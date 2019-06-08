TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Ashleigh Barty wins French Open for first Grand Slam title, after cricketing

By OlympicTalkJun 8, 2019, 12:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Gianluigi Buffon dreams of another Olympic chance Michael Norman edges Noah Lyles in Rome 200m Alpine skiing World Cup to visit China as 2019-20 schedule released

Ashleigh Barty was ranked No. 623 at this time three years ago. She’ll be No. 2 on Monday after winning the French Open, her maiden Grand Slam singles title.

Barty capped a return from a 21-month leave from the sport by overwhelming fellow Grand Slam final debutante Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-3.

“It’s mind-boggling,” Barty told Mary Carillo on NBC. “I’ve enjoyed every single minute. And today was the perfect tennis match.”

Barty will be the highest-ranked Australian since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in December 1976. She joined Sam Stosur as the only Aussie women to win a Grand Slam singles title in the last 40 years.

Barty, the eight seed, caught a break in not having to play anyone seeded higher than 14th the last two weeks.

“I just told myself I may never get this opportunity again, so try and grab it with both hands,” she said.

Barty is having the best season of a two-staged career, making her first Slam quarterfinal at January’s Australian Open and notching her biggest title at the Miami Open in March.

The 5-foot-5 firecracker from Queensland beat a handful of top-10 players between January and March, including then-No. 1 Simona Halep, plus Kiki Bertens, Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova in Miami.

She fulfilled promise shown as the 2011 Wimbledon junior champion at age 15. But she burned out from the sport by 2014, having never made it past the second round of a Slam. Barty, wanting “normal teenage experiences,” turned to cricket despite having no competitive experience in the sport. She played for a pair of Queensland clubs in domestic leagues in 2015.

Barty announced a return to tennis in February 2016.

“I’ll be able to do it my way a little bit more,” she said then, according to the WTA. “If it works, great. If it doesn’t, I can’t really complain. I’ve had a phenomenal career for the short time that I did play. I’m just prepared to work up that slow grind up the ITFs and hopefully be up with the WTA soon.”

Barty played her first ITF-level event with the ranking 9,999. She made the top 100 within a year and finished 2017 at No. 17.

The Czech Vondrousova was the first teen in a Slam final since Caroline Wozniacki. She, too, is on a rankings rise, from No. 422 in January 2017 to No. 16 on Monday. She didn’t drop a set in Paris until a Saturday she might not soon forget.

“You gave me a lesson today,” Vondrousova told Barty.

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Rafael Nadal chases different kind of history in French Open final

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJun 8, 2019, 12:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Gianluigi Buffon dreams of another Olympic chance Michael Norman edges Noah Lyles in Rome 200m Alpine skiing World Cup to visit China as 2019-20 schedule released

Rafael Nadal may be 11-0 in French Open finals, but he’s lost at some point in all 14 Grand Slams when given the chance to draw within two titles of Roger Federer‘s record total.

That’s the real history Nadal chases in Sunday’s final against Dominic Thiem (9 a.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app): an 18th Slam to close in on Federer’s 20. He already owns the Roland Garros record book.

“The day that we start thinking about if it’s incredible or not probably will be the day to do another thing,” Nadal said when told he is trying to double Björn Borg‘s previous Open Era record of six French Open crowns. “So what I have to do today is not think about if it’s incredible. … Even if it’s something I never dreamed about five, six, eight years ago.”

Thiem, who was 11 when Nadal won his first Roland Garros crown in 2005, said he never would have dreamed of playing Nadal in a French Open final. But now it’s happening a second straight year.

The fourth-seeded Austrian can become the first man to beat Novak Djokovic and Nadal in back-to-back matches at a Grand Slam. But he must do it on 23 hours’ rest (to Nadal’s 47) and knowing he’s lost all nine sets to Nadal in three French Open meetings. Nadal is 92-2 in his French Open career.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity,” Thiem said after dumping top-ranked Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 in a semifinal that started Friday and finished Saturday after four interruptions. “I said last year that I hope to get another chance in a Grand Slam final and hope to do better then, so tomorrow there is the chance.”

Thiem is undoubtedly more accomplished than a year ago, when Nadal told him on court, “I’m sure that you will win here soon.” Thiem has this season beaten Djokovic, Federer (twice, including from a set down in the Indian Wells final for his biggest career title) and, most importantly, Nadal on clay.

“It was six weeks ago,” Thiem said Saturday of defeating Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the Barcelona semifinals. “It’s way tougher to play him here.”

But Thiem’s record against Nadal on clay overall — 4-7 — is among the best. Djokovic is 7-17. Federer fell to 2-14 when Nadal swept him in Friday’s semifinal.

“I know how to play against him. I have a plan,” Thiem said before the 2018 French Open final, which he lost 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Nadal must be aware. He praised Thiem after their first meeting in the 2014 French Open second round.

“This player has a huge potential and could be one of the ones who’s going to replace us,” he said when Thiem was ranked 57th and playing his second major event.

Five years later, Thiem is now, as one journalist put it to Djokovic, the Ringo Starr of men’s tennis. Ranked fourth behind Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.

“I’m sure some people would debate if Ringo Starr was the less famous,” Djokovic replied. “Some people liked him the most.”

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Novak Djokovic upset by Dominic Thiem in French Open semifinals

By OlympicTalkJun 8, 2019, 10:25 AM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Gianluigi Buffon dreams of another Olympic chance Michael Norman edges Noah Lyles in Rome 200m Alpine skiing World Cup to visit China as 2019-20 schedule released

Novak Djokovic‘s bid for a fourth straight Grand Slam title — to achieve the feat for the second time in his career — ended in the French Open semifinals.

Dominic Thiem derailed Djokovic, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5, in a match that started Friday and finished Saturday and was delayed four times overall. Thiem, the No. 4 seed from Austria, plays No. 2 Rafael Nadal in the French Open final a second straight year (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app).

“He is the favorite, of course,” Thiem said. “I’m really looking forward to tomorrow, to let everything out on the court again. We’ll see.”

Thiem blew two match points on his serve before breaking Djokovic three games later for the win.

The top-ranked Djokovic lost at a Slam for the first time since little-known Italian Marco Cecchinato served the upset in the 2018 French Open quarterfinals.

After that, Djokovic picked himself up from being ranked outside the top 20 and reeled off his first Slam titles since 2016: Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian Open to run his total to 15, just two behind Nadal and five behind Roger Federer.

But now it’s Thiem who has the great opportunity, the chance to end Nadal’s pursuit of a 12th French Open title. It didn’t go so well last year, when Thiem won nine games total and was swept by the Spaniard in the final.

Thiem is one of two men to make at least four semifinals at one Grand Slam but never win any Grand Slam titles (Tim Henman, Wimbledon).

But this year, Thiem beat Djokovic, Nadal (on clay!) and Federer (twice, including from a set down in the Indian Wells final for his biggest career title). He may be the best player yet to win a major, and, at 25, his time may be now.

“He showed why he’s one of the best players in the world,” on Saturday, Djokovic said.

It would be a monumental run, taking out the best player of the moment and the greatest French Open champion of all time. Nobody has beaten Djokovic and Nadal in back-to-back matches (let alone back-to-back days) at a Slam. Nadal also benefits from a full day’s rest more than Thiem.

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!