Rafael Nadal sweeps Roger Federer, reaches French Open final

By OlympicTalkJun 7, 2019, 11:15 AM EDT
Rafael Nadal‘s first match with Roger Federer at the French Open in eight years finished just like all the others: a Nadal victory to extend his dominance on the Roland Garros red clay.

Nadal, eyeing a 12th French Open title, swept Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach Sunday’s final (9 a.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app). He will play No. 1 Novak Djokovic or No. 4 Dominic Thiem.

Nadal broke Federer in the Swiss’ first service game and six times total for the match. He’s 6-0 against Federer at the French Open, including finals wins in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2011.

Federer entered the blustery semifinal having won the last five matches of their rivalry, but they had not met since 2017. Nadal beat Federer for the first time since the 2014 Australian Open, improving to 24-15 against the player he calls the greatest ever. It’s 14-2 in Nadal’s favor on clay.

In addition to all the stats, Friday’s wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour played a role in this.

“You get to a point where you’re just happy to make shots and not look ridiculous,” Federer said. Red clay whipped into players’ and fans’ faces. “It just adds to the equation. He’s the best clay-court player, so I can accept that.”

Now, Nadal is one match win from moving within two Slams of Federer’s total (20 to 18) for the first time since 2004, when Federer had two and Nadal had none. But Nadal has played 14 previous Grand Slams with a chance to move within two of Federer and failed each time.

“Five years ago, we would not have envisioned being at this level of our career with that level of tennis,” Nadal said of a rivalry that’s now spanned 15 years. “For the tournament and for Federer, the fact that Federer is back on clay and competitive again, it’s something important. And I think that he will go away with good sensations, because he fought very well to win Roland Garros.”

Federer, at 37 returning to Roland Garros for the first time since 2015, may have played the French Open for the last time.

“Next year, just like with any other tournament, I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. But I definitely enjoyed the clay-court season and the French Open, so that would help the chances, I guess, to return to the clay.”

Amanda Anisimova’s French Open run ends; Ashleigh Barty into final

By OlympicTalkJun 7, 2019, 8:10 AM EDT
Amanda Anisimova‘s improbable French Open run ended at the hands of Ashleigh Barty in Friday’s semifinals.

The eighth seed Australian ousted the unseeded, 17-year-old American 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 to reach Saturday’s final against Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

Anisimova lost 17 of the first 18 points against Barty, the highest-ranked player in the last four. Down 5-0, she saved two set points and won six straight games. She then won 17 straight points between the tiebreak and the first three games of the second set.

Then, Barty won six straight games to even a match that included light rain and 30 mile-per-hour wind gusts. Barty won another four straight games in the third set en route to her first Grand Slam final.

“I was kind of, like, frozen and I couldn’t really get into my game,” at the start of the match, Anisimova said. “But at the end of the day, I did make it to the semifinals for the first time. So, I mean, it’s a positive week for me.”

Anisimova, already the first player born in the 2000s to reach a Grand Slam fourth round, quarterfinal and semifinal, was trying to become the youngest American into a Grand Slam final since Venus Williams at the 1997 U.S. Open.

Anisimova, the 2016 French Open junior runner-up and 2017 U.S. Open junior champion, entered the tournament with 100-to-1 odds to win. She made her Grand Slam main-draw debut at the 2017 French Open as a 15-year-old.

Vondrousova, an unseeded 19-year-old, beat No. 26 Jo Konta 7-5, 7-6 (2) in the other semifinal. Both matches were played a day late due to rain postponing Wednesday’s matches.

Gianluigi Buffon dreams of another Olympic chance

By OlympicTalkJun 7, 2019, 8:09 AM EDT
Gianluigi Buffon wants to finish his career at the Olympics, some 24 years after he came to the Atlanta Games and didn’t play a single minute, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. At 42, he would be older than any previous Olympic soccer participant, according to Olympic historians.

If Buffon has any career regrets, one has to be the Olympics.

The legendary Italian goalie, then 18, appeared in line to play at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Until the federation made use of a new rule allowing three players over the age of 23 per team. One of the chosen ones was 29-year-old Gianluca Pagliuca, who was Italy’s No. 1 at the 1994 World Cup. Buffon was still on the team, but he didn’t play a minute in Atlanta behind Pagliuca. Italy bowed out in the group stage.

Buffon said in 2008 that, after what happened in Atlanta, he would not accept a potential invitation to be on the Olympic team as an overage player, taking the place of one of the U23 keepers, according to the newspaper. Only junior players are allowed in Olympic qualifying, with the overage exceptions brought in for the Games.

Italy still must qualify for Tokyo. The top four nations at the European Under-21 Championship later this month earn berths. Italy and San Marino are co-hosts.

Buffon said in May 2018 that he retired from the national team.

