportunity to say goodbye to her alone and inform her she was dying, at that time she did not seem to be comprehending much. Shortly after I told her she was dying she took a deep breath and yelled ‘NOT TODAY.'”

The next morning, Grunewald’s labs had normalized and she ate a Shake Shack burger out of the ICU, according to the Instagram.

“Talking to all my doctor colleagues they have never seen another patient survive similar circumstances,” Justin wrote. “It can only be explained as divine intervention or miracle. Today was the best day of my life.”

In 2009, Grunewald was first diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare form of cancer in her salivary gland, which led to surgery. A year later, it was found in her thyroid and she had that removed, along with receiving radioactive iodine treatment.

Then, for the next several seasons, she was symptom-free and almost made the 2012 Olympic team, finishing fourth in the 1500m at trials.

In August 2016, a liver tumor is found, confirming a metastatic recurrence of adenoid cystic carcinoma. It was believed she was cancer-free after the surgery, but a March 2017 follow-up scanned showed small tumors in her liver.

She raced between chemotherapy sessions at the June 2017 USATF Outdoor Championships.

“I’m trying to be the best example that I can be of somebody who’s trying to persevere through something difficult,” Grunewald said after her last race two years ago. “I’m super grateful for the support, and I hope I can be back in the future and not running on chemo and be cancer free — that’s the goal.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View this post on Instagram

***Read whole post*** Yesterday was the worst day of my life. I woke up next to my wife to a group of alarmed nurses rushing us to the ICU. Her morning labs had come back and “they did not look good.” @gigrunewald seemed a little confused but otherwise fine. Upon arriving to the ICU I reviewed her labs with her team of internist and critical care doctor and immediately ran out of the hospital crying. For medical professionals her lactate was 23 and pH was 6.9, values incompatible with life. They started fluid resuscitation, placed a PICC line gave two units of blood and her numbers had worsened with a lactate of 26. She was relatively unaware and at peace. I made the hardest decision of my life with her family and brother to move her to comfort care. I actually got the opportunity to say goodbye to her alone and inform her she was dying, at that time she did not seem to be comprehending much. Shortly after I told her she was dying she took a deep breath and yelled “NOT TODAY.” We went to bed shortly after I felt for her radial pulse all night on her arm with her mother and @abigailande sleeping on her other side. At around 8am when the critical care doctor came in the room Gabe woke me up because she wanted to order breakfast. After stopping cares most of her labs had normalized on their own and she is now eating a @shakeshack burger out of the ICU. Talking to all my doctor colleagues they have never seen another patient survive similar circumstances. It can only be explained as divine intervention or miracle. Today was the best day of my life. Thank you sooo much for the prayers. Also again thanks to the best friend group in the world for literally getting here from multiple states within 12 hours and to my bro @mattg_nearthesea for making the fastest trip ever from Cayman to MN! #bravelikegabe #runningonhope #nottoday

A post shared by Justin Grunewald (@justingrunewald1) on

Novak Djokovic joins Federer, Nadal in French Open quarterfinals

AP
By OlympicTalkJun 3, 2019, 1:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Gabe Grunewald’s husband shares ‘miracle’ story from ICU Caster Semenya Caster Semenya says court allows her to compete while appealing Wayde van Niekerk sets first international race since 2017

The Big Three are all into the French Open quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic joined Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the last eight by sweeping German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Monday. He hasn’t dropped a set, or even been taken to a tiebreak, in four matches against unseeded players.

“Played as closest to my best tennis on clay as I think I can be at the moment,” Djokovic said. “Everything is coming together beautifully. … But it’s still a long way to go.”

The competition level rises starting with Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Djokovic, the No. 1 seed seeking a fourth straight Grand Slam title (for the second time in his career), gets No. 5 Alexander Zverev next.

Djokovic is the first man in the Open Era to reach 10 straight French Open quarterfinals. Zverev, who beat Djokovic at the ATP Finals in November, has never advanced past a Slam quarterfinal.

A potential semifinal opponent will be seeded no lower than 10th, potentially No. 4 Dominic Thiem. Federer and Nadal, who play separate quarterfinals Tuesday, are in the other half of the draw.

Also Monday, No. 14 Madison Keys made her fifth quarterfinal in her last seven Slams, topping Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4. Siniakova had upset No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the third round.

American Sofia Kenin fell to No. 8 Ashleigh Barty 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, two days after upsetting Serena Williams. Keys gets Barty in the quarters.

Yet another American, Amanda Anisimova, became the first man or woman born in the 2000s to make a Grand Slam quarterfinal, four months after she became the first to make the fourth round of a Slam.

It’s the first time three or more U.S. women made a Grand Slam’s quarterfinals, without either Williams sister in that group, since the 1995 U.S. Open. Since then, it happened 26 times with a Williams sister.

Anisimova gets defending champion Simona Halep in the quarterfinals. Halep is the only woman left from the top six and one of two women left who have won a Slam, along with Sloane Stephens.

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

Men’s Quarterfinals
(1) Novak Djokovic – (5) Alexander Zverev (Wednesday)
(4) Dominic Thiem – (8) Juan Martin del Potro/ (10) Karen Khachanov (Wednesday)
(3) Roger Federer – (24) Stan Wawrinka (Tuesday)
(2) Rafael Nadal – (7) Kei Nishikori (Tuesday)

Women’s Quarterfinals
(8) Ashleigh Barty – (14) Madison Keys (Wednesday)
(3) Simona Halep – Amanda Anisimova (Wednesday)
(7) Sloane Stephens – (26) Jo Konta (Tuesday)
(31) Petra Martic – Marketa Vondrousova (Tuesday)

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!