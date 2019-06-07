TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Amanda Anisimova’s French Open run ends; Ashleigh Barty into final

By OlympicTalkJun 7, 2019, 6:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Michael Norman edges Noah Lyles in Rome 200m Alpine skiing World Cup to visit China as 2019-20 schedule released USOC seeks to keep pregnant athletes from losing insurance

Amanda Anisimova‘s improbable French Open run ended at the hands of Ashleigh Barty in Friday’s semifinals.

The eighth seed Australian ousted the unseeded, 17-year-old American 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 to reach Saturday’s final against Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

Anisimova lost 17 of the first 18 points against Barty, the highest-ranked player in the last four. Down 5-0, she saved two set points and won six straight games. She then won 17 straight points between the tiebreak and the first three games of the second set.

Then, Barty won six straight games to even a match that included light rain and 30 mile-per-hour wind gusts. Barty won another four straight games in the third set en route to her first Grand Slam final.

Anisimova, already the first player born in the 2000s to reach a Grand Slam fourth round, quarterfinal and semifinal, was trying to become the youngest American into a Grand Slam final since Venus Williams at the 1997 U.S. Open.

Anisimova, the 2016 French Open junior runner-up and 2017 U.S. Open junior champion, entered the tournament with 100-to-1 odds to win. She made her Grand Slam main-draw debut at the 2017 French Open as a 15-year-old.

Vondrousova, an unseeded 19-year-old, beat No. 26 Jo Konta 7-5, 7-6 (2) in the other semifinal. Both matches were played a day late due to rain postponing Wednesday’s matches.

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

WATCH LIVE: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal in French Open semifinals

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJun 7, 2019, 5:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Michael Norman edges Noah Lyles in Rome 200m Alpine skiing World Cup to visit China as 2019-20 schedule released USOC seeks to keep pregnant athletes from losing insurance

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal meet for the 39th time, in the French Open semifinals, live on NBC Sports on Friday.

Federer-Nadal XXXIX airs live at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

WATCH LIVE: Federer-Nadal in French Open semifinals

Federer, 37, is playing the French Open for the first time since 2015 and, perhaps, the last time in his legendary career. He’s dropped just one set en route to the final four, taking out countryman and 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

It’s the 10th anniversary of Federer’s one and only French Open title, when he didn’t have to go through Nadal.

Nadal, eyeing a record-extending 12th French Open crown, has also dropped just one set thus far. He swept No. 7 Kei Nishikori in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Nadal leads the head-to-head with Federer 23-15, but they haven’t met since 2017 and Federer has won the last five. However, Nadal is 13-2 against Federer on clay and 5-0 at the French Open, including finals in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2011.

Friday’s winner gets either No. 1 Novak Djokovic or No. 4 Dominic Thiem in Sunday’s final (9 a.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

Men’s Semifinals
(1) Novak Djokovic v. (4) Dominic Thiem
(3) Roger Federer v. (2) Rafael Nadal

Women’s Semifinals
(8) Ashleigh Barty v. Amanda Anisimova
(26) Jo Konta v. Marketa Vondrousova

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Michael Norman edges Noah Lyles in Rome 200m

By OlympicTalkJun 6, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Alpine skiing World Cup to visit China as 2019-20 schedule released USOC seeks to keep pregnant athletes from losing insurance Noah Lyles, as he returns to 200m, embraces Christian Coleman rivalry

Noah Lyles‘ undefeated 200m record this Olympic cycle is gone. So is his unblemished head-to-head history with friendly rival Michael Norman.

Norman won a duel between the 2016 World Junior Championships roommates, clocking a personal-best 19.70 seconds at a Diamond League meet in Rome on Thursday night.

Norman, the world’s fastest 400m man since the Rio Olympics, got a jump on Lyles off the start and never relinquished that lead. Lyles closed in the final straight but crossed in 19.72 for his first outdoor 200m loss since the 2016 Olympic trials.

“I still have a lot of technical issues with myself, like: be patient,” Norman said, according to meet organizers, after taking .14 off his previous best and beating Lyles for the first time in four tries dating to 2015, according to Tilastopaja.org. “I did not have any expectations coming into this race. I just want to improve myself and not chase a time.”

Lyles and Norman finished fourth and fifth in those Rio trials, just missing the Olympic team, but beamed for performing so well as 18-year-olds. Lyles turned pro two weeks later. Norman matriculated at USC, where he focused on the 400m.

While the outgoing Lyles gained more attention for lighting up the international Diamond League circuit, the calmer Norman finished his NCAA career last year by becoming the sixth-fastest 400m runner ever. He lowered his personal best to 43.45 on April 20, the fastest time ever that early in a year and by somebody that young.

Last season, Lyles joined Usain Bolt as the only men to break 19.7 in the 200m four times in one year.

But now, Lyles is the fastest this year in the 100m, and Norman leads the world in the 200m. Neither is expected to race those events at the USATF Outdoor Championships next month, the qualifier for worlds. Lyles is focused on the 200m; Norman the 400m as they eye world championships debuts in September.

Full Rome results are here. The Diamond League moves to Oslo next Thursday, with Christian Coleman, the world’s fastest man since the Rio Olympics, headlining.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson ran a statement 100m with her fastest time in nearly two years (10.89) to overtake new phenom Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain by .05. U.S. champion Aleia Hobbs was third in 11.12.

Thompson, who swept the 100m and 200m in Rio, has since battled injuries and went winless outside her native Jamaica in 2018. She’s now fastest in the world this season.

“If I can run 10.94 when I’m feeling rusty, it’s not bad at all,” Asher-Smith said, according to meet organizers.

Donavan Brazier notched his first Diamond League win in the 800m, edging 2012 Olympic silver medalist Nijel Amos of Botswana by .02 with a lean. The 2017 U.S. champion clocked 1:43.63, fastest in the world since August. Double Olympic champion and world-record holder David Rudisha of Kenya has been sidelined since July 2017 due to quad problems.

Genzebe Dibaba prevailed in the 1500m in 3:56.28, her fastest time since lowering the world record to 3:50.07 in 2015. Dibaba held off Brit Laura Muir by .45, with Olympic bronze medalist Jenny Simpson taking fourth.

Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad won the 400m hurdles in 53.67 seconds, giving her victories in both Diamond League races this season. However, the 2018 world leader Sydney McLaughlin wasn’t in either field. McLaughlin, 19, clocked the fastest time of 2018 at 52.75.

American Rai Benjamin clocked 47.58 to take the men’s 400m hurdles by a hefty 1.41 seconds over a field that lacked Qatari rival Abderrahman Samba. Samba, the second-fastest man ever in the event, owns the two fastest times of the year: 47.27 and 47.51.

Two-time Olympic javelin champion Barbora Spotakova had the worst Diamond League finish of her career, taking seventh in her first top-level meet since 2017, according to Tilastopaja.org. Spotakova, a 37-year-old Czech, gave birth to her second child last year. Her best throw Thursday — 61.51 meters — was more than 35 feet shy of her world record from 2008.

“I tried not to set any goals or to expect anything from myself here,” she said. “Every competition for me now is like a new start of my career.”

Swede Angelica Bengtsson upset Olympic gold and silver medalists Katerina Stefanidi and Sandi Morris in the pole vault, clearing 4.76 meters. Stefanidi and Morris each failed at three attempts at that height. Jenn Suhr, the 2012 Olympic champ, no-heighted with three 4.56 misses after having issues getting her poles on her flight.

MORE: Wayde van Niekerk sets first international race since 2017

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!