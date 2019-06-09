TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
WATCH LIVE: Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem in French Open men’s final

By OlympicTalkJun 9, 2019, 7:50 AM EDT
Rafael Nadal goes for a record-extending 12th French Open crown, while Dominic Thiem eyes his first major title at Roland Garros, live on NBC Sports.

Nadal and Thiem face off for a second straight French Open final. Thiem, a 25-year-old Austrian, has never taken a set off the Spaniard in three meetings on the Paris red clay.

If Nadal wins, he will have 18 Grand Slam singles titles, moving within two of Roger Federer‘s record total for the first time.

WATCH LIVE: French Open Men’s Final — 9 a.m. ET

Nadal, 33, has looked every bit the pre-tournament favorite, dropping just one set en route to the final. He swept No. 7 Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Roger Federer in the semifinals on Friday.

Thiem will attempt to pull off a first in Grand Slam history — beat Novak Djokovic and Nadal in back-to-back matches. He took out the top-ranked Serb in five sets in a semifinal that began Friday and finished Saturday, giving him half the rest that Nadal received going into the final.

Outside of Roland Garros, Thiem is 4-4 against Nadal on clay, including winning their last two meetings on the surface outside of Paris.

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

Russia accused of ‘backsliding’ on doping reforms in track and field

Associated PressJun 9, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
MONACO (AP) — Russia’s ban from international track and field has been extended over concerns it’s “backsliding” on doping reforms.

Sunday’s decision by track’s world governing body, the IAAF, means Russia has three months to convince the IAAF it’s made enough progress for its athletes not to have to compete under a neutral flag at the world championships in Qatar.

The head of the IAAF’s Russia task force, Rune Andersen, welcomed Russia making a long-awaited payment of $3.2 million to cover costs of monitoring its compliance with anti-doping rules. He also said progress was being made on making old doping samples available for checks that could reveal more past offenses.

However, Andersen said the IAAF would wait for the outcome of an investigation into whether Russian officials supplied fake medical documents to give high jumper Danil Lysenko an alibi for failing to notify drug testers of his whereabouts.

Andersen also said he was concerned that banned coaches may still be working with Russian athletes. “If so, that calls into question whether Rusaf is able to enforce doping bans, and whether all Rusaf athletes have embraced the change to a new anti-doping culture,” Andersen said, using an abbreviation for the Russian track federation.

“The task force shares (the IAAF) council’s frustration that progress in two areas is being undermined by apparent backsliding in two other areas,” Andersen added. “It hopes the outstanding issues can be resolved soon.”

Russia has been suspended from international track and field since 2015 over widespread drug use, though dozens of top Russian athletes have since been allowed to compete as neutrals.

Rafael Nadal chases different kind of history in French Open final

By OlympicTalkJun 8, 2019, 12:46 PM EDT
Rafael Nadal may be 11-0 in French Open finals, but he’s lost at some point in all 14 Grand Slams when given the chance to draw within two titles of Roger Federer‘s record total.

That’s the real history Nadal chases in Sunday’s final against Dominic Thiem (9 a.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app): an 18th Slam to close in on Federer’s 20. He already owns the Roland Garros record book.

“The day that we start thinking about if it’s incredible or not probably will be the day to do another thing,” Nadal said when told he is trying to double Björn Borg‘s previous Open Era record of six French Open crowns. “So what I have to do today is not think about if it’s incredible. … Even if it’s something I never dreamed about five, six, eight years ago.”

Thiem, who was 11 when Nadal won his first Roland Garros crown in 2005, said he never would have dreamed of playing Nadal in a French Open final. But now it’s happening a second straight year.

The fourth-seeded Austrian can become the first man to beat Novak Djokovic and Nadal in back-to-back matches at a Grand Slam. But he must do it on 23 hours’ rest (to Nadal’s 47) and knowing he’s lost all nine sets to Nadal in three French Open meetings. Nadal is 92-2 in his French Open career.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity,” Thiem said after dumping top-ranked Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 in a semifinal that started Friday and finished Saturday after four interruptions. “I said last year that I hope to get another chance in a Grand Slam final and hope to do better then, so tomorrow there is the chance.”

Thiem is undoubtedly more accomplished than a year ago, when Nadal told him on court, “I’m sure that you will win here soon.” Thiem has this season beaten Djokovic, Federer (twice, including from a set down in the Indian Wells final for his biggest career title) and, most importantly, Nadal on clay.

“It was six weeks ago,” Thiem said Saturday of defeating Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the Barcelona semifinals. “It’s way tougher to play him here.”

But Thiem’s record against Nadal on clay overall — 4-7 — is among the best. Djokovic is 7-17. Federer fell to 2-14 when Nadal swept him in Friday’s semifinal.

“I know how to play against him. I have a plan,” Thiem said before the 2018 French Open final, which he lost 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Nadal must be aware. He praised Thiem after their first meeting in the 2014 French Open second round.

“This player has a huge potential and could be one of the ones who’s going to replace us,” he said when Thiem was ranked 57th and playing his second major event.

Five years later, Thiem is now, as one journalist put it to Djokovic, the Ringo Starr of men’s tennis. Ranked fourth behind Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.

“I’m sure some people would debate if Ringo Starr was the less famous,” Djokovic replied. “Some people liked him the most.”

FRENCH OPEN: TV Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

