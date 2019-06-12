Chris Froome crashes, will miss Tour de France

ROANNE, France (AP) — Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will miss this year’s race after a “bad crash” in training on Wednesday.
Team INEOS leader Dave Brailsford said Froome sustained a suspected fractured femur in a 40 mile-per-hour crash.
The British rider was being airlifted to a hospital, Brailsford said at the Criterium du Dauphine race in southeastern France.
Froome was practicing on the route of the 26-kilometer (16-mile) fourth stage of the eight-day Dauphine race, which would have been the 34-year-old rider’s first time-trial test this season.
Brailsford said Froome was riding in gusty winds and seemed to lose control of his front wheel when trying to clear his nose.
Froome received treatment quickly from medical staff with a race ambulance that was near the scene of the crash, Brailsford said.
Seeking a fourth win in the key preparation race, Froome was eighth in the Dauphine standings, 24 seconds behind leader Dylan Teuns of Belgium. Froome won the Dauphine before his Tour wins in 2013, ’15 and ’16. He also won the 2017 Tour.
The three-week Tour de France starts on July 6. Long-time Froome teammate Geraint Thomas is the defending champion.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic canoe silver medalist Jevgenij Shuklin has been disqualified from the 2012 London Games for doping.
The International Olympic Committee says the Lithuanian has been stripped of his result in the canoe sprint C-1 200-meter class after testing positive for the steroid turinabol in reanalysis of urine samples taken seven years ago.
The IOC’s latest figures show 67 doping cases from the London Games.
The 33-year-old Shuklin is likely to be banned by the International Canoe Federation.
The IOC has yet to reallocate medals. Third-place finisher Ivan Shtyl of Russia could get silver, while Alfonso Benavides of Spain could rise to bronze.
The IOC’s retesting program for London can run into 2020.
LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray says he is playing tennis “pretty much pain-free” and is hoping to compete in singles “at some stage this year.”
The three-time Grand Slam champion says he doesn’t want to put a time frame on when his return to singles would be.
Murray says he is “quite happy just now so I don’t need to play singles after Wimbledon or at the U.S. Open. If I can, that would be brilliant, but I don’t think that’s going to be the case. I think it’s going to take a bit longer.”
Murray underwent hip surgery in January, soon after a tearful news conference at the Australian Open when he said the tournament could be his last after almost two years of injury problems.
The British player is competing in the doubles with Feliciano Lopez at the Queen’s Club grass-court event next week. He then plans to play doubles at Wimbledon.
