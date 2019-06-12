Chris Froome crashes, will miss Tour de France

ROANNE, France (AP) — Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will miss this year’s race after a “bad crash” in training on Wednesday.
Team INEOS leader Dave Brailsford said Froome sustained a suspected fractured femur in a 60 kph (40 mph) crash.
The British rider was being airlifted to a hospital, Brailsford said at the Criterium du Dauphine race in southeastern France.
Froome was practicing on the route of the 26-kilometer (16-mile) fourth stage of the eight-day Dauphine race, which would have been the 34-year-old rider’s first time-trial test this season.
Brailsford said Froome was riding in gusty winds and seemed to lose control of his front wheel when trying to clear his nose.
Froome received treatment quickly from medical staff with a race ambulance that was near the scene of the crash, Brailsford said.
Seeking a fourth win in the key preparation race, Froome was eighth in the Dauphine standings, 24 seconds behind leader Dylan Teuns of Belgium. Froome won the Dauphine before his Tour wins in 2013, ’15 and ’16. He also won the 2017 Tour.
The three-week Tour de France starts on July 6. Long-time Froome teammate Geraint Thomas is the defending champion.
LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray says he is playing tennis “pretty much pain-free” and is hoping to compete in singles “at some stage this year.”
The three-time Grand Slam champion says he doesn’t want to put a time frame on when his return to singles would be.
Murray says he is “quite happy just now so I don’t need to play singles after Wimbledon or at the U.S. Open. If I can, that would be brilliant, but I don’t think that’s going to be the case. I think it’s going to take a bit longer.”
Murray underwent hip surgery in January, soon after a tearful news conference at the Australian Open when he said the tournament could be his last after almost two years of injury problems.
The British player is competing in the doubles with Feliciano Lopez at the Queen’s Club grass-court event next week. He then plans to play doubles at Wimbledon.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s second most powerful track official is facing suspension in a doping case, another blow to the country’s hopes of being reinstated in time for the world championships.
The Russian track federation said Wednesday that senior vice president Andrei Silnov, the 2008 Olympic gold medalist in the high jump, is facing a hearing on Friday for “a possible breach by him of anti-doping rules.”
The federation said Silnov could be suspended from his duties.
Neither Silnov nor the federation has specified what he is suspected of. However, Silnov told Russian state news agencies he had received a notification from the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping cases in track, that he was under investigation. He said the nature of the offense was confidential.
Russia has been banned from international track competitions since 2015 for widespread doping, but dozens from the country are allowed to compete as neutral athletes.
That ban was extended Sunday when the IAAF expressed concern about “apparent backsliding” on doping reforms. The governing body expressed concern about banned coaches still working with athletes.
There’s also an ongoing investigation into whether Russian officials filed fake medical documents to give world indoor high jump champion Danil Lysenko an alibi for failing to update drug testers about his whereabouts.
Russia could face a wave of new doping cases later this month after the World Anti-Doping Agency hands over files to the AIU. The information contains years of records from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, where drug cases were routinely covered up.