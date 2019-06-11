TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Sydney McLaughlin takes on Olympic, world champions; Oslo preview, TV schedule

By OlympicTalkJun 11, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Caster Semenya to IAAF: Focus on dopers, not us Mack Horton, Olympic 400m free champion, struggles at Australia swim trials Mariya Lasitskene, Russia’s top track and field athlete, slams ‘never-ending disgrace’

For as much as Sydney McLaughlin has accomplished already, there is still much to prove.

The 19-year-old phenom races her most competitive 400m hurdles in two years at a Diamond League meet in Oslo on Thursday (1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold, and 2 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

McLaughlin takes on 2016 Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad, 2017 World champion Kori Carter and 2015 World silver medalist Shamier Little in an appetizer for next month’s USATF Outdoor Championships, where the top three finishers qualify for the fall world championships (aside from the already qualified Carter).

In 2016, McLaughlin became the youngest U.S. track and field athlete to compete at an Olympics in 44 years. Last year, as a freshman at Kentucky, she lowered personal bests in the 200m, 400m and 400m hurdles, all by more than a second, and ran the world’s fastest 400m hurdles of 2018 by .57.

Then she turned professional, signing with New Balance. This summer, McLaughlin will try to make her first world championships team in one of the U.S.’ strongest events and better her Rio Olympic finish of 16th.

She has never beaten Muhammad and was sixth at her last nationals in 2017, when Muhammad, Little and Carter took the top three spots to make the world team. This would be the most impressive win of McLaughlin’s life.

Here are the Oslo entry lists. Here’s the schedule of events (all times Eastern):

1 — Women’s High Jump
1:15 — Women’s Shot Put
1:30 — Men’s Pole Vault
2:03 — Women’s 400m Hurdles
2:11 — Men’s 800m
2:16 — Women’s 800m
2:17 — Women’s Triple Jump
2:25 — Men’s 3000m
2:30 — Men’s Javelin
2:47 — Women’s 100m Hurdles
3 — Men’s 100m
3:10 — Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
3:32 — Men’s 400m Hurdles
3:41 — Women’s 200m
3:51 — Men’s Mile

Here are five events to watch:

Women’s 400m Hurdles — 2:03 p.m. ET
A pretty strong argument that Muhammad is the favorite. She’s broken 54 seconds in her last four races dating to last season, all wins, and owns the world’s fastest time this year (53.61) and this Olympic cycle (52.64). McLaughlin boasts a 52.75 from the May 2018 SEC Championships and opened with a 54.14 this season. This is the first international 400m hurdles of McLaughlin’s pro career. It will be the biggest harbinger for nationals next month in Des Moines.

Men’s 3000m — 2:25 p.m. ET
Muktar Edris, who upset Mo Farah to win the last world title at 5000m, takes on two of the three fastest 5000m men from last year, Yomif Kejelcha and Selemon Barega, in an Ethiopian clash. The U.S. sends Ben True, the first American man to win a Diamond League distance race (in 2015), and Drew Hunter, who in 2016 became the eighth U.S. high schooler to break four minutes in the mile. This meet is key for Edris, who hasn’t raced on the top international level yet this year and was 10 seconds behind in the epic Brussels 5000m with Kejelcha and Barega at last season’s Diamond League finals.

Men’s Javelin — 2:30 p.m. ET
Strongest field of the meet? The top four men so far this year. The top five from last year. And the Nos. 2 and 3 all time in Germans Johannes Vetter and Thomas Röhler, the reigning world and Olympic champions. Yet again, they will try to crack into the top four throws of all time, all held by retired Czech legend Jan Zelezny. The magic number is 94.64 meters. Vetter, competing for the first time since August, has thrown 94.44; Röhler 93.90.

Men’s 100m — 3 p.m. ET
Christian Coleman is a strong favorite here in the absence of new rival Noah Lyles. The top threats are countryman Mike Rodgers and Brits Reece Prescod and CJ Ujah, but Rodgers and Prescod didn’t make Coleman sweat in Shanghai on May 18, and Ujah’s lone 100m this season was a 10.13. Expect Coleman to eye 9.85, which would give him the 2019 world lead outright.

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase — 3:10 p.m. ET
World champion Emma Coburn faces world-record holder Beatrice Chepkoech for the first time this season. Coburn eyes her first win in a race with Chepkoech or fellow Kenyans Celliphine Chespol or Hyvin Kiyeng outside of the 2017 Worlds. And her second Diamond League victory to pair with a stunner in Shanghai in 2014, when the favored East Africans let her go, reportedly thinking she was a pacer.

MORE: Russia’s top track and field athlete slams ‘never-ending disgrace’

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Caster Semenya to IAAF: Focus on dopers, not us

AP
Associated PressJun 11, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin takes on Olympic, world champions; Oslo preview, TV schedule Mack Horton, Olympic 400m free champion, struggles at Australia swim trials Mariya Lasitskene, Russia’s top track and field athlete, slams ‘never-ending disgrace’

MONTREUIL, France (AP) — After another winning run, a defiant Caster Semenya on Tuesday urged track’s governing body to drop its pursuit of female runners with high testosterone levels and instead focus on catching dope cheats.

Speaking after winning a 2000m on the outskirts of Paris, the South African again made clear that she will refuse to medicate to bring down her testosterone levels, to comply with hugely controversial rules pushed by the IAAF.

“I’m not an idiot. Why will I take drugs? I’m a pure athlete. I don’t cheat. They should focus on doping, not us. I’m never going to take drugs,” the two-time Olympic 800m champion said.

Another athlete affected by the rules, Francine Niyonsaba, also responded with a defiant “No!” when asked after the race if she would medicate.

“I’m sad, because it’s a discriminatory rule, you know, a rule that targeted me and other world-class athletes in certain disciplines,” said Niyonsaba, who took silver behind Semenya at the Rio Games.

Athletes affected by the rules have levels of testosterone in the male range, the IAAF says, and they must reduce them to be allowed to run in women’s events. The IAAF argues that testosterone’s muscle-building capacity and ability to help athletes carry more oxygen in their blood gives Semenya and others like her an unfair athletic advantage over other women.

The rules, which came into effect May 8, apply to races from 400m to one mile. Semenya tried but failed to have the regulations struck down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Her legal team subsequently appealed to the Swiss supreme court, which then temporarily lifted the contentious rules in her case.

Semenya wouldn’t comment Tuesday on that appeal, saying she’s not a lawyer. But she made clear that she intends to be the master of her own fate, saying: “I’m not going to change because of any man.”

“If they have a problem with me, I don’t have a problem with them. That’s their business, to worry, not mine,” she said.

On a soggy, rain-drenched and chilly evening, Semenya ran a forgettable time of 5 minutes, 38.19 seconds over 2000m, a rarely-run distance that isn’t an Olympic event.

Ultimately, if her appeal fails and Semenya can no longer compete over 800m, her signature event, she suggested that it wouldn’t be the end of the world for her. She said she could drop down to sprints or scale up to longer distances if needed.

“I can run any event I want,” she said. “I’m a talented athlete. I’m not worried about anything else.”

The IAAF rules apply to a specific group of women with medical conditions known as differences of sex development (DSD) and specifically those born with the typical male XY chromosome pattern and testosterone levels higher than the typical female range.

To compete in the Olympics, world championships or other international track and field events, each athlete must reduce her testosterone level and keep it within the acceptable range for six months prior to competing. The IAAF gives three medical options: a daily contraceptive pill, a monthly testosterone-blocking injection or surgery. The treatments could inhibit athletic performance but by how much is uncertain, while also posing risks of other negative side effects.

The treatment has been labelled as unethical by an array of experts, including the World Medical Association, which represents doctors across the world.

MORE: Russia’s top track and field athlete slams ‘never-ending disgrace’

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Mack Horton, Olympic 400m free champion, struggles at Australia swim trials

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJun 11, 2019, 8:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Mack Horton, one of the two active Australian swimmers with an individual Olympic title, failed to qualify outright for any individual events for next month’s world championships.

Horton, who memorably beat Sun Yang in the Rio Olympic 400m freestyle, finished second in that event at Australia’s trials this week. Normally, that would be enough to make the team for a major international meet.

But Horton’s time — 3:46.47 — was .33 off the Australian federation’s minimum standard (though he is ranked eighth in the world this year). He took gold in Rio in 3:41.55.

He could still be put on the team in the 400m free, but for now the lone Australian swimmer in that event at worlds will be Jack McLoughlin, the only man to get under the time standard at trials. Full meet results are here.

Horton also finished fifth in the 200m free at trials, which could send him to worlds in South Korea as a 4x200m free swimmer. Horton was third in the 800m free in hist last event on Tuesday. Horton, the 2017 World bronze medalist in the 1500m free, did not enter that event this week.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Australian ‘Missile’ retires from swimming