James Magnussen retires from swimming

By OlympicTalkJun 4, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT
James Magnussen, Australia’s biggest swimming star going into the 2012 Olympics, has retired at age 28 after slowing down considerably in recent years following 2015 shoulder surgery.

“I have taken the time to make the best decision for myself moving forward and to do that I wanted to make sure I was in the best space mentally and physically before announcing my retirement,” he said in a press release. “I could have swum at another Olympic Games, but with the lofty standards I have held myself to over the years and the high expectations I have, I believe now is the right time to step away from the sport.”

Magnussen, nicknamed “The Missile,” was world champion in the sport’s marquee event, the 100m freestyle, in 2011 and 2013. However, he was edged for gold at the London Olympics by .01 by Nathan Adrian.

Magnussen was part of an overall disappointing 2012 Games for the Australian swim team, which came home with one relay gold. Magnussen led off the Aussie men’s 4x100m free team that finished fourth, one year after winning the world title.

He came back from shoulder surgery to make the Rio 2016 team as a relay-only swimmer, helping Australia to bronze. Magnussen missed the 2017 Worlds and 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. His only major international meet since Rio was the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where he was sixth in the 50m free and part of a gold-medal freestyle relay.

He was surpassed in the sprints in the last Olympic cycle by Cameron McEvoy, the 2015 World silver medalist in the 100m free, and then surprise Rio Olympic 100m free champ Kyle Chalmers.

He still owns the second-fastest 100m freestyle in history aside from the high-tech suit era, a 47.10 from the 2012 Olympic Trials bettered only by McEvoy’s 47.04 at the 2016 Olympic Trials.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal set French Open semifinal clash

By OlympicTalkJun 4, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT
After two years off clay, and three away from the French Open, Roger Federer reached his goal without yet lifting a trophy. A semifinal match with Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros.

“If I came back to play on clay,” Federer said after beating Stan Wawrinka in the quarterfinals, “I came back to play Rafa.”

Federer and Nadal will play for the 39th time on Friday (NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and NBC Sports app French Open semifinals coverage begins at 11 a.m. across all time zones).

Federer owns a personal-best five-match win streak in the rivalry (last meeting in 2017), but he’s 2-13 against Nadal on clay and 0-5 at the French Open. Nadal, an 11-time French Open champ, has the 23-15 edge overall.

“What I will do is try to do my best, so that the victories I have won on this surface against him count for something,” Nadal said after routing Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in a quarterfinal that started and finished during Federer’s 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Wawrinka. “And he will do his utmost to make sure that his latest victories against me have their weight. And so we’ll see.”

Federer, a 37-year-old with a male record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, missed the 2016 French Open with a back injury, then skipped the entire clay-court seasons in 2017 and 2018. Main reasons: rest, recovery and to extend his career. It did. After going four straight years without a major title, Federer won three between 2017 and 2018.

He returned to clay this spring and had moderate results, reaching the quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome. After arriving in Paris, he said he felt similar to when he came back from a knee injury to play the Australian Open in 2017. Which he won.

“I feel like I’m playing good tennis, but is it enough or is it enough against the absolute top guys when it really comes to the crunch?” Federer said on the eve of the French Open, which he won for the one and only time 10 years ago. “I’m not sure if it’s in my racket.”

Well, Federer didn’t drop a set in his first four matches in Paris. Wawrinka, the 2015 French Open champion who knocked Federer out in 2016, was Federer’s first formidable opponent. Perhaps Federer could have finished him off before a 75-minute rain delay if he had converted more than two of 18 break points.

“I exceeded my expectations here,” said Federer, into his first French semifinal since 2012. “I’m very happy to play Rafa, because if you want to do or achieve something on the clay, inevitably, at some stage, you will go through Rafa.”

Nadal, 91-2 all-time at the French, also dropped one set in his first five matches. He entered the tournament as a slight favorite over top-ranked Novak Djokovic, the likely Sunday final opponent for Federer or Nadal.

“Of course after having Roger in front in the semifinals is an extra thing,” Nadal said. “We shared the most important moments of our careers together on court facing each other. So is another episode of this, and happy for that and excited, no? Will be special moment, and let’s try to be ready for it.”

In Tuesday’s women’s quarterfinals, No. 7 Sloane Stephens was upset by No. 26 Jo Konta of Great Britain, 6-1, 6-4.

Konta, a former world No. 4, had been winless in four previous French Open appearances. Now she’s into her third Grand Slam semifinal and first since 2017 Wimbledon. She is the first British woman to reach the semifinals in Paris since Jo Durie in 1983.

Czech Marketa Vondrousova, a 19-year-old ranked No. 38, awaits in Thursday’s semis.

Men’s Quarterfinals
(1) Novak Djokovic – (5) Alexander Zverev (Wednesday)
(4) Dominic Thiem – (10) Karen Khachanov (Wednesday)
(3) Roger Federer def. (24) Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4
(2) Rafael Nadal def. (7) Kei Nishikori, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3

Women’s Quarterfinals
(8) Ashleigh Barty – (14) Madison Keys (Wednesday)
(3) Simona Halep – Amanda Anisimova (Wednesday)
(26) Jo Konta def. (7) Sloane Stephens, 6-1, 6-4
Marketa Vondrousova def. (31) Petra Martic, 7-6 (1), 7-5

Alistair Brownlee, double Olympic triathlon champion, moves up to Ironman

By OlympicTalkJun 4, 2019, 11:12 AM EDT
Alistair Brownlee, who in Rio became the first double Olympic triathlon champion, will make his full Ironman debut as he weighs a Tokyo 2020 run.

Brownlee was announced for the June 23 Ironman Cork in Ireland. Ironman triathlons include a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and a marathon run. Olympic-distance triathlons are a .93-mile swim, 24.8-mile bike and a 6.25-mile run.

Many triathletes have signaled the end of Olympic careers when moving up to the Ironman, such as Beijing 2008 gold medalist Jan Frodeno and two-time U.S. Olympian Sarah True. But Brownlee does not seem to ready to join them.

“I’d love to be [in Tokyo], but I only want to be there if I feel I can be competitive,” he said after winning the European Championship for a fourth time on Saturday, according to the Press Association.

Brownlee, 31, returns to the World Triathlon Series for an Olympic-distance triathlon in Leeds, Great Britain on Sunday, his first WTS race since being disqualified from the September 2018 Grand Final for failing to go around a swim buoy. It will be just his fourth WTS race since the Rio Olympics.

Brownlee reportedly said in August that he was “50-50” on going for Tokyo and had to decide between focusing on Olympic or Ironman distances.

He won four half Ironmans between 2017 and 2018 (sandwiched by a hip surgery), then finished second to Frodeno at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship on Sept. 2.

