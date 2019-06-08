TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Ashleigh Barty, Marketa Vondrousova
Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: French Open women’s final

By OlympicTalkJun 8, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Ashleigh Barty and Marketa Vondrousva meet in one of the unlikeliest French Open women’s finals, live on NBC Sports.

Neither Barty, the No. 8 seed, nor Vondrousova, ranked No. 38, had been past the quarterfinals of any Grand Slam coming into Roland Garros. Only one other time since 1980 has a major final featured two players who had never made it to the last four (2005 French Open, Rafael Nadal over Mariano Puerta.)

One player will end Saturday lifting the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen, signifying the biggest win of her career.

WATCH LIVE: French Open Women’s Final — 9 a.m. ET

The draw opened up for both players in an upset-filled two weeks.

Barty, the 2011 Wimbledon junior champion who left tennis to play cricket in 2015, was in Serena Williams‘ section and Naomi Osaka‘s quarter. But both of those favorites were upset in the first week.

Barty proved her Australian Open quarterfinal and Miami Open title earlier this season were no fluke, dumping three straight Americans to make the final (Sofia KeninMadison Keys and Amanda Anisimova).

She’s trying to join Sam Stosur as the only Australian women to win a Grand Slam singles title in the last 40 years.

Vondrousova, a 19-year-old Czech, was an even bigger surprise, becoming the first teen in a major final since Caroline Wozniacki at the 2009 U.S. Open.

She beat four straight seeded players (none in the top 10, though), getting to the final without dropping a set. The last woman to win Roland Garros with a perfect sets record was Justine Henin in 2007.

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Scores | Men's Draw | Women's Draw

Rafael Nadal chases different kind of history in French Open final

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJun 8, 2019, 12:46 PM EDT
Rafael Nadal may be 11-0 in French Open finals, but he’s lost at some point in all 14 Grand Slams when given the chance to draw within two titles of Roger Federer‘s record total.

That’s the real history Nadal chases in Sunday’s final against Dominic Thiem (9 a.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app): an 18th Slam to close in on Federer’s 20. He already owns the Roland Garros record book.

“The day that we start thinking about if it’s incredible or not probably will be the day to do another thing,” Nadal said when told he is trying to double Björn Borg‘s previous Open Era record of six French Open crowns. “So what I have to do today is not think about if it’s incredible. … Even if it’s something I never dreamed about five, six, eight years ago.”

Thiem, who was 11 when Nadal won his first Roland Garros crown in 2005, said he never would have dreamed of playing Nadal in a French Open final. But now it’s happening a second straight year.

The fourth-seeded Austrian can become the first man to beat Novak Djokovic and Nadal in back-to-back matches at a Grand Slam. But he must do it on 23 hours’ rest (to Nadal’s 47) and knowing he’s lost all nine sets to Nadal in three French Open meetings. Nadal is 92-2 in his French Open career.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity,” Thiem said after dumping top-ranked Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 in a semifinal that started Friday and finished Saturday after four interruptions. “I said last year that I hope to get another chance in a Grand Slam final and hope to do better then, so tomorrow there is the chance.”

Thiem is undoubtedly more accomplished than a year ago, when Nadal told him on court, “I’m sure that you will win here soon.” Thiem has this season beaten Djokovic, Federer (twice, including from a set down in the Indian Wells final for his biggest career title) and, most importantly, Nadal on clay.

“It was six weeks ago,” Thiem said Saturday of defeating Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the Barcelona semifinals. “It’s way tougher to play him here.”

But Thiem’s record against Nadal on clay overall — 4-7 — is among the best. Djokovic is 7-17. Federer fell to 2-14 when Nadal swept him in Friday’s semifinal.

“I know how to play against him. I have a plan,” Thiem said before the 2018 French Open final, which he lost 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Nadal must be aware. He praised Thiem after their first meeting in the 2014 French Open second round.

“This player has a huge potential and could be one of the ones who’s going to replace us,” he said when Thiem was ranked 57th and playing his second major event.

Five years later, Thiem is now, as one journalist put it to Djokovic, the Ringo Starr of men’s tennis. Ranked fourth behind Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.

“I’m sure some people would debate if Ringo Starr was the less famous,” Djokovic replied. “Some people liked him the most.”

Ashleigh Barty wins French Open for first Grand Slam title, after cricketing

AP
By OlympicTalkJun 8, 2019, 12:14 PM EDT
Ashleigh Barty was ranked No. 623 at this time three years ago. She’ll be No. 2 on Monday after winning the French Open, her maiden Grand Slam singles title.

Barty capped a return from a 21-month leave from the sport by overwhelming fellow Grand Slam final debutante Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-3.

“It’s mind-boggling,” Barty told Mary Carillo on NBC. “I’ve enjoyed every single minute. And today was the perfect tennis match.”

Barty will be the highest-ranked Australian since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in December 1976. She joined Sam Stosur as the only Aussie women to win a Grand Slam singles title in the last 40 years.

Barty, the eight seed, caught a break in not having to play anyone seeded higher than 14th the last two weeks.

“I just told myself I may never get this opportunity again, so try and grab it with both hands,” she said.

Barty is having the best season of a two-staged career, making her first Slam quarterfinal at January’s Australian Open and notching her biggest title at the Miami Open in March.

The 5-foot-5 firecracker from Queensland beat a handful of top-10 players between January and March, including then-No. 1 Simona Halep, plus Kiki Bertens, Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova in Miami.

She fulfilled promise shown as the 2011 Wimbledon junior champion at age 15. But she burned out from the sport by 2014, having never made it past the second round of a Slam. Barty, wanting “normal teenage experiences,” turned to cricket despite having no competitive experience in the sport. She played for a pair of Queensland clubs in domestic leagues in 2015.

Barty announced a return to tennis in February 2016.

“I’ll be able to do it my way a little bit more,” she said then, according to the WTA. “If it works, great. If it doesn’t, I can’t really complain. I’ve had a phenomenal career for the short time that I did play. I’m just prepared to work up that slow grind up the ITFs and hopefully be up with the WTA soon.”

Barty played her first ITF-level event with the ranking 9,999. She made the top 100 within a year and finished 2017 at No. 17.

The Czech Vondrousova was the first teen in a Slam final since Caroline Wozniacki. She, too, is on a rankings rise, from No. 422 in January 2017 to No. 16 on Monday. She didn’t drop a set in Paris until a Saturday she might not soon forget.

“You gave me a lesson today,” Vondrousova told Barty.

